FA Cup 2022-23: Draw, fixtures, results and guide to each round

The FA Cup has returned for its 142nd edition with teams from the span of the English football pyramid out for a shot at silverware in 2022-23. It is the oldest cup competition in football and boasts an allure that is sharpened by the prospect of 'giant killings'
The 'magic' of the cup lies in the fact that any team can beat another on the day and, with some of the best players in the world on show, there is plenty to look forward to.
GOAL brings you everything you need to know about the 2022-23 FA Cup, including draws, fixtures, results and more.
FA Cup first round
A total of 80 teams take part in the first round proper of the FA Cup in 2022-23. Among the teams contesting ties are Sheffield Wednesday, Derby County, Ipswich Town and Wrexham - who are now owned by actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney.
Date
Match
TV channel
Nov 4
Hereford vs Portsmouth
BBC Two
Nov 5
South Shields vs Forest Green
BBC One
Nov 4-7
Bolton Wanderers vs Barnsley
Highlights only
Nov 4-7
Boreham Wood vs Eastleigh
Highlights only
Nov 4-7
Curzon Ashton vs Cambridge United
Highlights only
Nov 4-7
Maidenhead United vs Dagenham & Redbridge
Highlights only
Nov 4-7
Crawley Town vs Accrington Stanley
Highlights only
Nov 4-7
Solihull Moors vs Hartlepool United
Highlights only
Nov 4-7
Fylde vs Gillingham
Highlights only
Nov 4-7
Peterborough United vs Salford City
Highlights only
Nov 4-7
Sutton United vs Farnborough
Highlights only
Nov 4-7
Grimsby Town vs Plymouth
Highlights only
Nov 4-7
MK Dons vs Taunton Town
Highlights only
Nov 4-7
Ebbsfleet United vs Halifax Town
Highlights only
Nov 4-7
Carlisle United vs Tranmere Rovers
Highlights only
Nov 4-7
Chippenham Town vs Lincoln
Highlights only
Nov 4-7
Sheffield Wednesday vs Morecambe
Highlights only
Nov 4-7
Shrewsbury Town vs York City
Highlights only
Nov 4-7
Buxton vs Merthyr Town
Highlights only
Nov 4-7
Charlton vs Coalville Town
Highlights only
Nov 4-7
Weymouth vs Wimbledon
Highlights only
Nov 4-7
Newport County vs Colchester United
Highlights only
Nov 4-7
Stockport County vs Swindon Town
Highlights only
Nov 4-7
Doncaster Rovers vs King's Lynn Town
Highlights only
Nov 4-7
Gateshead vs Stevenage
Highlights only
Nov 4-7
Fleetwood Town vs Oxford City
Highlights only
Nov 4-7
Burton Albion vs Needham Market
Highlights only
Nov 4-7
Bradford City vs Harrogate Town
Highlights only
Nov 4-7
Port Vale vs Exeter City
Highlights only
Nov 4-7
Bristol Rovers vs Rochdale
Highlights only
Nov 4-7
Wycombe Wanderers vs Walsall
Highlights only
Nov 4-7
Crewe Alexandra vs Leyton Orient
Highlights only
Nov 4-7
Barnet vs Chelmsford City
Highlights only
Nov 4-7
Woking vs Oxford United
Highlights only
Nov 4-7
Chesterfield vs Northampton Town
Highlights only
Nov 4-7
Cheltenham Town vs Alvechurch
Highlights only
Nov 4-7
Barrow vs Mansfield Town
Highlights only
Nov 6
Wrexham vs Oldham Athletic
ITV
Nov 6
Torquay United vs Derby
ITV
Nov 7
Bracknell Town vs Ipswich
ITV4
FA Cup 2022-23 live stream & TV channel
Country
TV channel
Stream
United Kingdom
BBC / ITV
BBC iPlayer / ITV Hub
United States
ESPN
ESPN+
India
Sony Ten
SonyLIV
BBC and ITV have the rights to broadcast FA Cup games in the UK.
As well as televising games on their network channels, matches can be streamed live online using the BBC iPlayer or the ITV Hub.
The BBC has the rights to 18 live FA Cup games, whereas ITV has the rights to show 20 live games.
ESPN holds the broadcast rights for the FA Cup in the U.S., with games mostly streamed live on ESPN+ along with the occasional televised broadcast.
FA Cup 2022-23 round dates
Date
Round
Aug 6 - Oct 15, 2022
Qualifying rounds
Nov 5, 2022
First round proper
Nov 26, 2022
Second round proper
Jan 7, 2023
Third round proper
Jan 28, 2023
Fourth round proper
Mar 1, 2023
Fifth round proper
Mar 18, 2023
Quarter-finals
Apr 22, 2023
Semi-finals
Jun 3, 2023
Final
The 2022-23 FA Cup began on August 6 2022 with the qualifying rounds getting started on that date and running until October 15.
November 4 is the first date for the first round proper, which sees 48 teams join the 32 winners from the qualifying rounds.
Premier League and Championship clubs enter the competition at the third round proper stage, which gets under way in January 2023.
The 2022-23 FA Cup final is scheduled to be played on June 3, 2023 at Wembley Stadium.
Who won the FA Cup last season?
Liverpool won the FA Cup last season when they defeated Chelsea 6-5 on penalties following a 0-0 draw in extra time.
Jurgen Klopp's Reds won the game when Kostas Tsimikas scored his penalty after Mason Mount's miss. The Greek defender's successful penalty sealed Liverpool's eighth FA Cup triumph.
On their way to Wembley, they beat Shrewsbury Town, Cardiff City, Norwich City, Nottingham Forest and Manchester City.