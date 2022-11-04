When is the FA Cup second round draw? Date, time, teams & where to watch

Everything you need to know about the upcoming 2022-23 FA Cup second round draw

The 2022-23 FA Cup promises plenty of action and excitement and teams will soon be whittled down again as the first round proper is contested.

Teams that advanced from the qualifiers pit their wits against teams from League One and League Two, with the winners advancing to the second round.

So when does that draw take place and which teams will be in the hat? GOAL brings you everything you need to know.

When is the 2022-23 FA Cup second round draw?

Date:

November 7, 2022

Time:

7pm GMT

The draw for the second round of the FA Cup will to be held on Monday November 7, 2022. It will start at 7pm GMT (2pm ET).

Which teams are in the 2022-23 FA Cup second round draw?

A total of 40 teams will participate in the second round of the FA Cup. There are no new entries at this point, so the teams which compete in this round are the 40 winners of the FA Cup first round.

You can see the ball numbers for the draw below.

  1. South Shields or Forest Green Rovers
  2. Bolton Wanderers or Barnsley
  3. Boreham Wood or Eastleigh
  4. Curzon Ashton or Cambridge United
  5. Maidenhead United or Dagenham & Redbridge
  6. Crawley Town or Accrington Stanley
  7. Solihull Moors or Hartlepool United
  8. AFC Fylde or Gillingham
  9. Peterborough United or Salford City
  10. Sutton United or Farnborough
  11. Grimsby Town or Plymouth Argyle
  12. Milton Keynes Dons or Taunton Town
  13. Ebbsfleet United or FC Halifax Town
  14. Carlisle United AFC or Tranmere Rovers
  15. Bracknell Town or Ipswich Town
  16. Chippenham Town or Lincoln City
  17. Sheffield Wednesday or Morecambe
  18. Hereford or Portsmouth
  19. Shrewsbury Town or York City
  20. Buxton or Merthyr Town
  21. Charlton Athletic or Coalville Town
  22. Weymouth or AFC Wimbledon
  23. Newport County AFC or Colchester United
  24. Stockport County or Swindon Town
  25. Doncaster Rovers or King’s Lynn Town
  26. Gateshead or Stevenage
  27. Fleetwood Town or Oxford City
  28. Burton Albion or Needham Market
  29. Bradford City or Harrogate Town
  30. Port Vale or Exeter City
  31. Torquay United or Derby County
  32. Bristol Rovers or Rochdale AFC
  33. Wycombe Wanderers or Walsall
  34. Wrexham AFC or Oldham Athletic AFC
  35. Crewe Alexandra or Leyton Orient
  36. Barnet or Chelmsford City
  37. Woking or Oxford United
  38. Chesterfield or Northampton Town
  39. Cheltenham Town or Alvechurch
  40. Barrow AFC or Mansfield Town

How can I watch the FA Cup second round draw on TV?

The second round draw will be televised live on BBC 2 in the UK.

Country

TV channel

Stream

United Kingdom

BBC / ITV

BBC iPlayer / ITV Hub

United States

ESPN

ESPN+

BBC and ITV have the rights to broadcast FA Cup in the UK, with streaming available on the BBC iPlayer or the ITV Hub app.

ESPN holds the broadcast rights for the FA Cup in the U.S., with live streaming on ESPN+ along with the occasional televised broadcast.

FA Cup 2022-23 round dates

Date

Round

Aug 6 - Oct 15, 2022

Qualifying rounds

Nov 5, 2022

First round proper

Nov 26, 2022

Second round proper

Jan 7, 2023

Third round proper

Jan 28, 2023

Fourth round proper

Mar 1, 2023

Fifth round proper

Mar 18, 2023

Quarter-finals

Apr 22, 2023

Semi-finals

Jun 3, 2023

Final

The 2022-23 FA Cup began on August 6 2022 with the qualifying rounds getting started on that date and running until October 15.

November 4 is the first date for the first round proper, which sees 48 teams join the 32 winners from the qualifying rounds.

Premier League and Championship clubs enter the competition at the third round proper stage, which gets under way in January 2023.

The 2022-23 FA Cup final is scheduled to be played on June 3, 2023 at Wembley Stadium.

