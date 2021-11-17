FA Cup 2021-22: Draw, fixtures, results and guide to each round

GOAL
Getty/Goal composite

The complete guide to the 2021-22 FA Cup, including draws, fixtures and results for every round

The FA Cup has returned for its 141st incarnation in 2021-22, with teams from across the English football pyramid taking a shot for national glory and a place in European competition.

It is the oldest football competition in the world and part of the enduring appeal of the tournament is the chance for an upset and the possibility of witnessing the 'Magic of the Cup'.

GOAL brings you everything you need to know about the 2021-22 FA Cup.

Editors' Picks

FA Cup second round

The 2021-22 FA Cup second round draw was held on November 8, 2021 at Wembley Stadium. Former Manchester City winger Shaun Wright-Phillips helped conduct the draw along with Rachel Yankey.

Date

Match

TV channel

Dec 3

Gateshead vs Charlton Athletic

ITV 4 / ITV Hub

Dec 4

Buxton vs Morecambe

BBC One / BBC iPlayer

Dec 4

Bristol Rovers vs Sutton United

N/A

Dec 4

Burton Albion vs Port Vale

N/A

Dec 4

Lincoln City vs Hartlepool United

N/A

Dec 4

Wimbledon vs Cheltenham Town

N/A

Dec 4

Leyton Orient vs Tranmere Rovers

N/A

Dec 4

Cambridge United vs ExeterCity

N/A

Dec 4

Doncaster Rovers vs Mansfield

N/A

Dec 4

Walsall vs Swindon Town

N/A

Dec 4

Rotherham United vs Bolton / Stockport County

N/A

Dec 4

Carlisle United vs Shrewsbury Town

N/A

Dec 4

Ipswich Town vs Barrow

N/A

Dec 4

Portsmouth vs Harrogate Town

N/A

Dec 4

Yeovil Town vs Stevenage

BBC One / BBC iPlayer

Dec 5

Rochdale vs Plymouth Argyle

ITV

Dec 5

Colchester United vs Wigan

N/A

Dec 5

Kidderminster Harriers vs Halifax Town

N/A

Dec 5

Salford City vs Chesterfield

ITV 4

Dec 5

Boreham Wood vs St Alban's City

ITV 4

FA Cup first round

A total of 80 teams took part in the first round proper of the FA Cup 2021-22, with the 32 winners of the fourth qualifying round joining 48 teams from League One and League Two.

Date

Match

Nov 5

Sudbury 0-4 Colchester United

Nov 6

Scunthorpe United 0-1 Doncaster Rovers

Nov 6

Gillingham 1-1 Cheltenham Town

Nov 6

Bradford City 1-1 Exeter City

Nov 6

Sunderland 0-1 Mansfield Town

Nov 6

Hayes & Yeading United 0-1 Sutton United

Nov 6

Carlisle United 2-0 Horsham

Nov 6

Yate Town 0-5 Yeovil Town

Nov 6

Rotherham United 3-0 Bromley

Nov 6

Portsmouth 1-0 Harrow Borough

Nov 6

Morecambe 1-0 Newport County

Nov 6

Fleetwood Town 1-2 Burton Albion

Nov 6

Northampton Town 2-2 Cambridge United

Nov 6

Halifax Town 7-4 Maidenhead United

Nov 6

Chesterfield 3-1 Southend

Nov 6

Kidderminster Harriers 1-0 Grimsby Town

Nov 6

Wigan Athletic 0-0 Solihull Moors

Nov 6

Boreham Wood 2-0 Eastleigh

Nov 6

York City 0-1 Buxton

Nov 6

Ipswich Town 1-1 Oldham Athletic

Nov 6

Wimbledon 1-0 Guiseley

Nov 6

Harrogate Town 2-1 Wrexham

Nov 6

Hartlepool United 2-2 Wycombe

Nov 6

King's Lynn Town 0-1 Walsall

Nov 6

Crewe Alexandra 0-3 Swindon Town

Nov 6

Charlton 4-0 Havant & Waterlooville

Nov 6

Crawley Town 0-1 Tranmere

Nov 6

Leyton Orient 1-0 Ebbsfleet United

Nov 6

MK Dons 2-2 Stevenage

Nov 6

Lincoln City 1-0 Bowers & Pitsea

Nov 6

Port Vale 5-0 Accrington Stanley

Nov 6

Gateshead 2-2 Altrincham

Nov 6

Banbury United 0-4 Barrow

Nov 7

Sheffield Wednesday 0-0 Plymouth

Nov 7

Oxford United 2-2 Bristol Rovers

Nov 7

Stratford Town 1-5 Shrewsbury Town

Nov 7

Rochdale 1-1 Notts County

Nov 7

Bolton 2-2 Stockport County

Nov 7

St Alban's City 3-2 Forest Green Rovers

Nov 8

Dagenham & Redbridge 0-1 Salford City

FA Cup first round replays

Date

Match

Nov 16

Cheltenham Town 1-0 Gillingham

Nov 16

Exeter City 3-0 Bradford City (AET)

Nov 16

Cambridge United 3-1 Northampton Town

Nov 16

Solihull Moors 1-2 Wigan (AET)

Nov 16

Oldham Athletic 1-2 Ipswich Town

Nov 16

Wycombe Wanderers 0-1 Hartlepool United

Nov 16

Stevenage 2-1 MK Dons (AET)

Nov 16

Altrincham 2-3 Gateshead

Nov 16

Plymouth Argyle 3-0 Sheffield Wednesday

Nov 16

Bristol Rovers 4-3 Oxford United (AET)

Nov 16

Notts County 1-2 Rochdale

Nov 17

Stockport County vs Bolton

FA Cup 2021-22 TV channel & online live stream

UK TV channel

UK online stream

BBC / ITV

BBC iPlayer / ITV Hub

BBC and ITV broadcast FA Cup games in the United Kingdom.

The networks will also stream games live online through their platforms the BBC iPlayer and the ITV Hub.

Matches were previously broadcast on BT Sport, but ITV is a new partner and the deal runs until 2024-25.

U.S. TV channel

U.S. online stream

ESPN

ESPN+

ESPN has the broadcaster rights for the FA Cup and games are shown on the network as well as the ESPN+ online streaming application.

FA Cup 2021-22 dates & when is the final?

Date

Round

August 7, 2021 - October 16 2021

Qualifying rounds

November 6, 2021

First round proper

December 4, 2021

Second round proper

January 8, 2022

Third round proper

February 5, 2022

Fourth round proper

March 2, 2022

Fifth round proper

March 19, 2022

Quarter-finals

April 23, 2022

Semi-finals

May 14, 2022

Final

The 2021-22 FA Cup began on August 7, 2021 with the qualification phase getting started at that point and it ran until October 16.

The first round proper kicked off on November 6, with 48 teams from across League One and League Two entering the competition at that stage.

Premier League clubs and Championship clubs enter the FA Cup at the third round.

The 2021-22 FA Cup final is scheduled to be played on Saturday May 14, 2022 and it will be held at Wembley, as is tradition.

Article continues below

Who won the FA Cup last season?

Leicester City won the 2020-21 edition of the FA Cup after a 1-0 victory over Chelsea in the final.

The winning goal was scored by Youri Tielemans and Thomas Tuchel's side were left feeling aggrieved after Ben Chilwell had a goal ruled out following inspection by VAR.

It was Leicester's first ever FA Cup triumph, with the Foxes losing in four previous final appearances (1949, 1961, 1963 and 1969).