Europa League 2020-21: Teams, groups, fixtures, results & everything you need to know

Goal has everything you need to know about this year's competition and all the teams playing, when the fixtures will take place and more

The group stage draw has been completed, with Premier League heavyweights , and Leicester all involved amongst a host of European elites.

The likes of , and are also competing within the mix, and ahead of the group stage phase of the competition, Goal has all the information you need to know about this season's Europa League.

Which teams are in the Europa League 2020-21 group stage?

Pot 1 Pot 2 Pot 3 Pot 4 Arsenal Granada Zorya Luhansk Tottenham Sparta Prague AC Milan Nice Roma Slavia Prague AZ Napoli Razgrad Rijeka Maccabi Tel Aviv Dundalk Red Star Slovan Liberec Rapid Wien Royal Antwerp Leicester Molde Lech Poznan Braga Sivasspor Gent Qarabag Hapoel Be'er Sheva Wolfsberger Standard Liege LASK Omonia CFR Cluj CSKA Sofia

The teams were drawn into the following groups:

Group A: Roma, Young Boys, CFR Cluj, CSKA Sofia

Group B: Arsenal, Rapid Wien, Molde, Dundalk

Group C: Bayer Leverkusen, Slavia Prague, Hapoel Be'er Sheva, Nice

Group D: Benfica, Standard Liege, Rangers, Lech Poznan

Group E: PSV, PAOK, Granada, Omonia

Group F: Napoli, Real Sociedad, AZ, Rijeka

Group G: Braga, Leicester, AEK Athens, Zorya Luhansk

Group H: Celtic, Sparta Prague, AC Milan, Lille

Group I: Villarreal, Qarabag, Maccabi Tel Aviv, Sivasspor

Group J: Tottenham, Ludogorets Razgrad, LASK, Antwerp

Group K: CSKA Moscow, Dinamo Zagreb, Feyenoord, Wolfsberg

Group L: Gent, Red Star, Hoffenheim, Slovan Liberec

What are the Europa League 2020-21 matchday & draw dates?

Phase Draw date Game dates Preliminary Round August 9, 2020 August 20 First qualifying round August 10, 2020 August 27 Second qualifying round August 31, 2020 September 17 Third qualifying round September 1, 2020 September 24 Play-off September 18, 2020 October 1 Group stage October 2, 2020 October 22 - December 10 Last 32 December 14, 2020 February 18 & February 25 Last 16 February 26, 2021 March 11 & March 18 Quarter-final March 19, 2021 April 8 & April 15 Semi-final March 19, 2021 April 29 & May 6 Final March 19, 2021 May 26

The Europa League group stage draw 2020-21 took place on October 2, 2020 with the first round of group stage matches being played on October 22.

The knockout stage of the Europa League is due to begin with the last 32, which commences on February 18 - with the draw taking place on December 14.

The following knockout phases, comprising the last 16, quarter-finals and semi-finals will all happen from March 11 onwards, with the final to be played on May 16.

When & where will the Europa League 2020-21 final be played?

The 2020-21 Europa League final will take place on Wednesday May 26, 2021. The match is expected to kick off at 8pm BST (3pm ET).

It will be played at the Stadion Energa Gdansk in .

The stadium was initially going to hold the 2020 Europa League final, but this was changed due to the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic. The Stadion Energa Gdansk has previously hosted several Euro 2012 matches, and is the home stadium of Lechia Gdansk.

Europa League 2020-21 group stage, fixtures & results

Group tables

Fixtures & results

The draw for the group stage was held on October 2, 2020.

This season's Europa League group stage will provide some interesting match-ups, with Arsenal slated to clash with Irish title winners Dundalk, and Molde in Group B.

Tottenham have been placed in Group J alongside Ludogorets, LASK and Royal Antwerp.

Brendan Rodgers' Leicester side will meet with Braga, AEK Athens and Zorya Luhansk in Group G, and Scottish league champions Celtic have been placed in a group with Italian heavyweights AC Milan in Group H.

