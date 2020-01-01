Europa League 2020-21: Teams, groups, fixtures, results & everything you need to know
The Europa League group stage draw has been completed, with Premier League heavyweights Arsenal, Tottenham and Leicester all involved amongst a host of European elites.
The likes of Roma, Napoli and AC Milan are also competing within the mix, and ahead of the group stage phase of the competition, Goal has all the information you need to know about this season's Europa League.
Contents
- Which teams are in the Europa League 2020-21 group stage?
- What are the Europa League 2020-21 matchday & draw dates?
- When & where will the Europa League 2020-21 final be played?
- Europa League 2020-21 group stage, fixtures & results
Which teams are in the Europa League 2020-21 group stage?
|Pot 1
|Pot 2
|Pot 3
|Pot 4
|Arsenal
|Dinamo Zagreb
|Granada
|Zorya Luhansk
|Tottenham
|Sparta Prague
|AC Milan
|Nice
|Roma
|Slavia Prague
|AZ
|Lille
|Napoli
|Ludogorets Razgrad
|Feyenoord
|Rijeka
|Benfica
|Young Boys
|Maccabi Tel Aviv
|Dundalk
|Bayer Leverkusen
|Red Star
|AEK Athens
|Slovan Liberec
|Villarreal
|Rapid Wien
|Rangers
|Royal Antwerp
|CSKA Moscow
|Leicester
|Molde
|Lech Poznan
|Braga
|PAOK
|Hoffenheim
|Sivasspor
|Gent
|Qarabag
|Hapoel Be'er Sheva
|Wolfsberger
|PSV
|Standard Liege
|LASK
|Omonia
|Celtic
|Real Sociedad
|CFR Cluj
|CSKA Sofia
The teams were drawn into the following groups:
Group A: Roma, Young Boys, CFR Cluj, CSKA Sofia
Group B: Arsenal, Rapid Wien, Molde, Dundalk
Group C: Bayer Leverkusen, Slavia Prague, Hapoel Be'er Sheva, Nice
Group D: Benfica, Standard Liege, Rangers, Lech Poznan
Group E: PSV, PAOK, Granada, Omonia
Group F: Napoli, Real Sociedad, AZ, Rijeka
Group G: Braga, Leicester, AEK Athens, Zorya Luhansk
Group H: Celtic, Sparta Prague, AC Milan, Lille
Group I: Villarreal, Qarabag, Maccabi Tel Aviv, Sivasspor
Group J: Tottenham, Ludogorets Razgrad, LASK, Antwerp
Group K: CSKA Moscow, Dinamo Zagreb, Feyenoord, Wolfsberg
Group L: Gent, Red Star, Hoffenheim, Slovan Liberec
What are the Europa League 2020-21 matchday & draw dates?
|Phase
|Draw date
|Game dates
|Preliminary Round
|August 9, 2020
|August 20
|First qualifying round
|August 10, 2020
|August 27
|Second qualifying round
|August 31, 2020
|September 17
|Third qualifying round
|September 1, 2020
|September 24
|Play-off
|September 18, 2020
|October 1
|Group stage
|October 2, 2020
|October 22 - December 10
|Last 32
|December 14, 2020
|February 18 & February 25
|Last 16
|February 26, 2021
|March 11 & March 18
|Quarter-final
|March 19, 2021
|April 8 & April 15
|Semi-final
|March 19, 2021
|April 29 & May 6
|Final
|March 19, 2021
|May 26
The Europa League group stage draw 2020-21 took place on October 2, 2020 with the first round of group stage matches being played on October 22.
The knockout stage of the Europa League is due to begin with the last 32, which commences on February 18 - with the draw taking place on December 14.
The following knockout phases, comprising the last 16, quarter-finals and semi-finals will all happen from March 11 onwards, with the final to be played on May 16.
When & where will the Europa League 2020-21 final be played?
The 2020-21 Europa League final will take place on Wednesday May 26, 2021. The match is expected to kick off at 8pm BST (3pm ET).
It will be played at the Stadion Energa Gdansk in Poland.
The stadium was initially going to hold the 2020 Europa League final, but this was changed due to the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic. The Stadion Energa Gdansk has previously hosted several Euro 2012 matches, and is the home stadium of Lechia Gdansk.
Europa League 2020-21 group stage, fixtures & results
Group tables
Group tables will appear here
Fixtures & results
Fixtures and results will appear here.
The draw for the group stage was held on October 2, 2020.
This season's Europa League group stage will provide some interesting match-ups, with Arsenal slated to clash with Irish title winners Dundalk, Rapid Vienna and Molde in Group B.
Tottenham have been placed in Group J alongside Ludogorets, LASK and Royal Antwerp.
Brendan Rodgers' Leicester side will meet with Braga, AEK Athens and Zorya Luhansk in Group G, and Scottish league champions Celtic have been placed in a group with Italian heavyweights AC Milan in Group H.