How to watch today's Essendon vs Sydney AFL match: Livestream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch today’s AFL game between Essendon and Sydney - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

Essendon Bombers will be eager to restore faith among their supporters when they take on the ladder-leading Sydney Swans at Marvel Stadium this Friday night.

The Bombers' hopes of making the finals have all but evaporated after a devastating last-second loss to the Gold Coast Suns.

This season has turned into another disappointment for Essendon, especially considering the strong position they were in just over a month ago.

For years, there's been growing criticism and accusations of predictable collapse at The Hanger, but they have an opportunity to salvage some pride on Friday night against the Swans.

On the other hand, Sydney comes into this clash fresh off a narrow victory, having edged out the Collingwood Magpies in the final quarter to win by three points, keeping their hopes of a potential home preliminary final alive.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Essendon and Sydney in the AFL, plus plenty more.

Essendon vs Sydney date and start time

Date Friday, August 16, 2024 Start time 7:40 pm AEST/ 7:10 pm ACST/ 5:40 pm AWST Venue Marvel Stadium Location Docklands, Australia

How to watch Essendon vs Sydney on TV & stream live online

There are several options to watch the Essendon vs Sydney AFL game in Australia, including Network Seven, Foxtel, Foxtel from Telstra, and Kayo Sports.

The best way to livestream the aforementioned AFL game is through Kayo with a seven-day free trial. It also does not have a lock-in contract or equipment fees, which means you can cancel anytime if you are no longer using it.

All you need to decide is whether you want to pick Kayo One at $25 per month (1 stream and up to HD), or Kayo Basic at $35 per month (2 streams and up to 4K).

What channel is Essendon vs Sydney game on?

The game will be available on 7mate on free-to-air TV and will be broadcast live on Fox Footy's subscription TV service. Triple M, ABC and AFL Nation will provide the radio coverage.

Streaming the game with a VPN

You can watch the game from wherever you are in the world by using a VPN (Virtual Private Network) service such as NordVPN/ ExpressVPN. A VPN will allow you to create a secure connection online when you are abroad on holiday or for work and you want to stream the game live.

If you are not sure which VPN to use or how to use a VPN, we have taken a look at the best options available out there for watching live sports - check out the best VPN services review here.

Here’s an easy step-by-step guide on how to use a VPN to watch a game when you are overseas:

Install VPN of your choice - see our reviews here for the best options. Select the location you wish to connect to. This is easy - if you are visiting the UK and you wish to continue watching one of your U.S. streaming services, you would select the US. Grab the popcorn and get ready to watch!

Essendon vs Sydney team news

Essendon Bombers

Xavier Duursma suffered an injury during training last week, and the Bombers have set a three-week recovery period for him. If Essendon fails to make the finals, this could be the last game Duursma plays this season. Meanwhile, Nik Cox, Jordan Ridley, and Matt Guelfi are expected to be back in action in about a week.

Position Players Rucks Draper, Goldstein, Bryan, Visentini Defenders Ridley, Laverde, Hayes, Baldwin, Reid, McKay, McGrath, Hind, Heppell, Durham, Redman, Kelly, Lual, Davey Jnr, Roberts Midfielders Parish, Tsatas, Caldwell, Merrett, Hobbs, Shiel, Cox, Setterfield, Wright, Duursma, Martin. Forwards Langford, Weideman, Perkins, Jones, Baldwin, Caddy, Reid, McKay, Hunter, Gresham, Stringer, Davey, Wanganeen, Menzie

Sydney Swans

Tom Papley is unlikely to return before the finals, while Lewis Melican's situation remains under close observation following his recent return to play.

Melican has been striving to get back for several weeks but has yet to clear his fitness tests. Both he and Patrick Snell will be afforded as much time as necessary to regain their fitness.

Justin McInerney is still a few weeks away from recovery after suffering a PCL injury.

Position Players Rucks McLean, Grundy, Ladhams, Green, McAndrew Defenders Cunningham, Florent, Blakey, Vickery, Edwards, Hamling, McCartin, Fox, Lloyd, Francis, McCartin, Rampe, McInerney, Edwards, Hamling, Arnold, Snell, Melican Midfielders Adams, Rowbottom, Sheldrick, Mills, Campbell, Jordon, Kirk, Cleary, Roberts, Mitchell Forwards Heeney, Hayward, Papley, Wicks, Konstanty, Magor, Warner, Buller, McDonald, Reid, Amartey

Essendon vs Sydney Form

Essendon: LLLWL

Round Match R22 Essendon 86-87 Gold Coast R21 Essendon 90-89 Fremantle R20 St Kilda 108-55 Essendon R19 Essendon 113-115 Adelaide R18 Melbourne 84-67 Essendon

Sydney: WLLLW

Round Match R22 Sydney 89-86 Collingwood R21 Port Adelaide 148-36 Sydney R20 Sydney 48-87 Western Bulldogs R19 Brisbane 79-77 Sydney R18 Sydney 138-59 North Melbourne

Essendon vs Sydney Head-to-Head Results

Year & Round Match 2024 Sydney 131-101 Essendon 2023 Essendon 99-101 Sydney 2022 Essendon 95-86 Sydney 2022 Sydney 105-47 Essendon 2021 Essendon 102-109 Sydney

