How to watch today's Essendon vs North Melbourne AFL match: Livestream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch today’s AFL game between Essendon and North Melbourne- team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

The Essendon Bombers (6-2-1) will look to keep the momentum rolling when they take on the winless North Melbourne Kangaroos (0-9) to kick off Sunday's footy action at Marvel Stadium.

Essendon picked up a statement 20-point victory over Greater Western Sydney last time out that propelled them up to third on the ladder despite having a percentage of only 98.3.

They are starting to jump into the conversation about being a contender this season and they will be out to stamp their authority on the league by crushing the Kangaroos, who are yet to taste victory from their opening nine matches of the 2024 season as the heavy defeats keep racking up.

Essendon vs North Melbourne date and start time

Date Sunday, May 19, 2024 Start time 1 :10pm AEST/ 12:40pm ACST/ 11:10am AWST Venue Marvel Stadium Location Docklands, Australia

How to watch Essendon vs North Melbourne on TV & stream live online

There are several options to watch the Essendon vs North Melbourne AFL game in Australia, including Network Seven, Foxtel, Foxtel from Telstra, and Kayo Sports.

The best way to livestream the aforementioned AFL game is through Kayo with a seven-day free trial. It also does not have a lock-in contract or equipment fees, which means you can cancel anytime if you are no longer using it.

All you need to decide is whether you want to pick Kayo One at $25 per month (1 stream and up to HD), or Kayo Basic at $35 per month (2 streams and up to 4K).

What channel is Essendon vs North Melbourne game on?

The game will not be available on 7mate on free-to-air TV, but will be broadcast live on Fox Footy's subscription TV service. Triple M, ABC and AFL Nation will provide the radio coverage.

Streaming the game with a VPN

You can watch the game from wherever you are in the world by using a VPN (Virtual Private Network) service such as NordVPN/ ExpressVPN. A VPN will allow you to create a secure connection online when you are abroad on holiday or for work and you want to stream the game live.

If you are not sure which VPN to use or how to use a VPN, we have taken a look at the best options available out there for watching live sports - check out the best VPN services review here.

Here’s an easy step-by-step guide on how to use a VPN to watch a game when you are overseas:

Install VPN of your choice - see our reviews here for the best options. Select the location you wish to connect to. This is easy - if you are visiting the UK and you wish to continue watching one of your U.S. streaming services, you would select the US. Grab the popcorn and get ready to watch!

Essendon vs North Melbourne team news

Essendon Bombers team news

Jordan Ridley (quad) will have to prove his fitness, but he looks to be in good shape to make a return this week. Both Sam Draper (knee) and Xavier Duursma (quad) will be out for over a month with their respective injuries.

Position Players Rucks Draper, Goldstein, Bryan, Visentini Defenders Ridley, Laverde, Hayes, Baldwin, Reid, McKay, McGrath, Hind, Heppell, Durham, Redman, Kelly, Lual, Davey Jnr, Roberts Midfielders Parish, Tsatas, Caldwell, Merrett, Hobbs, Shiel, Cox, Setterfield, Wright, Duursma, Martin. Forwards Langford, Weideman, Perkins, Jones, Baldwin, Caddy, Reid, McKay, Hunter, Gresham, Stringer, Davey, Wanganeen, Menzie

North Melbourne Kangaroos team news

Rising Star nominee Colby McKercher picked up a foot injury last week and will miss this match, the extent of his injury is unknown at this time.

Jackson Archer, having just recovered from a sprained ankle suffered in Round 8, came out of Round 9 with a foot complaint. Zane Duursma scored four goals in a narrow VFL loss, increasing his chances of a quick AFL return.

Position Players Rucks Goad, Nyuon, Xerri, Maley Defenders Corr, Daw, Logue, Pink, Dawson, Sheezel, McDonald, Hardeman, Goater, Bergman, Archer Midfielders Greenwood, Taylor, Wardlaw, Duursma, Scott, Davies-Uniacke, McKercher, Simpkin, Tucker, Shiels, Stephens, Thomas, Phillips, Lazzaro Forwards Larkey, Coleman-Jones, Comben, Sellers, Stephenson, Fisher, Powell, Curtis, Ford, Drury, Harvey, Zurhaar, Hansen Jr.

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 12/08/23 North Melbourne 77-86 Essendon Bombers AFL 04/06/23 Essendon Bombers 105-99 North Melbourne AFL 31/07/22 Essendon Bombers 114-66 North Melbourne AFL 18/07/21 North Melbourne 74-92 Essendon Bombers AFL 23/05/21 Essendon Bombers 141-69 North Melbourne AFL

