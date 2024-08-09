How to watch today's Essendon vs Gold Coast Suns AFL match: Livestream, TV channel, and start time

Essendon Bombers (11-8-1) will aim to keep their slim finals hopes alive when they host Gold Coast Suns (9-11) at Marvel Stadium on Saturday night.
In their last match against Fremantle, the Bombers pulled off a remarkable comeback, overcoming a 25-point deficit in the fourth quarter to win by just one point. This thrilling victory was a much-needed boost for Chris Scott’s team after their lackluster performance against St Kilda the previous week.
Jye Caldwell, Zach Merrett, Sam Durham, and Dylan Shiel were instrumental in that win, dominating the midfield in the closing stages. Merrett’s crucial center clearance and Durham’s vital point were key to sealing the famous victory.
Returning to Marvel Stadium, they will face a Gold Coast side that has struggled on the road, failing to win their last 17 matches away from Carrara or Marrara Oval. Their most recent defeat, which ended their finals aspirations, came against the struggling West Coast Eagles, where they lost by 10 points.
However, the Suns did manage to defeat the Bombers earlier this season in Round 12, winning by 11 points in a closely contested match where their midfield slightly outperformed Essendon’s.
As both teams look to finish the season strong, this matchup promises to be an exciting encounter.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Essendon vs Gold Coast Suns in the AFL, plus plenty more.
Essendon vs Gold Coast Suns date and start time
|Date
|Saturday, August 10, 2024
|Start time
|7:20pm AEST/ 6:50pm ACST/ 5:20pm AWST
|Venue
|MCG
|Location
|Docklands, Australia
How to watch Essendon vs Gold Coast Suns on TV & stream live online
There are several options to watch the Essendon vs Gold Coast Suns AFL game in Australia, including Network Seven, Foxtel, Foxtel from Telstra, and Kayo Sports.
The best way to livestream the aforementioned AFL game is through Kayo with a seven-day free trial. It also does not have a lock-in contract or equipment fees, which means you can cancel anytime if you are no longer using it.
All you need to decide is whether you want to pick Kayo One at $25 per month (1 stream and up to HD), or Kayo Basic at $35 per month (2 streams and up to 4K).
What channel is Essendon vs Gold Coast Suns game on?
The game will not be available on 7mate on free-to-air TV, but will be broadcast live on Fox Footy subscription TV service. Triple M, ABC and AFL Nation will provide the radio coverage.
Streaming the game with a VPN
- Overview of VPN services that allow access to geo-restricted streams
- How to set up and use a VPN service to stream the match
You can watch the game from wherever you are in the world by using a VPN (Virtual Private Network) service such as NordVPN/ ExpressVPN. A VPN will allow you to create a secure connection online when you are abroad on holiday or for work and you want to stream the game live.
If you are not sure which VPN to use or how to use a VPN, we have taken a look at the best options available out there for watching live sports - check out the best VPN services review here.
Here’s an easy step-by-step guide on how to use a VPN to watch a game when you are overseas:
- Install VPN of your choice - see our reviews here for the best options.
- Select the location you wish to connect to. This is easy - if you are visiting the UK and you wish to continue watching one of your U.S. streaming services, you would select the US.
- Grab the popcorn and get ready to watch!
Essendon vs Gold Coast Suns team news
Midfielder Ben Hobbs will be the only addition to the Bombers' lineup this week, as Xavier Duursma is sidelined with a hamstring injury.
On the other hand, Gold Coast will welcome back a young duo, Jed Walters and Jake Rodgers, along with Alex Davies, who returns after serving a three-match suspension, and Connor Budarick. These four players are stepping in at the expense of Jack Lukosius, who has surprisingly been omitted, along with Malcolm Rosas, Ben Fiorini, and Joel Jeffrey, who have also been left out of the team.
Essendon vs Gold Coast Form
Essendon: WLLLW
|Round
|Match
|R21
|Essendon 90-89 Fremantle
|R20
|St Kilda 108-55 Essendon
|R19
|Essendon 113-115 Adelaide
|R18
|Melbourne 84-67 Essendon
|R17
|Collingwood 80-92 Essendon
Gold Coast: LWLLL
|Round
|Match
|R21
|West Coast 97-87 Gold Coast
|R20
|Gold Coast 65-93 Brisbane
|R19
|GWS 89-50 Gold Coast
|R18
|Gold Coast 96-82 Port Adelaide
|R17
|North Melbourne 87-83 Gold Coast
Essendon vs Gold Coast Head-to-Head Results
|Year
|Match
|2024
|Suns 91-80 Dons
|2023
|Dons 108-80 Suns
|2022
|Dons 103-55 Suns
|2021
|Suns 30-98 Dons
|2020
|Suns 73-73 Dons