How to watch today's Essendon vs Gold Coast Suns AFL match: Livestream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch today’s AFL game between Essendon and Gold Coast Suns- team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

Essendon Bombers (11-8-1) will aim to keep their slim finals hopes alive when they host Gold Coast Suns (9-11) at Marvel Stadium on Saturday night.

In their last match against Fremantle, the Bombers pulled off a remarkable comeback, overcoming a 25-point deficit in the fourth quarter to win by just one point. This thrilling victory was a much-needed boost for Chris Scott’s team after their lackluster performance against St Kilda the previous week.

Jye Caldwell, Zach Merrett, Sam Durham, and Dylan Shiel were instrumental in that win, dominating the midfield in the closing stages. Merrett’s crucial center clearance and Durham’s vital point were key to sealing the famous victory.

Returning to Marvel Stadium, they will face a Gold Coast side that has struggled on the road, failing to win their last 17 matches away from Carrara or Marrara Oval. Their most recent defeat, which ended their finals aspirations, came against the struggling West Coast Eagles, where they lost by 10 points.

However, the Suns did manage to defeat the Bombers earlier this season in Round 12, winning by 11 points in a closely contested match where their midfield slightly outperformed Essendon’s.

As both teams look to finish the season strong, this matchup promises to be an exciting encounter.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Essendon vs Gold Coast Suns in the AFL, plus plenty more.

Essendon vs Gold Coast Suns date and start time

Date Saturday, August 10, 2024 Start time 7:20pm AEST/ 6:50pm ACST/ 5:20pm AWST Venue MCG Location Docklands, Australia

How to watch Essendon vs Gold Coast Suns on TV & stream live online

There are several options to watch the Essendon vs Gold Coast Suns AFL game in Australia, including Network Seven, Foxtel, Foxtel from Telstra, and Kayo Sports.

The best way to livestream the aforementioned AFL game is through Kayo with a seven-day free trial. It also does not have a lock-in contract or equipment fees, which means you can cancel anytime if you are no longer using it.

All you need to decide is whether you want to pick Kayo One at $25 per month (1 stream and up to HD), or Kayo Basic at $35 per month (2 streams and up to 4K).

What channel is Essendon vs Gold Coast Suns game on?

The game will not be available on 7mate on free-to-air TV, but will be broadcast live on Fox Footy subscription TV service. Triple M, ABC and AFL Nation will provide the radio coverage.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Overview of VPN services that allow access to geo-restricted streams

How to set up and use a VPN service to stream the match

You can watch the game from wherever you are in the world by using a VPN (Virtual Private Network) service such as NordVPN/ ExpressVPN. A VPN will allow you to create a secure connection online when you are abroad on holiday or for work and you want to stream the game live.

If you are not sure which VPN to use or how to use a VPN, we have taken a look at the best options available out there for watching live sports - check out the best VPN services review here.

Here’s an easy step-by-step guide on how to use a VPN to watch a game when you are overseas:

Install VPN of your choice - see our reviews here for the best options. Select the location you wish to connect to. This is easy - if you are visiting the UK and you wish to continue watching one of your U.S. streaming services, you would select the US. Grab the popcorn and get ready to watch!

Essendon vs Gold Coast Suns team news

Midfielder Ben Hobbs will be the only addition to the Bombers' lineup this week, as Xavier Duursma is sidelined with a hamstring injury.

On the other hand, Gold Coast will welcome back a young duo, Jed Walters and Jake Rodgers, along with Alex Davies, who returns after serving a three-match suspension, and Connor Budarick. These four players are stepping in at the expense of Jack Lukosius, who has surprisingly been omitted, along with Malcolm Rosas, Ben Fiorini, and Joel Jeffrey, who have also been left out of the team.

Essendon vs Gold Coast Form

Essendon: WLLLW

Round Match R21 Essendon 90-89 Fremantle R20 St Kilda 108-55 Essendon R19 Essendon 113-115 Adelaide R18 Melbourne 84-67 Essendon R17 Collingwood 80-92 Essendon

Gold Coast: LWLLL

Round Match R21 West Coast 97-87 Gold Coast R20 Gold Coast 65-93 Brisbane R19 GWS 89-50 Gold Coast R18 Gold Coast 96-82 Port Adelaide R17 North Melbourne 87-83 Gold Coast

Essendon vs Gold Coast Head-to-Head Results

Year Match 2024 Suns 91-80 Dons 2023 Dons 108-80 Suns 2022 Dons 103-55 Suns 2021 Suns 30-98 Dons 2020 Suns 73-73 Dons

More AFL news and coverage