How to watch today's Essendon vs Fremantle AFL match: Livestream, TV channel, and start time

Fremantle Dockers (12-6-1) head to the MCG with a chance to cement their place in the top four and throw a spanner on the Essendon Bombers' (10-8-1) season.

Fremantle climbed into the third spot on the table after a strong second half in the Western Derby. The Dockers trailed by 20 points in the second period before scoring fourteen of the game's last nineteen goals to win by 35 points.

Meanwhile, Essendon's dream of playing finals all but over, even before this match is played. Their season has struck rock bottom as they fell out of the top eight for the first time since Round 6. The Bombers have lost three straight games to teams outside the top eight, with last week's 53-point loss to St Kilda a really incompetitive display.

Essendon vs Fremantle date and start time

Date Sunday, August 4, 2024 Start time 3:20pm AEST/ 2:50pm ACST/ 1:20pm AWST Venue MCG Location Docklands, Australia

How to watch Essendon vs Fremantle on TV & stream live online

There are several options to watch the Essendon vs Fremantle AFL game in Australia, including Network Seven, Foxtel, Foxtel from Telstra, and Kayo Sports.

The best way to livestream the aforementioned AFL game is through Kayo with a seven-day free trial. It also does not have a lock-in contract or equipment fees, which means you can cancel anytime if you are no longer using it.

All you need to decide is whether you want to pick Kayo One at $25 per month (1 stream and up to HD), or Kayo Basic at $35 per month (2 streams and up to 4K).

What channel is Essendon vs Fremantle game on?

The game will not be available on 7mate on free-to-air TV, but will be broadcast live on Fox Sports 3 subscription TV service. Triple M, ABC and AFL Nation will provide the radio coverage.

Essendon vs Fremantle team news

The Bombers will be without Jordan Ridley (hip-flexor) for the next three weeks which is the last thing their struggling defence needs, coming up against a rampant Fremantle outfit.

As for the Dockers, Nate Fyfe will miss the game after his striking dash on West Coast’s Jai Culley was upheld at the tribunal.

Essendon Position Fremantle Jake Kelly, Ben McKay, Jayden Laverde FB Luke Ryan, Joshua Draper, Brennan Cox Nic Martin, Mason Redman, Andrew McGrath HB Brandon Walker, Heath Chapman, Corey Wagner Nik Cox, Dylan Shiel, Xavier Duursma C Jordan Clark, Hayden Young, Jeremy Sharp Jake Stringer, Nate Caddy, Sam Durham HF Sam Sturt, Sam Switkowski, Michael Frederick Kyle Langford, Harrison Jones, Jade Gresham FF Luke Jackson, Josh Treacy, Jye Amiss Sam Draper, Jye Caldwell, Zach Merrett FOL Sean Darcy, Caleb Serong, Andrew Brayshaw Darcy Parish, Nick Bryan, Alwyn Davey Jnr, Archie Roberts, Jye Menzie IC Bailey Banfield, Jaeger O'Meara, Tom Emmett, James Aish, Neil Erasmus Ben Hobbs, Peter Wright, Dyson Heppell EMG Liam Reidy, Cooper Simpson, Will Brodie

