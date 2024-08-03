This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Watch Essendon vs Fremantle on Kayo Sports
How to watch today's Essendon vs Fremantle AFL match: Livestream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch today’s AFL game between Essendon and Fremantle - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

Fremantle Dockers (12-6-1) head to the MCG with a chance to cement their place in the top four and throw a spanner on the Essendon Bombers' (10-8-1) season.

Fremantle climbed into the third spot on the table after a strong second half in the Western Derby. The Dockers trailed by 20 points in the second period before scoring fourteen of the game's last nineteen goals to win by 35 points.

Meanwhile, Essendon's dream of playing finals all but over, even before this match is played. Their season has struck rock bottom as they fell out of the top eight for the first time since Round 6. The Bombers have lost three straight games to teams outside the top eight, with last week's 53-point loss to St Kilda a really incompetitive display.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Essendon vs Fremantle in the AFL, plus plenty more.

Essendon vs Fremantle date and start time

DateSunday, August 4, 2024
Start time3:20pm AEST/ 2:50pm ACST/ 1:20pm AWST
VenueMCG
LocationDocklands, Australia

How to watch Essendon vs Fremantle on TV & stream live online

There are several options to watch the Essendon vs Fremantle AFL game in Australia, including Network Seven, Foxtel, Foxtel from Telstra, and Kayo Sports.

The best way to livestream the aforementioned AFL game is through Kayo with a seven-day free trial. It also does not have a lock-in contract or equipment fees, which means you can cancel anytime if you are no longer using it.

All you need to decide is whether you want to pick Kayo One at $25 per month (1 stream and up to HD), or Kayo Basic at $35 per month (2 streams and up to 4K).

What channel is Essendon vs Fremantle game on?

The game will not be available on 7mate on free-to-air TV, but will be broadcast live on Fox Sports 3 subscription TV service. Triple M, ABC and AFL Nation will provide the radio coverage.

Streaming the game with a VPN

  • Overview of VPN services that allow access to geo-restricted streams
  • How to set up and use a VPN service to stream the match

You can watch the game from wherever you are in the world by using a VPN (Virtual Private Network) service such as NordVPN/ ExpressVPN. A VPN will allow you to create a secure connection online when you are abroad on holiday or for work and you want to stream the game live.

If you are not sure which VPN to use or how to use a VPN, we have taken a look at the best options available out there for watching live sports - check out the best VPN services review here.

Here’s an easy step-by-step guide on how to use a VPN to watch a game when you are overseas:

  1. Install VPN of your choice - see our reviews here for the best options.
  2. Select the location you wish to connect to. This is easy - if you are visiting the UK and you wish to continue watching one of your U.S. streaming services, you would select the US.
  3. Grab the popcorn and get ready to watch!
Essendon vs Fremantle team news

The Bombers will be without Jordan Ridley (hip-flexor) for the next three weeks which is the last thing their struggling defence needs, coming up against a rampant Fremantle outfit.

As for the Dockers, Nate Fyfe will miss the game after his striking dash on West Coast’s Jai Culley was upheld at the tribunal.

EssendonPositionFremantle
Jake Kelly, Ben McKay, Jayden LaverdeFBLuke Ryan, Joshua Draper, Brennan Cox
Nic Martin, Mason Redman, Andrew McGrathHBBrandon Walker, Heath Chapman, Corey Wagner
Nik Cox, Dylan Shiel, Xavier DuursmaCJordan Clark, Hayden Young, Jeremy Sharp
Jake Stringer, Nate Caddy, Sam DurhamHFSam Sturt, Sam Switkowski, Michael Frederick
Kyle Langford, Harrison Jones, Jade GreshamFFLuke Jackson, Josh Treacy, Jye Amiss
Sam Draper, Jye Caldwell, Zach MerrettFOLSean Darcy, Caleb Serong, Andrew Brayshaw
Darcy Parish, Nick Bryan, Alwyn Davey Jnr, Archie Roberts, Jye MenzieICBailey Banfield, Jaeger O'Meara, Tom Emmett, James Aish, Neil Erasmus
Ben Hobbs, Peter Wright, Dyson HeppellEMGLiam Reidy, Cooper Simpson, Will Brodie

More AFL news and coverage

