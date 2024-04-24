How to watch today's Essendon vs Collingwood AFL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch today’s AFL game between Essendon and Collingwood - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

In what is often viewed as the biggest AFL game of the season outside of the Grand Final, Essendon Bombers (4-2) and Collingwood Magpies (3-3) will square off in the 29th installment of the ANZAC Day game in front of a sold-out MCG this Thursday afternoon.

Collingwood enter into this contest sitting 10th in the AFL ladder, with a 3-3 record. The defending premiers lost their opening three games of the season, but have since turned their fortunes with three wins on the spin.

They are still expected to finish in the top eight at the end of the regular season, but they will need to keep stringing victories together to overcome their poor start.

Essendon, meanwhile, are 4-2 so far this season, but their performances have been wildly inconsistent. They sit in 7th place in the league table entering into this weekend, but boast the worst percentage among the top 12 clubs, placing them in a vulnerable situation if they lose a few games in the coming weeks.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Essendon vs Collingwood in the AFL, plus plenty more.

Essendon vs Collingwood date and start time

Date Thursday, April 25, 2024 Start time 3 :20 pm AEST/ 2:50 pm ACST/ 1:20 pm AWST Venue MCG Location Yarra Park, Melbourne, Victoria

How to watch Essendon vs Collingwood on TV & stream live online

There are several options to watch the Essendon Bombers vs Collingwood Magpies AFL game in Australia, including Network Seven, Foxtel, Foxtel from Telstra, and Kayo Sports.

The best way to livestream the aforementioned AFL game is through Kayo with a seven-day free trial. It also does not have a lock-in contract or equipment fees, which means you can cancel anytime if you are no longer using it.

All you need to decide is whether you want to pick Kayo One at $25 per month (1 stream and up to HD), or Kayo Basic at $35 per month (2 streams and up to 4K).

What channel is Essendon vs Collingwood game on?

The game will broadcast live on 7mate on free-to-air TV, and will also be available to watch via Fox Footy's subscription TV service. Triple M, ABC, AFL Nation and NEMBC Media will provide the radio coverage.

Streaming the game with a VPN

You can watch the game from wherever you are in the world by using a VPN (Virtual Private Network) service such as NordVPN/ ExpressVPN. A VPN will allow you to create a secure connection online when you are abroad on holiday or for work and you want to stream the game live.

If you are not sure which VPN to use or how to use a VPN, we have taken a look at the best options available out there for watching live sports - check out the best VPN services review here.

Here’s an easy step-by-step guide on how to use a VPN to watch a game when you are overseas:

Install VPN of your choice - see our reviews here for the best options. Select the location you wish to connect to. This is easy - if you are visiting the UK and you wish to continue watching one of your U.S. streaming services, you would select the US. Grab the popcorn and get ready to watch!

Essendon vs Collingwood team news

Essendon Bombers team news

The Bombers should be full of confidence after big wins over the Bulldogs and Crows, but can they carry the momentum and make it three on the trot?

They are in excellent shape and have no fresh injury concerns. Peter Wright will return from his four-week ban, while Matt Guelfi (calf) will be a game-time decision for Anzac Day. Archie Perkins (hamstring) could be back as early as next week. Will Setterfield (knee), Zach Reid (hamstring) and Jordan Ridley (quad) are also on course for VFL returns inside the next month or so.

Position Players Rucks Draper, Goldstein, Bryan, Visentini Defenders Ridley, Laverde, Hayes, Baldwin, Reid, McKay, McGrath, Hind, Heppell, Durham, Redman, Kelly, Lual, Davey Jnr, Roberts Midfielders Parish, Tsatas, Caldwell, Merrett, Hobbs, Shiel, Cox, Setterfield, Wright, Duursma, Martin. Forwards Langford, Weideman, Perkins, Jones, Baldwin, Caddy, Reid, McKay, Hunter, Gresham, Stringer, Davey, Wanganeen, Menzie

Collingwood Magpies team news

Young Collingwood ruckman Oscar Steene has undergone toe surgery after an injury in the VFL and has been ruled out for at least three months. First-round pick Harry DeMattia (finger), Nathan Kreuger (calf) and Jakob Ryan (hand) have all returned to full training and will soon start playing in the VFL.

Things are finally looking good for the Magpies, after a dominant win over Port Adelaide on Saturday. There are unlikely to be many, if any, changes to their winning side here.

Position Players Rucks Cameron, Kreuger, Steene, Begg, Cox Defenders Carmichael, Frampton, Murphy, Moore, Eyre, Howe, Dean, Quaynor, Maynard, Noble, Jiath, Ryan, Markov, Parker Midfielders De Goey, Mitchell, Daicos, Pendlebury, Demattia, Allan, Sidebottom, Crisp, Bytel, Hoskin-Elliott, Sullivan, Nick Daicos Forwards McStay, McInnes, Johnson, Mihocek, Johnson, Lipinski, Elliott, Schultz, Carmichael, Macrae, Hill, Richards, McCreery, Richards, Harrison, McInnes, Johnson, Mihocek

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 25/08/23 Essendon Bombers 31-101 Collingwood Magpies AFL 25/04/23 Collingwood Magpies 90-77 Essendon Bombers AFL 24/07/22 Collingwood Magpies 80-76 Essendon Bombers AFL 25/04/22 Essendon Bombers 82-93 Collingwood Magpies AFL 22/08/21 Essendon Bombers 102-64 Collingwood Magpies AFL

