How to watch today's Essendon vs Carlton AFL match: Livestream, TV channel, and start time

Essendon (8-3-1) and Carlton (8-4) will lock horns in AFL Round 13 action at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday.

Essendon's seven-game undefeated record was broken when they failed to capitalise on their opportunities in last week's loss to the Gold Coast. However, the 16-time premiers might solidify their top-four status with a win over the Blues in a battle of the resurgent heavyweights on King's Birthday eve.

Meanwhile, Carlton will look to deliver their old rivals a second successive setback following three straight victories against finals contenders Melbourne, Gold Coast, and Port Adelaide in their last four games. The new-look Blues have even broken long-standing hoodoos, such as winning at the Adelaide Oval.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Essendon vs. Carlton in the AFL, plus plenty more.

Essendon vs Carlton date and start time

Date Sunday, June 9, 2024 Start time 7:20pm AEST/ 6:50pm ACST/ 5:20pm AWST Venue Melbourne Cricket Ground Location Melbourne, Australia

How to watch Essendon vs Carlton on TV & stream live online

There are several options to watch the Essendon vs Carlton AFL game in Australia, including Network Seven, Foxtel, Foxtel from Telstra, and Kayo Sports.

The best way to livestream the aforementioned AFL game is through Kayo with a seven-day free trial. It also does not have a lock-in contract or equipment fees, which means you can cancel anytime if you are no longer using it.

All you need to decide is whether you want to pick Kayo One at $25 per month (1 stream and up to HD), or Kayo Basic at $35 per month (2 streams and up to 4K).

What channel is Essendon vs Carlton game on?

The game will be available to watch on 7mate on free-to-air TV, but will be broadcast live on Fox Footy's subscription TV service. Triple M, ABC and AFL Nation will provide the radio coverage.

Streaming the game with a VPN

You can watch the game from wherever you are in the world by using a VPN (Virtual Private Network) service such as NordVPN/ ExpressVPN. A VPN will allow you to create a secure connection online when you are abroad on holiday or for work and you want to stream the game live.

If you are not sure which VPN to use or how to use a VPN, we have taken a look at the best options available out there for watching live sports - check out the best VPN services review here.

Here’s an easy step-by-step guide on how to use a VPN to watch a game when you are overseas:

Install VPN of your choice - see our reviews here for the best options. Select the location you wish to connect to. This is easy - if you are visiting the UK and you wish to continue watching one of your U.S. streaming services, you would select the US. Grab the popcorn and get ready to watch!

Essendon vs Carlton team news

Essendon Bombers team news

The Bombers have taken many blows as their injured list climbs. Mason Redman (hamstring) will miss the game against the Blues, while Darcy Parish has re-aggravated his calf injury. Zach Reid (Pectoral) will likely miss a chunk of the rest season while undergoing surgery.

Todd Goldstein and Kyle Langford will need to go through major training this week to be available. Will Setterfield has made his comeback through VFL last week.

Position Players Rucks Draper, Goldstein, Bryan, Visentini Defenders Ridley, Laverde, Hayes, Baldwin, Reid, McKay, McGrath, Hind, Heppell, Durham, Redman, Kelly, Lual, Davey Jnr, Roberts Midfielders Parish, Tsatas, Caldwell, Merrett, Hobbs, Shiel, Cox, Setterfield, Wright, Duursma, Martin. Forwards Langford, Weideman, Perkins, Jones, Baldwin, Caddy, Reid, McKay, Hunter, Gresham, Stringer, Davey, Wanganeen, Menzie

Carlton Blues team news

Carlton will be without the services of quartet Adam Cerra, Matt Cottrell, David Cuningham and Jack Martin, and are also unsure whether Marc Pittonet will return ahead of Sunday night's clash with the Bombers.

Position Players Rucks De Koning, Pittonet, Binns, O'Keeffe, Mirkov Defenders Cowan, Williams, McGovern, Binns, Pittonet, Newman, Wilson, Boyd, Cincotta, Saad, Kemp, Weitering, Marchbank, Durdin, Akuei Midfielders Hollands, Cerra, Kennedy, Acres, Docherty, Carroll, Walsh, Hewett, M. Carroll, Cottrell Forwards Silvagni, Motlop, Fogarty, McKay, Fantasia, Durdin, Martin, Cunningham, Young, Monahan, Moir, Owies, McKay, Curnow, Lemmey

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 11/06/23 Carlton Blues 86-52 Essendon Bombers AFL 10/06/22 Essendon Bombers 80-54 Carlton Blues AFL 02/05/21 Essendon Bombers 123-107 Carlton Blues AFL 27/06/20 Essendon Bombers 52-51 Carlton Blues AFL 02/06/19 Essendon Bombers 74-33 Carlton Blues AFL

