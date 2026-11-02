Erling Haaland’s future stance revealed by father Alfie as Manchester City face relegation threat over financial breaches

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Erling Haaland remains fully committed to Manchester City and is blocking out the noise surrounding the club's legal battles, according to his father Alfie. The Norwegian superstar is reportedly maintaining a calm head despite the looming threat of severe sanctions following a landmark ruling against the Etihad giants.

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City's guilty verdict and looming sanctions

An independent commission recently found Manchester City guilty of 114 out of 115 financial charges. The ruling concluded that the reigning Premier League champions utilised "sham" contracts to mask funding exceeding £830 million over a nine-year period spanning from 2009 to 2018.

City have consistently maintained their innocence and are currently awaiting the outcome of an appeal. However, the bombshell verdict has cast a dark cloud over the Etihad Stadium, with severe punishments such as relegation now a genuine possibility.

Alfie Haaland explains striker's calm focus

Despite the off-field turmoil, Haaland remains entirely detached from the legal noise. Speaking to ViaPlay, his father, Alfie, provided insight into the forward's current mindset as the club prepares its defence. "Erling thinks about playing as much football as he can and concentrates on that," Alfie explained. "I think it’s more those of us outside the pitch who think a bit more about it."

Addressing the long-running speculation that preceded the formal ruling, he added: "Well, it has been circulating for quite a while, hasn’t it? So finally something came that was concrete, which it is possible to fight against for City as a club. Obviously, these are serious allegations, but now there is an appeal case pending to be heard, so I think we have to stay calm, keep our cool, and wait to see how it turns out."

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He also noted the difficulty of the club's current public position, stating: "Nothing more than what’s in the media. And there is an awful lot written there, and very one-sided, I would say, right? Because it's hard for Manchester City to come out right now - with an ongoing appeal - and defend themselves."

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Unfair punishment for current squad?

The potential for severe sanctions raises questions about fairness, given that the breaches occurred long before the current squad was assembled. When asked if punishing today's players would be unjust, Alfie agreed. "Yes, in a way, one might feel that having to potentially take punishment for something done many years ago… yes, I would say so," he admitted.

He praised the dressing room's resilience amidst the intense scrutiny. "So we hope they get a fair hearing, and then we’ll see if they manage to prove that they are innocent, eventually," he said. "Now we just have to wait and see. I think they’ve done more than well to stand tall through this, because of course they have faced plenty of accusations. So I feel the player group has handled it very well."

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Awaiting the appeal outcome and returning to form

For now, City's legal team will focus on fighting the charges through the appeal process, while the squad must shift their attention back to the pitch. As Alfie pointed out, the players must continue to compartmentalise the off-field distractions following a dip in domestic form.

"We also have to remember that these are things that allegedly happened quite a few years ago. The players today had nothing to do with it. So they’ve played well," he concluded. "They lost their last match, so it’s time to get back to winning ways."

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City have indeed stumbled recently, suffering back-to-back Premier League defeats against Aston Villa and Brighton. Enzo Maresca's men will now look to bounce back when they face RB Leipzig in the Champions League, before returning to domestic action against Nottingham Forest.