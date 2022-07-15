Eriksen joins Man Utd on free transfer as Ten Hag overhaul continues

The Red Devils have long been linked with the Denmark playmaker, and they have finally got their man after many years of waiting

Christian Eriksen has completed a move to Manchester United on a free transfer as Erik ten Hag continues to improve his squad ahead of the 2022-23 season. The move comes just over a year after Eriksen suffered a cardiac arrest at Euro 2020.

Eriksen was released by Serie A giants Inter after having a defibrillator fitted, but linked up with Brentford on a short-term contract in January 2022, and has now joined the Red Devils at Old Trafford.

What is the length of Eriksen’s contract at Man Utd?

The 30-year-old midfielder joins United as a free agent, with no extension to his terms at Brentford agreed.

He has been handed a three-year contract by the Red Devils, with that deal set to take him through to the summer of 2025.

What did Eriksen say after joining Man Utd?

“Manchester United is a special club, and I cannot wait to get started," Eriksen told the club's website.

"I have had the privilege of playing at Old Trafford many times but to do it in the red shirt of United will be an amazing feeling.

“I have seen Erik’s work at Ajax and know the level of detail and preparation that he and his staff put into every day. It is clear that he is a fantastic coach. Having spoken with him and learned more about his vision and the way he wants the team to play, I am even more excited for the future.

"I still have major ambitions in the game, there is a huge amount that I know I can achieve, and this is the perfect place to continue my journey.”

Why did Man Utd want Eriksen?

United have made their move for Eriksen after seeing him make an impressive return to competitive action in English football.

Despite being short on game time and two years removed from a switch that took him from Tottenham to Inter, the classy operator slotted seamlessly back into Premier League life as though he had never been away.

He registered one goal and four assists through 11 appearances, helping the Bees to steer clear of relegation danger while also earning himself a recall to the Denmark national side.

With his ability beyond question, and any fears regarding his fitness being laid to rest, United are delighted to have landed a player that has registered on their recruitment radar for some time.

What a bargain!

By James Robson, Man Utd Correspondent for GOAL

This has the makings of one of the most astute pieces of business anywhere this summer.

In only a few months at Brentford, Eriksen proved he can still operate at the highest level and has the potential to transform United’s midfield.

A highlight last season was his imperious performance in the 4-1 demolition of Chelsea at Stamford Bridge. United have been long-time admirers – trying and failing to sign him in 2019 – and that game will have gone a long way to convincing them to move again.

He is key to Ten Hag’s system, which will rely on ball-playing midfielders who can seize control of games in the manner that United have failed to do for so long.

He also offers versatility as a No.8, a double 10 or as an orthodox 10.

A free agent, he could be the biggest bargain during this transfer window.

Where will Eriksen play for Man Utd?

Erik ten Hag is in the process of putting his own stamp on a squad inherited from United’s interim boss in 2021-22, Ralf Rangnick.

Eriksen forms part of that process and will slot into a midfield department that has lost Paul Pogba, Nemanja Matic, Jesse Lingard and Juan Mata as free agents this summer.

The Red Devils already boast the creative qualities of Bruno Fernandes, who operates as their ball-playing No.10, but Eriksen could sit a little deeper and pull the strings alongside a holding operator such as Fred, Scott McTominay or potential new arrival Frenkie de Jong.

Who else will Man Utd sign this summer?

More movement at Old Trafford is expected as early deals have proved difficult to come by for Ten Hag.

Much of the focus at present has centred around Cristiano Ronaldo and his desire to leave for a trophy-chasing rival.

United are working hard to get more bodies on board, though, with Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong having figured towards the top of their summer shopping list for some time.

He is a player that Ten Hag knows well from his time at Ajax, and there a number of other stars with ties to the Eredivisie giants that the Dutch tactician has his eye on.

Argentine defender Lisandro Martinez is also close to joining the Red Devils, with United having moved ahead of Arsenal in the race to sign the Ajax star.

There has been talk of Brazilian forward Antony swapping Amsterdam for Manchester, but Jurrien Timber appears destined to remain in the Netherlands.

While struggling to tempt a right-back to Old Trafford, Ten Hag has completed the signing of Tyrell Malacia, with the highly-rated 22-year left-back having completed his switch from Feyenoord.

