Erik ten Hag offers Kobbie Mainoo injury update after Man Utd midfielder spotted on crutches following Real Madrid defeat

Erik ten Hag hopes that Kobbie Mainoo's injury is "not too bad" after seeing the youngster needing crutches following the team's clash with Madrid.

Mainoo forced off early

Suffered injury in clash with Rodrygo

Ten Hag provides an update

WHAT HAPPENED? The teenager had to be taken off just minutes into the 2-0 defeat to Real Madrid with a foot injury which has raised concerns about his fitness ahead of the the start of the Premier League season. Mainoo's foot became tangled during a collision with Madrid forward Rodrygo and the 18-year-old was spotted on crutches after the game and wearing a protective boot over his left foot.

WHAT THEY SAID: Ten Hag hopes that the injury is not too serious but could not confirm the extent of it.

"You can never tell straight after a game. We have to wait for what it is. So, hopefully, it's not too bad and then chances will come. I wanted to see what levels he could play. Against Arsenal, we were pleased with his performance. I wanted to see if he could repeat that, some days after, from then, we would have conclusions. First, we have to wait for the diagnosis and, from there on, we will set conclusions," he told reporters.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Former United forward Danny Webber believes that the collision was "unfortunate" but it could sideline him from one week to eight weeks depending on the extent of the damage done to the ligaments.

"Rodrygo has gone through quickly and he's just fallen on Kobbie. He seems to have done his ankle, somewhere around there. There was no malice at all. He was in the right place to make the stop, if Rodrygo does get through, so it's just unfortunate. It depends on the extent [of the damage], if it's the inside or outside or the ligaments, we don't know. The physio will have a look at it and it could range from one week to eight weeks. I'm enthused by the fact he walked off the pitch so I'd like to think it's not as bad," he told MUTV.

WHAT NEXT? Mainoo made sporadic first-team appearances last season but has looked set for a more important role in the 2023-24 campaign after he started and impressed in his team's pre-season matches, against Leeds, Lyon and Arsenal, and Real Madrid. However, the untimely injury will dent his progress and it now remains to be seen when he will return to action.