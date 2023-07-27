Man Utd breakout star Kobbie Mainoo leaves NRG Stadium on crutches & wearing protective boot after suffering injury against Real Madrid in cruel blow for teenage midfielder

Manchester United midfielder Kobbie Mainoo suffered a painful looking foot injury in the pre-season friendly against Real Madrid in Houston

Mainoo taken off early in friendly

Midfielder got his foot tangled up in clash with Rodrygo

Teenager has impressed on pre-season tour

WHAT HAPPENED? United's teenage sensation Kobbie Mainoo had to be taken off after just a few minutes of the match with Real Madrid with a suspected foot injury, raising fears he could miss the start of the Premier League season. The 18-year-old's foot got tangled after an accidental collision with Madrid forward Rodrygo in the second minute of the friendly match at the NRG Stadium in Houston and he needed assistance from two members of staff as he limped off the pitch. He was eventually replaced by Christian Eriksen.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Mainoo made a smattering of first-team appearances last season for United and looked set for a more prominent role in the upcoming campaign after starting in all of the team's pre-season matches, against Leeds, Lyon and Arsenal, and impressing each time. However, the injury could potentially disrupt his progress and could rule him out of the start of the Premier League season.

AND WHAT'S MORE: The midfielder left the NRG Stadium on crutches and was wearing a protective boot over his left foot. However, United manager Erik ten Hag could not give any further details on the injury. The Dutchman said: "You can never tell straight after a game. We have to wait for what it is. Hopefully he is not too bad and chances will come."

IN ONE PHOTO:

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR MAN UTD? Erik ten Hag's side play against Borussia Dortmund in their final game of their tour of the USA on Sunday and will play two more friendlies, against Lens in Manchester and Athletic Bilbao in Dublin, before their opening league game against Wolves on August 14.