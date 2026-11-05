'Not a concern!' - Enzo Maresca defends Gianluigi Donnarumma after Man City star's latest Champions League blunder

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Enzo Maresca has firmly backed Gianluigi Donnarumma after the Manchester City goalkeeper made another high-profile error in the Champions League against RB Leipzig. The Italian stopper is on a difficult run of form, but his manager insists the situation is not a concern ahead of their weekend Premier League fixture.

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Maresca backs struggling Donnarumma

Maresca has thrown his full support behind Donnarumma following the goalkeeper's latest high-profile error in Europe. The City manager insists he is completely unfazed by the Italian international's recent dip in form between the posts.

Donnarumma was caught out during Manchester City's thrilling 3-2 Champions League victory away to Leipzig on Wednesday evening. His unfortunate mistake allowed Ridle Baku to score a crucial equaliser, immediately adding to the growing scrutiny surrounding the 27-year-old stopper.

The Champions League incident came just 11 days after Donnarumma made another costly blunder against Aston Villa. That domestic mistake ultimately ended the Cityzens' impressive unbeaten start to the Premier League season.

City boss downplays goalkeeping concerns

Despite the ongoing struggles and rising external pressure, Maresca is highly unlikely to drop his number one goalkeeper this weekend. The manager openly acknowledged the Leipzig error but quickly pointed to a spectacular, game-defining intervention Donnarumma made earlier in the very same match.

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"Not a concern but it's a mistake," Maresca explained to reporters. "We recognise that it's a mistake. At the moment I'm not thinking about the goalkeeping situation. A few minutes before the goal he's done a save that no 'keeper in the world makes. Gigio knows he was not good with the first goal. He's going to do better."

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Individual errors costing City

Donnarumma has now frustratingly failed to keep a clean sheet in his last six consecutive appearances across all competitions. However, Maresca firmly believes that scattered individual lapses across the entire pitch are the primary issue, rather than a deeper tactical or systemic flaw.

"Both goals are quite silly goals we can avoid," the manager stressed when analysing the midweek performance. "In the last five or six games we concede in all competitions and they are individual mistakes. It's not about the system or a midfielder to the offensive line. I'm new here, I need to know the players and they need to know me. We can only improve. I don't think in this moment it's a matter of balance."

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Crucial Premier League trip awaits

Donnarumma will undoubtedly retain the gloves for now as City look to bounce back emphatically in domestic competition. They travel to face Nottingham Forest on Saturday in search of a desperately needed victory on the road.