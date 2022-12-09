England manager Southgate refuses to be drawn on rumours surrounding Ben White's World Cup exit

England boss Gareth Southgate has provided no insight as to why Ben White left the Three Lions' camp prematurely last week.

White left squad last week

'Personal reasons' the given justification

Southgate brushes off bust-up rumours

WHAT HAPPENED? The Arsenal defender departed the England squad due to 'personal reasons' last week, leaving Southgate a man light at the back. Rumours as to why White left have circulated since, including an apparent bust-up with assistant manager Steve Holland. However, Southgate paid no attention to White's decision in the lead up to their World Cup quarter-final against France.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking in to talkSPORT regarding the rumours, Southgate said: "What I’ve been shown was alleged and there was another word that was used. I think by commenting on the story I could be giving it any form of credibility, really. We explained why Ben left the camp and I think it’s important that that is respected, really.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: White has played just four times for England since his debut in a 1-0 win over Austria back in June 2021. Taking this into account, it's unlikely White would have featured during the World Cup.

WHAT NEXT FOR WHITE? Arsenal return to Premier League action against West Ham on Boxing Day. No doubt White will be cheering his teammates on from afar as England take on France in their quarter-final on Saturday.