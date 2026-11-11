'My greatest joy!' – Real Madrid starlet Endrick makes passionate vow over his international future

Real Madrid forward Endrick has declared that representing the Brazil national team remains his greatest joy in football. The 20-year-old striker is preparing for a rematch against Japan ahead of Saturday's international friendly in Singapore.
Endrick reaffirms lifelong commitment to the Selecao
Real Madrid striker Endrick has expressed his unwavering dedication to the Brazil national team, vowing to answer every international call-up throughout his entire career. Despite being only 20 years old, the forward has already accumulated 24 appearances for the senior side, making him one of the most experienced young players in the squad.
Speaking at a press conference on Tuesday, Endrick emphasized that playing for his country remains the ultimate honour.
The young star is currently with the squad in Singapore as Brazil prepare for an upcoming international friendly.
Endrick highlights international pride and Olympic ties
Reflecting on his passion for the national team jersey, Endrick made it clear that he is willing to represent Brazil across any age category whenever required.
"There's nothing better than being in the National Team. Playing for the National Team is my greatest passion, my greatest joy. I always hope to be able to help the National Team," Endrick stated.
He also acknowledged his strong relationship with Under-20 and Pre-Olympic coach Paulo Victor, adding: "Wherever I'm called up, I'll go, because I'll be defending the National Team, whether it's the Olympic or the main team, in every opportunity I have to defend the National Team, throughout my career, until I retire."
Looking back at the dramatic World Cup comeback against Japan
Endrick's current international commitments include a rematch against Japan, evoking memories of their dramatic encounter in the Round of 16 at the recent World Cup.
In that fixture, Endrick came on at half-time following an injury to Lucas Paqueta and helped inspire a memorable 2-1 comeback victory.
"That game against Japan was very special," Endrick recalled. "We were behind on the scoreboard, but we managed to turn it around and secure qualification for Brazil. That was another step I took in my career, with the national team."
Selecao prepare for Singapore showdown against Japan
Brazil will face Japan at the National Stadium in Singapore on Saturday, 14 November, with kick-off set for 7:15 am Brasília time.
Historically, the Selecao hold a commanding record against the Asian side, but Endrick expects another fiercely competitive test.
"It was a very good game because we knew about Japan's quality. This next one won't be any different," Endrick concluded. "They have many very experienced and very good players. I hope we can do our best to come away with the victory."
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A sports journalist with nearly a decade of experience, beginning the professional journey at Indonesia's legendary Tabloid BOLA from 2017 until its final print edition in December 2018. Following that, joining GOAL, contributing as a freelance writer for FIFA, and working within the media department of the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF). Alongside the journalism career, also active as a live play-by-play commentator for Indonesian football since 2017. Holds a bachelor's degree in History from the Faculty of Cultural Sciences, Universitas Padjadjaran, Bandung.
Football Story
Footballing identity built on geography, heritage, and childhood obsession. Although the father played for a traditional rival club, nine years living in Bandung made Persib a spiritual home, sparked in 2006 by Thai goalkeeper Kosin Hathairattanakool and witnessing firsthand how deeply locals own the club. Globally, the first true love was Ronaldo and Inter Milan, enduring the heartbreak of near-misses during injury-plagued years. With Dutch roots in Rotterdam, making Feyenoord the club of choice, the Netherlands national team has always remained close to the heart, highlighted by the 2010 World Cup final, a live 2013 friendly against Indonesia, and Oranje Indonesia watch parties. Arjen Robben and Giovanni van Bronckhorst remain ultimate favorites, while Football Manager 2005 sparked a lasting admiration for Athletic Bilbao’s philosophy. Outside football, allegiance lies with the Chicago Bulls and Golden State Warriors through icons like Michael Jordan, Derrick Rose, and Stephen Curry.
Areas of Expertise
Areas of expertise span Indonesian football and Liga 1 data insights and unique features, alongside Southeast Asian and East Asian football landscapes covering Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, Japan, and Korea. Additional skills include digital and social media video content creation such as Instagram reels and podcasts, as well as player profiling, feature writing, live broadcasting, interviewing, photography, and multilingual communication in basic français and español .
Favourite Footballing Memory
Combining a passion for backpacking with professional assignments has made it possible to pursue two goals simultaneously. Meeting and interviewing various Indonesian players pursuing careers or currently based abroad, ranging from across Southeast Asia to Europe, has been an absolute privilege and honor. Traveling independently through the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, France, and Japan to track down and connect with Indonesian players competing abroad remains a truly cherished experience. Crafting interview content with them is a body of work that will always hold a special place in memory.
My All-Time XI
It’s tough to lock down a definitive starting XI, but the non-negotiables are Manuel Neuer or Rogério Ceni in goal; alongside Javier Zanetti, Sergio Ramos, N'Golo Kanté, Toni Kroos, Arjen Robben, Mo Salah, and Zlatan Ibrahimović. Juan Román Riquelme or Michael Laudrup most likely complete the tactical puzzle. While legends like Lothar Matthäus, Zinedine Zidane, and Ronaldo are impossible to overlook, they were left out simply because they feature in everyone else's lineup.