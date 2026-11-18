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Emiliano Martinez believes Argentina's emphatic 7-0 victory over Costa Rica marks the dawn of a thrilling new era for the national team. The Chelsea goalkeeper proudly wore the captain's armband and urged his team-mates to make the supporters fall in love with them again.

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Argentina thrash Costa Rica in massive friendly win

A new-look Argentina delivered a ruthless performance on Tuesday, thrashing Costa Rica 7-0 in a friendly clash. Playing without Lionel Messi at the Mario Alberto Kempes Stadium, the 2026 World Cup runners-up showed remarkable intensity.

Martinez anchored the victory, establishing the dominant display as the starting point for a fresh era. The veteran shot-stopper took on a vital leadership role to guide a younger generation of attacking talent. Five changes were made from the side that suffered a 2-1 defeat to Uruguay last Friday. The swift response highlighted the impressive depth currently available to manager Lionel Scaloni.

Martinez urges fans to fall in love again

Martinez wore the captain's armband in Cordoba due to a recent injury suffered by defender Cristian Romero. After keeping a clean sheet, the Chelsea goalkeeper delivered a passionate message regarding the team's future without Messi.

"We want to make the fans fall in love with the team all over again," Martinez declared after the game. "We knew we had to give a little extra effort, and we wanted to start winning in this new phase now without Leo."

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The match also marked a triumphant return for Martinez following surgery on a fractured jaw. "The desire is always there. Several things have happened to me lately, and I had to be well because my team-mates need me," he added.

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Paz and Alvarez lead ruthless attacking display

While Martinez provided stability at the back, Argentina's young forwards orchestrated a frantic first half. Nico Paz scored twice, establishing himself as a top candidate to eventually inherit the iconic number 10 shirt.

Julian Alvarez also netted a first-half brace, meanwhile Franco Mastantuono then replaced Paz at the break and quickly scored two goals of his own. Alexis Mac Allister rounded out the massive 7-0 scoreline. At the other end of the pitch, Martinez reached 47 clean sheets for Argentina, officially equalling the national record held by Sergio Romero.

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Argentina look ahead to bright new phase

This emphatic victory proves that Argentina can still deliver devastating attacking football without their legendary talisman. The Albiceleste will now look to build on this flawless performance. With the fans firmly behind them, Argentina's new phase is already off to a perfect start.