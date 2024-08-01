How to watch today's West Coast vs Gold Coast AFL match: Livestream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch today's West Coast versus Gold Coast AFL game- team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

West Coast Eagles (3-16) will aim to break a streak of nine consecutive losses when they host Gold Coast Suns (9-10) at Optus Stadium on Friday night.

The Eagles are looking to salvage a disappointing season and secure just their fourth victory of the year.

Their recent match against Fremantle was a heated derby, resulting in multiple suspensions and fines due to several brawls. West Coast appeared poised to achieve a double over their rivals, leading by 13 points at halftime, but a disheartening third-quarter collapse saw them outscored 35-1.

On the other hand, Damien Hardwick's Suns still has a mathematical chance of making the finals, but they must win every remaining match after suffering back-to-back losses, which is a tall order.

Gold Coast's remaining fixtures include matches against West Coast (A), Essendon (A), Melbourne (H), and Richmond (A) to finish out their 2024 campaign.

Hardwick's side recently suffered their first home defeat of the season against the Brisbane Lions and suffered an away loss to the Giants a week prior, indicating that he still has significant work to do to make the team competitive against genuine contenders.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch West Coast vs Gold Coast in the AFL, plus plenty more.

West Coast vs Gold Coast date and start time

Date Friday, August 2, 2024 Start time 8:30pm AEST/ 8:00pm ACST/ 6:30pm AWST Venue Optus Stadium Location Perth, Western Australia, Burswood

How to watch West Coast vs Gold Coast on TV & stream live online

There are several options to watch the West Coast Eagles vs Gold Coast Suns AFL game in Australia, including Network Seven, Foxtel, Foxtel from Telstra, and Kayo Sports.

The best way to livestream the aforementioned AFL game is through Kayo with a seven-day free trial. It also does not have a lock-in contract or equipment fees, which means you can cancel anytime if you are no longer using it.

All you need to decide is whether you want to pick Kayo One at $25 per month (1 stream and up to HD), or Kayo Basic at $35 per month (2 streams and up to 4K).

What channel is West Coast vs Gold Coast game on?

The game will not be broadcast live on 7mate on free-to-air TV, but will be available to watch Fox Sports 3 on pay TV. Triple M, ABC and AFL Nation will provide the radio coverage.

You can watch the game from wherever you are in the world by using a VPN (Virtual Private Network) service such as NordVPN/ ExpressVPN. A VPN will allow you to create a secure connection online when you are abroad on holiday or for work and you want to stream the game live.

If you are not sure which VPN to use or how to use a VPN, we have taken a look at the best options available out there for watching live sports - check out the best VPN services review here.

Here’s an easy step-by-step guide on how to use a VPN to watch a game when you are overseas:

Install VPN of your choice - see our reviews here for the best options. Select the location you wish to connect to. This is easy - if you are visiting the UK and you wish to continue watching one of your U.S. streaming services, you would select the US. Grab the popcorn and get ready to watch!

West Coast Eagles vs Gold Coast Suns team news & lineups

West Coast's Tom Barrass and Luke Edwards are likely to miss this week under concussion protocols.

Callum Jamieson's season has ended as he prepares for both ankle and knee surgery.

As for Gold Coast, the Suns are likely to deploy a very similar lineup to the one they did against Brisbane last week with both Levi Casboult and Sam Day still a week out from recovering from their respective injuries.

West Coast Eagles Position Gold Coast SUNS Brady Hough, Harry Edwards, Alex Witherden FB Sam Collins, Bodhi Uwland, Mac Andrew Liam Duggan, Jeremy McGovern, Tom Cole HB Joel Jeffrey, Lachie Weller, Wil Powell Jayden Hunt, Harley Reid, Reuben Ginbey C Brayden Fiorini, Noah Anderson, Sam Clohesy Ryan Maric, Jake Waterman, Jamie Cripps HF Lloyd Johnston, David Swallow, Bailey Humphrey Jack Darling, Oscar Allen, Liam Ryan FF Ben Long, Ben King, Jack Lukosius Reilly O'Brien, Rory Laird, Sam Berry FOL Jarrod Witts, Sam Flanders, Matt Rowell Harvey Johnston, Zane Trew, Clay Hall, Jack Williams, Tyrell Dewar IC Malcolm Rosas, Charlie Ballard, Alex Sexton, Will Graham, Nick Holman Campbell Chesser, Archer Reid, Jai Culley EMG Darcy Macpherson, Ned Moyle, Thomas Berry

West Coast vs Gold Coast Form

West Coast: LLLLL

Round Match R20 Fremantle 110-75 West Coast R19 St Kilda 113-41 West Coast R18 West Coast 93-106 Brisbane R17 Melbourne 112-58 West Coast R16 West Coast 33-94 Melbourne

Gold Coast: WLWLL

Round Match R20 Gold Coast 65-93 Brisbane R19 GWS 89-50 Gold Coast R18 Gold Coast 96-82 Port Adelaide R17 North Melbourne 87-83 Gold Coast R16 Gold Coast 101-90 Collingwood

West Coast vs Gold Coast Head-to-Head Results

Year Match 2024 Suns 112-75 Eagles 2023 Eagles 43-113 Suns 2022 Suns 107-104 Eagles 2022 Eagles 80-107 Suns 2021 Eagles 83-58 Suns

