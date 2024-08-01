How to watch today's West Coast vs Gold Coast AFL match: Livestream, TV channel, and start time

West Coast Eagles (3-16) will aim to break a streak of nine consecutive losses when they host Gold Coast Suns (9-10) at Optus Stadium on Friday night.
The Eagles are looking to salvage a disappointing season and secure just their fourth victory of the year.
Their recent match against Fremantle was a heated derby, resulting in multiple suspensions and fines due to several brawls. West Coast appeared poised to achieve a double over their rivals, leading by 13 points at halftime, but a disheartening third-quarter collapse saw them outscored 35-1.
On the other hand, Damien Hardwick's Suns still has a mathematical chance of making the finals, but they must win every remaining match after suffering back-to-back losses, which is a tall order.
Gold Coast's remaining fixtures include matches against West Coast (A), Essendon (A), Melbourne (H), and Richmond (A) to finish out their 2024 campaign.
Hardwick's side recently suffered their first home defeat of the season against the Brisbane Lions and suffered an away loss to the Giants a week prior, indicating that he still has significant work to do to make the team competitive against genuine contenders.
West Coast vs Gold Coast date and start time
|Date
|Friday, August 2, 2024
|Start time
|8:30pm AEST/ 8:00pm ACST/ 6:30pm AWST
|Venue
|Optus Stadium
|Location
|Perth, Western Australia, Burswood
How to watch West Coast vs Gold Coast on TV & stream live online
There are several options to watch the West Coast Eagles vs Gold Coast Suns AFL game in Australia, including Network Seven, Foxtel, Foxtel from Telstra, and Kayo Sports.
The best way to livestream the aforementioned AFL game is through Kayo with a seven-day free trial. It also does not have a lock-in contract or equipment fees, which means you can cancel anytime if you are no longer using it.
All you need to decide is whether you want to pick Kayo One at $25 per month (1 stream and up to HD), or Kayo Basic at $35 per month (2 streams and up to 4K).
What channel is West Coast vs Gold Coast game on?
The game will not be broadcast live on 7mate on free-to-air TV, but will be available to watch Fox Sports 3 on pay TV. Triple M, ABC and AFL Nation will provide the radio coverage.
West Coast Eagles vs Gold Coast Suns team news & lineups
West Coast's Tom Barrass and Luke Edwards are likely to miss this week under concussion protocols.
Callum Jamieson's season has ended as he prepares for both ankle and knee surgery.
As for Gold Coast, the Suns are likely to deploy a very similar lineup to the one they did against Brisbane last week with both Levi Casboult and Sam Day still a week out from recovering from their respective injuries.
|West Coast Eagles
|Position
|Gold Coast SUNS
|Brady Hough, Harry Edwards, Alex Witherden
|FB
|Sam Collins, Bodhi Uwland, Mac Andrew
|Liam Duggan, Jeremy McGovern, Tom Cole
|HB
|Joel Jeffrey, Lachie Weller, Wil Powell
|Jayden Hunt, Harley Reid, Reuben Ginbey
|C
|Brayden Fiorini, Noah Anderson, Sam Clohesy
|Ryan Maric, Jake Waterman, Jamie Cripps
|HF
|Lloyd Johnston, David Swallow, Bailey Humphrey
|Jack Darling, Oscar Allen, Liam Ryan
|FF
|Ben Long, Ben King, Jack Lukosius
|Reilly O'Brien, Rory Laird, Sam Berry
|FOL
|Jarrod Witts, Sam Flanders, Matt Rowell
|Harvey Johnston, Zane Trew, Clay Hall, Jack Williams, Tyrell Dewar
|IC
|Malcolm Rosas, Charlie Ballard, Alex Sexton, Will Graham, Nick Holman
|Campbell Chesser, Archer Reid, Jai Culley
|EMG
|Darcy Macpherson, Ned Moyle, Thomas Berry
West Coast vs Gold Coast Form
West Coast: LLLLL
|Round
|Match
|R20
|Fremantle 110-75 West Coast
|R19
|St Kilda 113-41 West Coast
|R18
|West Coast 93-106 Brisbane
|R17
|Melbourne 112-58 West Coast
|R16
|West Coast 33-94 Melbourne
Gold Coast: WLWLL
|Round
|Match
|R20
|Gold Coast 65-93 Brisbane
|R19
|GWS 89-50 Gold Coast
|R18
|Gold Coast 96-82 Port Adelaide
|R17
|North Melbourne 87-83 Gold Coast
|R16
|Gold Coast 101-90 Collingwood
West Coast vs Gold Coast Head-to-Head Results
|Year
|Match
|2024
|Suns 112-75 Eagles
|2023
|Eagles 43-113 Suns
|2022
|Suns 107-104 Eagles
|2022
|Eagles 80-107 Suns
|2021
|Eagles 83-58 Suns