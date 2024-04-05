How to watch today's West Coast Eagles vs Richmond Tigers AFL match: Livestream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch today’s West Coast Eagles vs Richmond Tigers AFL game- team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

Still chasing their first win of the 2024 AFL season, the West Coast Eagles (0-4) will look to snap the losing skid when they face the Richmond Tigers (1-4) at Optus Stadium this Sunday.

The Eagles produced arguably their best performance of the year but it was still not enough as they fell to a fourth defeat on the trot to start the season.

Sydney Swans were ultimately too hot to handle, but the hosts will enter this game full of confidence and see it as a potentially winnable encounter, with Richmond having won just one of their five previous meetings.

The Tigers also fell short against St. Kilda last week and have won just two of their last 10 dating back to last season.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch West Coast Eagles vs Richmond Tigers in the AFL, plus plenty more.

West Coast Eagles vs Richmond Tigers date and start time

Date Sunday, April 14, 2024 Start time 4:00 pm AEST, 3:30 pm ACST, 2:00 pm AWST Venue Optus Stadium Location Burswood, Western Australia

How to watch West Coast Eagles vs Richmond Tigers on TV & stream live online

There are several options to watch the West Coast Eagles vs Richmond Tigers AFL game in Australia, including Network Seven, Foxtel, Foxtel from Telstra, and Kayo Sports.

The best way to livestream the aforementioned AFL game is through Kayo with a seven-day free trial. It also does not have a lock-in contract or equipment fees, which means you can cancel anytime if you are no longer using it.

All you need to decide is whether you want to pick Kayo One at $25 per month (1 stream and up to HD), or Kayo Basic at $35 per month (2 streams and up to 4K).

What channel is West Coast Eagles vs Richmond Tigers game on?

The game will not be broadcast live on 7mate on free-to-air TV, but will be available to watch via Fox Footy on pay TV. Triple M, ABC and AFL Nation will provide the radio coverage.

Streaming the game with a VPN

You can watch the game from wherever you are in the world by using a VPN (Virtual Private Network) service such as NordVPN/ ExpressVPN. A VPN will allow you to create a secure connection online when you are abroad on holiday or for work and you want to stream the game live.

If you are not sure which VPN to use or how to use a VPN, we have taken a look at the best options available out there for watching live sports - check out the best VPN services review here.

Here’s an easy step-by-step guide on how to use a VPN to watch a game when you are overseas:

Install VPN of your choice - see our reviews here for the best options. Select the location you wish to connect to. This is easy - if you are visiting the UK and you wish to continue watching one of your U.S. streaming services, you would select the US. Grab the popcorn and get ready to watch!

West Coast Eagles vs Richmond Tigers injury report and team list

West Coast Eagles team news

Ryan Maric has been handed the green light to play despite suffering a crunching tackle that saw him take a trip to the hospital, eventually being cleared of a rib injury. Luke Edwards has also been cleared of hamstring tightness.

INS: A.Gaff, T.Brockman, A.Witherden

OUTS: Nil

I/C (FROM): A.Gaff, T.Brockman, L.Edwards, C.Chesser, A.Witherden, C.Jamieson, R.Maric

Position Players B T. Cole, T. Barrass, J. Rotham HB B. Hough, J. McGovern, L. Duggan - C C J. Hunt, T. Kelly, R. Ginbey HF J. Cripps, J. Waterman, N. Long F J. Williams, J. Darling, J. Petruccelle FOLL B. Williams, E. Yeo, H. Reid

Richmond Tigers team news

Richmond produced another strong effort last week, but were unable to repeat the heroics that saw them stun the Swans in round 3, falling to St. Kilda 67-60 in the Gather round.

The return of Dustin Martin has been a major success for Richmond, with the veteran prominently involved through the middle and the class of his touches were the difference before the break. Tim Taranto has also been in fine touch averaging 25 disposals for the season.

In further boost, Thompson Dow and Kane Mcauliffe have been cleared of ankle injuries, while Dylan Grimes has also been cleared of a wrist injury.

Dion Prestia has had a speedy recovery from his hamstring injury and is expected to return in three weeks.

INS: L.Baker, S.Naismith, H.Ralphsmith, S.Banks

OUTS: J.Ross (Injured)

I/C (FROM): T.Sonsie, J.Graham, M.Lefau, S.Naismith, K.McAuliffe, H.Ralphsmith, S.Banks

Position Players B T. Young, N. Broad, N. Vlastuin HB J. Short, T. Brown, D. Rioli C K. McIntosh, T. Taranto, M. Pickett HF S. Campbell, R. Mansell, M. Rioli F J. Koschitzke, S. Bolton, D. Martin FOLL T. Nankervis - C, L. Baker, T. Dow

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 16/07/23 West Coast Eagles 60-98 Richmond Tigers AFL 06/05/23 Richmond Tigers 104-58 West Coast Eagles AFL 03/07/22 Richmond Tigers 128-93 West Coast Eagles AFL 29/04/22 West Coast Eagles 56-165 Richmond Tigers AFL 13/06/21 West Coast Eagles 85-81 Richmond Tigers AFL

