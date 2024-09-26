Disney+ Review: Pricing, plans, subscriptions, free trials and more

Here’s an all-you-need-to-know guide on the popular streaming service, including what to watch and how much it will cost

Nobody is more synonymous with movie magic than Disney. For generations, the name has conjured up countless images of untold worlds, fantastical adventures, and bursts of pure imagination that have transported viewers across the ages, space, time, and the cosmos.

Now, in the era of streaming services, the American entertainment giant is one of the biggest names once again, matching their imperious roster of archival material and classic programming with some of the most talked-about shows available to watch around the globe right now.

With output tailored for multiple audiences across several continents and content that continues to expand across multiple fields, from film to sports to entertainment, there’s no shortage of things to watch, ranging from franchise heavyweights like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to Percy Jackson and the Olympians and Doctor Who.

Launched in 2019 and only going from strength to strength since, Disney+ also comes bundled in multiple territories with other services from Disney, such as ESPN+, the streaming arm of the ESPN Network owned by the company, and Hulu, which offers adult-orientated fare and beloved hits such as The Bear and Shogun.

But why should you choose Disney+? Allow GOAL to walk you through the streaming service's features, how to watch content, and any further information you may need.

What Disney+ subscription plans are available?

Disney+

Most territories where Disney+ operates have two or three basic plans - the Standard plan and the Premium plan, along with the occasional inclusion of a budget Standard plan that comes with advertisements, depending on your region.

What subscription plans are available on Disney+?

United States United Kingdom Australia Disney+ Standard (With Ads) $8.00 per month £4.99 per month N/A Disney+ Standard N/A £7.99 per month / £79.90 per year $13.99 per month / $139.99 per year Disney+ Premium $14.00 per month / $140.00 per year £10.99 per month / £109.90 per year $17.99 per month / $179.99 per year Disney+ Hulu (With Ads) $10.00 per month N/A N/A Disney+ Hulu $20.00 per month N/A N/A

Within the United States, Disney+ is frequently bundled with Hulu and ESPN+ as part of multiple packages, available ad-free or with advertisements. These packages are priced between $10.00 per month and $90.00 per month, with the latter option delivering ad-free coverage through Disney+, Hulu + Live TV, and ESPN+.

Disney+ Programming and Coverage

Disney+

Above all rivals, Disney+ has been able to boast of some of the biggest films in history among its ranks since its launch, thanks to both its own repertoire and the acquisition of other properties, such as Lucasfilm and Marvel Studios, over the years.

The acquisition of 21st Century Fox also brought a whole new stable of shows and movies to screens across the globe. With its own roster of impressive original work or region-specific titles on board, too, the streamer continues to dominate water cooler talks with its programming and coverage.

Disney+ Most Popular Movies and TV Series

Movies Aladdin, Avatar, Avatar: The Way of Water, Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame, Black Panther, Captain America: Civil War, Frozen, Guardians of the Galaxy, Inside Out, Iron Man, Maleficent, Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl, Pretty Woman, Star Wars: The Force Awakens, Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, The Incredibles, The Lion King, The Sixth Sense, Thor: Ragnarok, Titanic, Toy Story, Zootopia

Disney+ Original Movies and Shows

Movies Better Nate Than Ever, BTS: Permission to Dance on Stage – LA, Cheaper by the Dozen, Diary of a Wimpy Kid, Disenchanted, Hocus Pocus 2, Home Sweet Home Alone, Luca, Peter Pan & Wendy, Soul, The Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild, Timmy Failure: Mistakes Were Made, Togo, Turning Red, TV Series Ahsoka, American Born Chinese, Hawkeye, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, Loki, Ms Marvel, Obi-Wan Kenobi, Percy Jackson and the Olympians, Renegade Nell, Secret Invasion, The Acolyte, The Book of Boba Fett, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, The Mandalorian, The Muppets Mayhem, WandaVision, Willow, X-Men ‘97

Disney+ Comedies

With a strong selection of original comedy programming and archival content to choose from, customers can tickle their funny bone in a pinch with the options offered by Disney+, ranging from classics like The Simpsons and How I Met Your Mother to High School Musical: The Musical: The Series and The Muppets Mayhem.

Enjoy lighthearted romps in the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Ms. Marvel and She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, as well as reboots of classic films like Turner & Hooch and The Santa Clauses.

Disney+ Dramas

Enjoy gripping drama from the streamer’s oeuvre of hit shows, both old and new, across Disney+, including vintage thrillers such as 24 and Lost alongside new works such as Renegade Nell and The Mysterious Benedict Society.

With a slew of shows from the Star Wars franchise, such as The Mandalorian, Andor, and Obi-Wan Kenobi, to other Marvel Cinematic Universe fare like Loki, Hawkeye, and WandaVision - plus Doctor Who in selected international territories - stay up to date with all your favorite characters across new tales and fresh adventures too.

Disney+ Movies

Packed with more classic hits and blockbuster features than arguably any of its marketplace rivals, Disney+ hosts an incredible archive of features from Walt Disney Animation Studios, Lucasfilm, Marvel Studios, 20th Century Fox, and more.

While a handful of originals, Disenchanted and Home Sweet Home Alone, have cashed in on established properties, the biggest original features are perhaps the trio of Pixar films, Turning Red, Soul and Luca, that found a home there during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Throw in Iron Man, Star Wars: The Force Awakens, Raiders of the Lost Ark, and more, and there’s no shortage of favorites for the entire family to enjoy when you sign up for Disney+.

Disney+ compared with other streaming services (US)

Apple TV+ Netflix Paramount+ Monthly Price $9.99 - $14.99 $6.99 - $22.99 $5.99 - $11.99 Offline Downloads Yes Yes Yes Live TV Yes Limited events Yes Free Trial Length 7 days No 7 days

FAQs

Disney+

What TV channels does Disney+ carry?

Disney+ does not carry any additional channels; instead, it functions much as rival streaming services, such as Netflix and Paramount+, with the exclusive inclusion of its own content and material.

Does Disney+ offer a free trial?

Disney+ does not offer a free trial. An introductory seven-day free trial was available in certain territories when the streamer launched but is no longer offered after several years on the marketplace.

Can I watch Disney+ in high definition?

You can indeed watch Disney+ in high definition. Disney+ Standard subscriptions include content in standard HD, while Disney+ Premium allows viewers to watch in 4k UHD.

What devices can I stream Disney+ on?

Disney+ is available to stream across multiple hardware, including Apple and Android devices and smart TVs. Simply download the Apple TV app to any Apple device or third-party system listed below to watch Apple TV+ at your leisure:

Apple iPad

Apple iPhone

Apple TV

Android

GoogleTV

HiSense

LG

Panasonic

PlayStation 4 / PlayStation 5

Prime FireTV

Roku

Samsung TV

Sony TV

VIDAA

VIZIO

Xbox One / Xbox Series X / Xbox Series S

How many simultaneous streams does Disney+ support?

You can simultaneously stream your Disney+ Premium subscription on up to four devices, allowing you to enjoy all the action, entertainment, and drama whenever and wherever you are.

How do I sign up for Disney+?

If you are ready to complete your subscription to Disney+ and get streaming a world of excellent content, then you can follow the easy steps below:

Go to disneyplus.com/

Enter your email address in the box provided and click Sign Up Now .

. Enter your full name and additional details, and create a password.

You'll be prompted to enter your payment information for your Disney+ subscription. Submit your details.

Once you've done this, you’re ready to go! You can start streaming as soon as you want to, and even better, you can cancel at any time if it’s not right for you.

Is Disney+ worth it?

Disney+

Disney+ may not have been on the marketplace as long as several of its rivals, and is yet to pack the sheer content punch when it comes to Netflix, or sports-heavy streaming services like Prime VIdeo, but with a reasonable price, there’s certainly more than enough bang for your buck.

If you’re the kind of viewer who wants to stay on top of the pop culture bubble, an almost disproportionate amount of the biggest movies and shows from the past twenty-five years call Disney+ home, and can guarantee you won’t be short when it comes to options.

So what are you waiting for? Get signed up and start watching Disney+!