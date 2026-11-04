'Everyone is under pressure!' - Diogo Dalot issues rallying cry to struggling Manchester United stars to save Michael Carrick's job after Roma comeback

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Diogo Dalot has warned his Manchester United team-mates that no one is safe from scrutiny as the club looks to navigate a period of intense crisis at Old Trafford. The Portuguese defender insists the burden of expectation falls on every individual within the squad, not just under-fire manager Michael Carrick.

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Carrick fights for Old Trafford survival

Manchester United recently endured a dismal nine-game winless streak, suffering three consecutive defeats that included dire performances against Como and Bournemouth. Following a 3-0 home defeat by the latter, the club's board opted to give a heavily scrutinised Carrick the chance to rescue his job.

The Red Devils currently sit a shocking 17th in the Premier League table, hovering above the relegation zone strictly on goal difference. However, they found a crucial lifeline on Tuesday, battling back from a two-goal deficit to defeat Roma 3-2 in the Champions League.

Feeling the heat in Manchester

Dalot was quick to point out that the players cannot hide behind their embattled 45-year-old manager. "Not just the manager, everyone is under pressure," the defender stated. "I mean, when you don't win games for this football club, every moment, every person, everyone involved gets under pressure, and we felt it obviously, because we're not near good enough of what we should have done.

"These moments are really tough, I'm not going to lie. Unfortunately, I've had a few moments like this in the past, and the only way for us to get out is by winning football games. I think that's the only way you can get confidence."

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A potential turning point for United

Securing only their third victory of the entire campaign provides a desperately needed glimmer of hope. Dalot believes the dramatic European comeback must now serve as a catalyst for domestic revival.

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"Nights like this can change momentum, can change seasons, and I think this win is going to give us confidence for the next games," he declared.

"It's important from everyone around the club feeling that we care, that we want to turn this around, and I think we've shown, especially in the second 45 minutes, that we really want to turn this around."

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Aston Villa await on Sunday

Carrick branded the Roma victory an "important night" but has already warned his squad that they must build upon that success when Aston Villa visit Old Trafford this weekend.

With United clinging to top-flight safety by the narrowest of margins, Sunday's domestic fixture is critical. Dropping more points at home would instantly erase their European momentum and leave the manager's long-term future in jeopardy once again.