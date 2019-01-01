Denmark vs Ireland: TV channel, live stream, squad news & preview

The Boys in Green have failed to beat the Danes in their last three meetings and will be eager to rectify that in Copenhagen

and the have become familiar foes in recent years and they will renew acquaintance once more when they collide in a qualifier on Friday.

Mick McCarthy's Boys in Green come into the game at the top of Group D having won their first two matches against Gibraltar and Georgia, but the Danes represent an altogether different challenge.

Indeed, Age Hareide's side took their place at the 2018 World Cup at the expense of Ireland thanks to an emphatic 5-1 play-off victory in Dublin, which was an excruciating defeat for the Irish.

And, after snatching a draw against Swizerland in their opening game of the group with a late three-goal rally, the Scandinavians will be confident of securing more points at Parken Stadium.

Game Denmark vs Republic of Ireland Date Friday, June 7 Time 7:45pm BST / 2:45pm EST

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In the United States (US), the game can be watched in English on ESPNews and in Spanish on Univision Deportes En Vivo.

US TV channel Online stream ESPNews Univision Deportes En Vivo

In the United Kingdom (UK), the game will be broadcast on Sky Sports Main Event and it can be streamed live online using Sky Go.

UK TV channel Online stream Sky Sports Main Event Sky Go

Squads & Team News

Position Denmark squad Goalkeepers Schmeichel, Hansen, Ronnow Defenders Ankersen, Nelsson, Kjaer, Durmisi, Christensen, M. Jorgensen, Dalsgard, Stryger Larsen Midfielders Delaney, Eriksen, Christiansen, Wass, Schone, Hojbjerg Forwards Bruun Larsen, N. Jorgensen, Braithwaite, Dolberg, Poulsen, Skov

midfielder Lukas Lerager and Copenhagen's Andreas Bjelland have been ruled out with injuries, with Pione Sisto and Viktor Fischer also out.

However, Age Hareide's squad does boast the talents of talisman Christian Eriksen, as well as 's Thomas Delaney, 's Simon Kjaer and attacker Yussuf Poulsen.

Probable Denmark starting XI: Schmeichel; Stryer Larsen, Kjaer, M. Jorgensen, Dalsgard; Delaney, Schone, Eriksen; Poulsen, Braithwaite, N. Jorgensen.

Position Ireland squad Goalkeepers Randolph, McDermott, Talbot Defenders Coleman, Duffy, Keogh, Long, Stevens, Cunningham, Doherty, Egan Midfielders Whelan, McClean, Hendrick, Hourihane, Brady, O'Dowda, Judge, Curtis, Cullen Forwards McGoldrick, Robinson, Maguire, Hogan

Ireland are without the services of striker Shane Long, who was forced to withdraw from the squad due to injury, while defender Ciaran Clark did not make the squad.

McCarthy has hinted that he will stick with the same team that defeated Georgia in March, which means veteran midfielder Glenn Whelan - recently released by - could be in line to start.

defender Seamus Coleman will lead the team out as captain, taking the right-back spot ahead of ' Matt Doherty, with the likes of James McClean and Robbie Brady poised to support David McGoldrick in attack.

Probable Ireland starting XI: Randolph; Stevens, Keogh, Duffy, Coleman; Whelan, Hourihane, Hendrick, McClean, Brady; McGoldrick.

Betting & Match Odds

Denmark are strong favourites to triumph at home with bet365 pricing them at 4/7. Ireland, who have not managed to beat the Danes in their three recent meetings, are rated 7/1 to win. A draw is available at 14/5

Click here to see all of bet 365's offers for the game, including goalscoring markets, correct score predictions and more.

Match Preview

Denmark may have come out on top in recent meetings with Ireland, but the Boys in Green are certainly not an opponent they relish playing.

Reflections on their past meetings with the Irish have mostly been characterised by exasperation, with a tinge of derision thrown in for good measure.

Thomas Delaney, for example, compared playing Ireland to "trying to open a tin of beans with your bare hands", while Christian Eriksen witheringly remarked that Ireland's players were "afraid" to attack when they met in the .

However, beneath that sneering assessment there is a begrudging respect and the Danes know they will have to be at their best if they wish to get a result.

Indeed, the change of management from Martin O'Neill to Mick McCarthy means that Ireland represent a whole new tin of beans for Hareide's side to figure out.

McCarthy has put six points on the board already, but is not allowing himself to be swept up in the positivity and he is fully aware that the game against Denmark is a totally different quandary.

"We are playing against a very good Danish team. It's up to us to put on a performance and see how about the result afterwards," McCarthy told reporters.

"They're just a good team. Lots of teams have that one special player and [Christian] Eriksen can produce something not having done anything throughout the game; he can find a goal, a pass, a cross, a free-kick."

Article continues below

Denmark looked like they were down and out after 83 minutes in their group opener against as they trailed by three goals, but they staged a remarkable comeback to clinch a crucial point.

However, they find themselves playing catch-up and failure to secure maximum points on Friday will put a severe dent in their hopes of topping the group.

"We know the Irish team very well because we have played them a lot over the past two years. We know what to expect. They are a strong, physical side and well organised," said Denmark boss Hareide.