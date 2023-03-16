Dele Alli nightmare continues as Besiktas decide against activating £8m buy option for Everton flop

Besiktas are not expected to take up the option to buy Dele Alli for £8 million ($9.7m) following a disappointing loan spell from Everton.

WHAT HAPPENED? In what looked to be the ideal move for Dele Alli to escape England and relaunch his career away from the pressures of the Premier League, the midfielder's loan move to Besiktas appears to have completely unravelled. The Athletic report that the Turkish side will not be taking up an £8m option to buy the former England international from Everton and are prepared to let him return to the Toffees this summer.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Many assumed that the 26-year-old - once the PFA Young Player of the Year - would be able to find his feet once again in the Turkish Super Lig, but a disappointing string of performances and just two goals in 13 league appearances sees him out of manager Senol Gunes' plans. The club have maintained that Dele may be able to force his way back into the fold, but with no obligation to buy, an underwhelming spell in Turkey looks set to end sourly.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Everton head coach Sean Dyche was quizzed on Dele ahead of their game against Chelsea on Saturday, and explained the plan is to assess his situation in the upcoming international break.

Dele completed a permanent transfer to Everton in January 2022 after falling out of favour at Tottenham where he had burst onto the scene, but was allowed to find a new club that summer after failing to make an impact.

WHAT NEXT? The enigmatic attacking midfielder is contracted with Everton through to 2024, although it seems unlikely he will still be an Everton player come the end of this summer should his subpar performances continue.