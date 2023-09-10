Cristiano Ronaldo returns to Al-Nassr early after Portugal suspension - but Goncalo Ramos praises CR7 for providing 'great support' in dressing room

- Ronaldo booked for bad foul on Dubravka
Suspended for Luxembourg clash
- Portuguese ace Ramos praises fellow forward
WHAT HAPPENED? Ronaldo will miss Portugal's Euro 2024 qualifier against Luxembourg after picking up a suspension via a yellow card he received in a 1-0 win over Slovakia on Friday. The 38-year-old was, arguably, fortunate not to be sent off after catching his former Manchester United team-mate and Slovakian goalkeeper Martin Dubravka in the face with a reckless lunge. Despite the rash foul, Paris Saint-Germain striker Ramos has praised his veteran international colleague - who has already made his way back to Saudi Arabia to resume club duties at Al Nassr.
WHAT THEY SAID: Ramos told reporters: "Cris [Ronaldo] always gives great support, he has been with the team until today [Sunday] supporting us and helping in whatever way he can, but at this moment he has already returned to his club."
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Portugal are on course to qualify for Euro 2024 as they have won all five of their group stage matches so far and are five points clear of second-placed Slovakia and third-positioned Luxembourg with five games to play.
IN THREE PHOTOS:GettyGetty ImagesGetty Images
WHAT NEXT? While Portugal await the test of Luxembourg on Monday, Ronaldo is set to be back in action for Al-Nassr in the Saudi Pro League on Saturday against Al-Raed.