'Cristiano Ronaldo is bigger than sports!' - Fans react to CR7's historic four-goal display for Al-Nassr

Cristiano Ronaldo scored his 500th career league goal as part of an impressive four-goal display for Al-Nassr on Thursday.

Reaches 500-goal milestone in 21st minute

Adds three more in 4-0 win

CR7 fans love his strong game

WHAT HAPPENED? The Portugal star has been slowly finding his footing in the Saudi Pro League and now appears to be nearing top gear, as Al-Wehda defenders were simply not good enough to slow him down.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: This is exactly the type of dominant showing Ronaldo had hoped to produce on a regular basis upon his arrival to the Middle East, as he celebrated another goalscoring landmark in style.

THE REACTION:

WHAT NEXT FOR RONALDO? He'll try to follow up his outstanding game with another one when Al-Nassr face Al-Taawoun on February 17.