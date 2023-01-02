Cristiano Ronaldo joins Al-Nassr: When will CR7 arrive in Saudi Arabia & what is the plan for his first week?

Cristiano Ronaldo is now an Al-Nassr player, as he moves to the Middle East as a free agent, with the Portuguese preparing to open a new adventure.

WHAT'S HAPPENING? A switch to Saudi Arabia for the five-time Ballon d’Or winner had been speculated on for some time prior to a lucrative contract at Manchester United being terminated. An agreement has now been reached, with the 37-year-old committing to a deal that will reportedly see him earn £173 million ($209m) a year.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Saudi news outlet Arriyadiyah reports that Ronaldo will arrive in Riyadh, the nation’s capital, on Monday evening at around 11pm local time – with a private jet being taken from Madrid. The Portuguese icon is then due to complete medical tests before being officially presented to an adoring public at a lavish ceremony that will be held at Mrsool Park – the home stadium of Al-Nassr.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Ronaldo is also due to be involved in a public training session on Tuesday, alongside the rest of Rudi Garcia’s squad, which is expected to be staged at Mrsool Park in order to allow as many fans as possible to attend.

WHAT NEXT? Ronaldo is joining an Al-Nassr side that sits top of the Saudi Pro League, with 26 points taken from 11 games in 2022-23, and will be eager to add to his remarkable medal collection as quickly as possible after taking the decision to walk away from European football.