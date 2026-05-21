How to buy DR Congo World Cup 2026 tickets: Dates, fixtures, prices & more

DR Congo kick off their World Cup group schedule on June 17 against Portugal at NRG Stadium in Houston.
DR Congo caused a stir in their former guise of Zaire at the 1974 World Cup, when they became the first Sub-Saharan African nation to play at the biggest soccer tournament on the planet. Now the Leopards are back, and their fans are in a ticket-buying frenzy.
While DR Congo has had some memorable Africa Cup of Nations moments, winning it twice and reaching the semis on four other occasions, they are still looking to make their mark on the global stage.
Let GOAL show you the latest World Cup 2026 ticket information, including how you can secure seats at DR Congo’s games, and how much they cost.
DR Congo World Cup 2026 Fixtures
DR Congo rose to the occasion throughout the qualifying campaign. What awaits them during their forthcoming World Cup 2026 schedule?
Date
Fixture
Location
Tickets
Wed June 17
Portugal vs DR Congo
NRG Stadium, Houston
Tue June 23
Colombia vs DR Congo
Estadio Akron, Zapopan
Sat June 27
DR Congo vs Uzbekistan
Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta
How to buy DR Congo World Cup tickets?
As of today, the major official World Cup ticket lotteries (including the Visa Presale and early Random Selection Draws) have concluded. With record-breaking demand, primary availability via the initial phases is now extremely limited.
Here is the current status of ticket sales:
- Last-Minute Sales Phase: This phase is currently live and operates on a first-come, first-served basis. Unlike the lotteries, these are real-time transactions. This is the final window to buy directly from FIFA.
- Official FIFA Resale Marketplace: This is the only authorized platform for fans to buy and sell verified tickets at face value. It will remain open until the end of the tournament.
- Secondary Marketplaces: Fans can also find tickets on platforms like StubHub. These are often the best options for high-demand knockout games, though prices may vary from face value. Always check the T&Cs of the secondary site before purchasing.
How much are DR Congo World Cup tickets?
FIFA has implemented variable pricing for the 2026 tournament. Tickets for the Group Stage start as low as $60 (for specific Supporter Tiers), while prices for the Final can reach up to $6,730.
Below are the estimated price ranges for the current tournament phases:
Category
Group Stage
Round of 32 - Quarters
Semis & Final
Category 1
$250 - $400
$600 - $1,200
$1,500 - $6,730
Category 2
$150 - $280
$400 - $800
$1,000 - $4,210
Category 3
$100 - $200
$200 - $500
$600 - $2,790
Category 4
$60 - $120
$150 - $350
$400 - $2,030
What to expect from DR Congo at World Cup 2026
World Cup qualifying wasn’t straightforward for DR Congo, but they’ve taken all the tough tests in their stride. Sébastien Desabre will be hoping that all the hard graft sets his side in good stead for the fixtures that await in North America this summer.
Having finished second to Senegal during the initial phase of the CAF World Cup Qualifiers, DR Congo were then pitted against two powerhouses of African football, in the shape of Cameroon and Nigeria. Against all the odds, they ousted both and then cleared the final hurdle by seeing off Jamaica in the Inter-confederation playoff final in Mexico.
DR Congo’s most experienced player is their captain, Chancel Mbemba, who has taken to the pitch over 100 times for his country. The former Anderlecht, Newcastle United, Porto, and Marseille defender is currently with Lille in Ligue 1.
However, there are a whole host of familiar faces throughout the squad, including Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Axel Tuanzebe, Arthur Masuaku, Cédric Bakambu, and Yoane Wissa.
The current crop of DR Congo stars will be keen to improve on their predecessors' performance at the 1974 World Cup. Back then, they finished bottom of their group after losing all three of their games without scoring a goal.
What are the FIFA World Cup 2026 venues?
In June 2022, the sixteen FIFA World Cup 2026 host cities were announced (two in Canada, three in Mexico, and eleven in the United States). Check out the cities and the stadiums that will be used as venues below:
Country
Stadium (City)
Capacity
Canada
BC Place (Vancouver)
54,000
BMO Field (Toronto)
45,000
Mexico
Estadio Banorte (Mexico City)
83,000
Estadio Akron (Guadalajara)
48,000
Estadio BBVA (Monterrey)
53,500
United States
Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta)
75,000
Gillette Stadium (Foxborough)
65,000
AT&T Stadium (Dallas)
94,000
NRG Stadium (Houston)
72,000
Arrowhead Stadium (Kansas City)
73,000
SoFi Stadium (Inglewood)
70,000
Hard Rock Stadium (Miami)
65,000
MetLife Stadium (East Rutherford)
82,500
Lincoln Financial Field (Philadelphia)
69,000
Levi's Stadium (San Francisco)
71,000
Lumen Field (Seattle)
69,000