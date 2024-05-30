How to watch today's Collingwood vs Western Bulldogs AFL match: Livestream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch today’s AFL game between Collingwood and Western Bulldogs- team news, stream, TV channel, and start time.

The Western Bulldogs (5-6) will look to return to winning ways to stay within touching distance of the top-eight when they travel to Marvel Stadium to take on the reigning premiers Collingwood Magpies (6-3-2) in Friday night's AFL Round 12 action.

After losing the first three straight games of the 2024 AFL season, Collingwood have since remained undefeated and will look to continue to do so against the Western Bulldogs.

Craig Macrae's men, though, picked up their second draw of the campaign despite leading by as much as 25 points in the final quarter. The Dockers were awarded a free kick for not giving the ball back to the umpire immediately, which ultimately led to a equalizing goal.

They were unable to stop Fremantle's momentum and missed a chance to move into the top four if they won all four points on the night.

Meanwhile, the Western Bulldogs went down against the top-of-the-ladder Sydney Swans in a high-scoring contest. The Doggies still find themselves two games outside of the top eight and will desperately be aiming to bounce back before it's too late.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Collingwood vs West Coast in the AFL, plus plenty more.

Collingwood vs Western Bulldogs date and start time

Date Friday, May 31, 2024 Start time 7:40pm AEST/ 7:10pm ACST/ 5:40pm AWST Venue Marvel Stadium Location Melbourne, Australia

How to watch Collingwood vs Western Bulldogs on TV & stream live online

There are several options to watch the Collingwood vs Western Bulldogs AFL game in Australia, including Network Seven, Foxtel, Foxtel from Telstra, and Kayo Sports.

The best way to livestream the aforementioned AFL game is through Kayo with a seven-day free trial. It also does not have a lock-in contract or equipment fees, which means you can cancel anytime if you are no longer using it.

All you need to decide is whether you want to pick Kayo One at $25 per month (1 stream and up to HD), or Kayo Basic at $35 per month (2 streams and up to 4K).

What channel is Collingwood vs Western Bulldogs game on?

The game will be broadcast live on 7mate on free-to-air TV, and will also be available to watch via Fox Footy on pay TV. Triple M, ABC, and AFL Nation will provide the radio coverage.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Overview of VPN services that allow access to geo-restricted streams

How to set up and use a VPN service to stream the match

You can watch the game from wherever you are in the world by using a VPN (Virtual Private Network) service such as NordVPN/ ExpressVPN. A VPN will allow you to create a secure connection online when you are abroad on holiday or for work and you want to stream the game live.

If you are not sure which VPN to use or how to use a VPN, we have taken a look at the best options available out there for watching live sports - check out the best VPN services review here.

Here’s an easy step-by-step guide on how to use a VPN to watch a game when you are overseas:

Install VPN of your choice - see our reviews here for the best options. Select the location you wish to connect to. This is easy - if you are visiting the UK and you wish to continue watching one of your U.S. streaming services, you would select the US. Grab the popcorn and get ready to watch!

Collingwood vs Western Bulldogs team news

Collingwood Magpies

The Pies can't seem to take a break on the injury front. With an already long list of players out, a couple more were added following the draw against Fremantle Dockers last weekend.

Mason Cox will miss up to six weeks with an MCL injury. Joe Richards fractured his foot and will miss a similar amount of time on the sidelines. Brody Mihocek reinjured his hamstring that had previously kept him out of the team and is now expected to be sidelined for up to a month.

Jack Bytel could return in round 12 from concussion, but Will Hoskin-Elliot and Josh Eyre are still few weeks away.

Position Players Rucks Cameron, Kreuger, Steene, Begg, Cox Defenders Carmichael, Frampton, Murphy, Moore, Eyre, Howe, Dean, Quaynor, Maynard, Noble, Jiath, Ryan, Markov, Parker Midfielders De Goey, Mitchell, Daicos, Pendlebury, Demattia, Allan, Sidebottom, Crisp, Bytel, Hoskin-Elliott, Sullivan, Nick Daicos Forwards McStay, McInnes, Johnson, Mihocek, Johnson, Lipinski, Elliott, Schultz, Carmichael, Macrae, Hill, Richards, McCreery, Richards, Harrison, McInnes, Johnson, Mihocek

Western Bulldogs

The Bulldogs not only picked up a defeat last time out, but they also lost Aaron Naughton (knee) and Ed Richards (concussion) to injuries, as soon as they looked to hit form, with Rory Lobb (14 disposals, four marks and two goals in the VFL) one likely inclusion on the cards.

Position Players Rucks Smith, English Defenders Busslinger, Coffield, O'Donnell, Khamis, Keath, Gardner, Duryea, Richards, Bramble, Dale, Cleary, Johannisen Midfielders Treloar, Bontempelli, Smith, Sanders, Macrae, Gallagher, Baker, Vandermeer, Poulter, McNeil, Williams Forwards Weightman, Clarke, West, Harmes, Jones, Bedendo, Freijah, Scott, Jones, Arthur, Naughton, Daniel, O'Driscoll, Garcia, Ugle-Hagan, Lobb, Darcy, Croft

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 7/7/23 Western Bulldogs 77-89 Collingwood Magpies AFL 5/13/22 Collingwood Magpies 51-99 Western Bulldogs AFL 3/19/21 Collingwood Magpies 53-69 Western Bulldogs AFL 3/20/20 Western Bulldogs 34-86 Collingwood Magpies AFL 6/23/19 Western Bulldogs 73-82 Collingwood Magpies AFL

