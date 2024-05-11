How to watch today's Collingwood vs West Coast AFL match: Livestream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch today’s AFL game between Collingwood and West Coast- team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

Marvel Stadium will host the afternoon encounter between Collingwood Magpies (4-3-1) and West Coast Eagles (2-6) in the Australian Football League this Saturday.

A stellar performance from Nick Daicos led the Magpies to a thrilling 79-85 victory over the Carlton Blues last weekend.

With that victory, Collingwood maintained their excellent form, making it four wins from their last five games. The Pies have picked up 18 points after eight rounds this season, placing them ninth in the rankings.

West Coast Eagles, meanwhile, suffered their second successive defeat last weekend against the Essendon Bombers, going down 71-77 at home despite putting on a resilient showing.

However, in their previous five games the Eagles have lost three, with the other two losses coming against the Sydney Swans and the Gold Coast Suns. West Coast currently sit in 16th place, having collected eight points in as many games.

Collingwood vs West Coast date and start time

Date Saturday, May 11, 2024 Start time 1:00pm AEST/ 12:30pm ACST/ 11:00am AWST Venue Marvel Stadium Location Melbourne, Australia

How to watch Collingwood vs West Coast on TV & stream live online

There are several options to watch the Collingwood vs West Coast AFL game in Australia, including Network Seven, Foxtel, Foxtel from Telstra, and Kayo Sports.

The best way to livestream the aforementioned AFL game is through Kayo with a seven-day free trial. It also does not have a lock-in contract or equipment fees, which means you can cancel anytime if you are no longer using it.

All you need to decide is whether you want to pick Kayo One at $25 per month (1 stream and up to HD), or Kayo Basic at $35 per month (2 streams and up to 4K).

What channel is Collingwood vs West Coast game on?

The game will not be broadcast live on Channel 7 on free-to-air TV but will be available to watch via Fox Footy on pay TV. Triple M, ABC, and AFL Nation will provide the radio coverage.

Streaming the game with a VPN

You can watch the game from wherever you are in the world by using a VPN (Virtual Private Network) service such as NordVPN/ ExpressVPN. A VPN will allow you to create a secure connection online when you are abroad on holiday or for work and you want to stream the game live.

If you are not sure which VPN to use or how to use a VPN, we have taken a look at the best options available out there for watching live sports - check out the best VPN services review here.

Here’s an easy step-by-step guide on how to use a VPN to watch a game when you are overseas:

Install VPN of your choice - see our reviews here for the best options. Select the location you wish to connect to. This is easy - if you are visiting the UK and you wish to continue watching one of your U.S. streaming services, you would select the US. Grab the popcorn and get ready to watch!

Collingwood vs West Coast team news

Collingwood Magpies team news

Collingwood will be without the services of Jordan De Goey (groin) and Tom Mitchell (appendix) for another week, but both midfielders are expected to be available by round 10. Brody Mihocek could miss as many as three games with a hamstring strain. Beau McCreery, meanwhile, has entered concussion protocols, while Jiath picked up a syndesmosis issue in the VFL.

Position Players Rucks Cameron, Kreuger, Steene, Begg, Cox Defenders Carmichael, Frampton, Murphy, Moore, Eyre, Howe, Dean, Quaynor, Maynard, Noble, Jiath, Ryan, Markov, Parker Midfielders De Goey, Mitchell, Daicos, Pendlebury, Demattia, Allan, Sidebottom, Crisp, Bytel, Hoskin-Elliott, Sullivan, Nick Daicos Forwards McStay, McInnes, Johnson, Mihocek, Johnson, Lipinski, Elliott, Schultz, Carmichael, Macrae, Hill, Richards, McCreery, Richards, Harrison, McInnes, Johnson, Mihocek

West Coast team news

West Coast fought hard in their narrow loss to Essendon and appear to be finding some consistency as a competent side as each week passes. Just as it seemed he had overcome injuries troubles, Elliot Yeo picked up a groin issue and is likely to miss time on the sideline. The in-form Jake Waterman suffered delayed concussion after the game and will subsequently miss the Sunday clash, while Noah Long looks to have sustained a serious knee injury.

Position Players Rucks Flynn, Barnett, B. Williams, Hall, Livingstone Defenders J. McGovern, J. McGovern, A. Williams, Bazzo, Rotham, Barrass, Jamieson, Edwards, Hunt, Witherden, B. Hough, J. McGovern, A. Williams, Jones, Bazzo, Rotham, Barrass, Baker, Burgiel Midfielders Gaff, Sheed, Yeo, Ginbey, Hewett, Reid, Kelly, Duggan, Edwards, Chesser, Johnston, Trew, Hall, Rawlinson, Livingstone, Culley Forwards Waterman, Allen, A. Reid, Darling, J. Williams, Maric, Edwards, Ryan, Waterman, Brockman, Long, Petruccelle, A. Reid, Darling, J. Williams, Dewar, Maric

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 03/06/23 West Coast 57-120 Collingwood AFL 09/04/22 Collingwood 74-87 West Coast AFL 31/07/21 Collingwood 90-45 West Coast AFL 16/04/21 West Coast 103-76 Collingwood AFL 03/10/20 West Coast 75-76 Collingwood AFL

