How to watch today's Collingwood vs Richmond AFL match: Livestream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch today’s AFL game between Collingwood and Richmond- team news, stream, TV channel, and start time.

Collingwood Magpies (8-8-2) will be desperate to keep their season alive as they take on Richmond Tigers (2-16) in the early Sunday fixture at the MCG.

The reigning premiers find themselves in a tight spot, having lost four consecutive matches and are now on the brink of losing their grip on the premiership title. With tough opponents like Carlton, Sydney, Brisbane, and Melbourne looming in the final weeks of the season, every game counts.

Despite some commendable performances against Gold Coast, Essendon, and Geelong, where there were glimmers of hope, the Magpies suffered a crushing 66-point defeat to Hawthorn last weekend.

On the other hand, Richmond also faced disappointment last weekend, losing their fifth straight match to Port Adelaide by 41 points. However, the scoreline doesn't fully reflect the contest; the Tigers were competitive, trailing by just one point in the third quarter before Toby Nankervis's injury shifted the momentum.

Collingwood vs Richmond date and start time

Date Sunday, July 28, 2024 Start time 1:10pm AEST/ 12:40pm ACST/ 11:10am AWST Venue MCG Location Melbourne, Australia

How to watch Collingwood vs Richmond on TV & stream live online

There are several options to watch the Collingwood vs Richmond AFL game in Australia, including Network Seven, Foxtel, Foxtel from Telstra, and Kayo Sports.

The best way to livestream the aforementioned AFL game is through Kayo with a seven-day free trial. It also does not have a lock-in contract or equipment fees, which means you can cancel anytime if you are no longer using it.

All you need to decide is whether you want to pick Kayo One at $25 per month (1 stream and up to HD), or Kayo Basic at $35 per month (2 streams and up to 4K).

What channel is Collingwood vs Richmond game on?

The game will not be broadcast live on 7mate on free-to-air TV, but will be available to watch via Fox Footy on pay TV. Triple M, ABC, and AFL Nation will provide the radio coverage.

Collingwood vs Richmond team news

Pies coach Craig McRae has made several changes bringing in Mason Cox and Lachie Schulz from injury, along with Billy Frampton, Jack Bytel and Wil Parker. Coming out are Reef McInnes and Joe Richards (both omitted) along with Nathan Kreuger (injured).

As for Richmond, they have had a tough run with injury and form and will be in the race with North Melbourne and West Coast for who will win the 2024 Wooden Spoon. Tim Taranto has been cleared from concussion and Nick Vlastuin's back has past the test and has been named. Toby Nankervis will miss the match though due to concussion protocols.

Collingwood vs Richmond Team Lineups

Position Collingwood Richmond FB Brayden Maynard, Darcy Moore, Isaac Quaynor Ben Miller, Nathan Broad, Nick Vlastuin HB John Noble, Nick Daicos, Wil Parker Jayden Short, James Trezise, Daniel Rioli C Steele Sidebottom, Ned Long, Josh Daicos Hugo Ralphsmith, Dion Prestia, Kamdyn McIntosh HF Bobby Hill, Lachie Schultz, Jamie Elliott Rhyan Mansell, Liam Baker, Seth Campbell FF Mason Cox, Daniel McStay, Jeremy Howe Noah Balta, Shai Bolton, Jacob Koschitzke FOL Darcy Cameron, Scott Pendlebury, Jack Crisp Samson Ryan, Tim Taranto, Jacob Hopper IC Patrick Lipinski, Jack Bytel, Joe Richards, Will Hoskin-Elliott, Harvey Harrison Thomson Dow, Tom Brown, Steely Green, Sam Banks, Kaleb Smith EMG Billy Frampton, Lachlan Sullivan, Oleg Markov Tyler Sonsie, Jacob Bauer, Matthew Coulthard

Collingwood vs Richmond Form

Collingwood: WLLLL

Round Match R19 Hawthorn 133-67 Collingwood R18 Collingwood 71-91 Geelong R17 Collingwood 80-92 Essendon R16 Gold Coast 101-90 Collingwood R14 North Melbourne 118-119 Collingwood

Richmond: LLLLL

Round Match R19 Port Adelaide 116-75 Richmond R18 Richmond 84-108 GWS R17 Fremantle 105-54 Richmond R16 Richmond 70-131 Carlton R14 Richmond 49-97 Hawthorn

Collingwood vs Richmond Head-to-Head Results

Year Match 2023 Round 3 Collingwood 63-49 Richmond 2022 Round 8 Richmond 113-86 Collingwood 2021 Round 17 Richmond 71-87 Collingwood 2020 Round 2 Collingwood 36-36 Richmond 2019 Round 19 Collingwood 66-98 Richmond

