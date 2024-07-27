How to watch today's Collingwood vs Richmond AFL match: Livestream, TV channel, and start time

Collingwood Magpies (8-8-2) will be desperate to keep their season alive as they take on Richmond Tigers (2-16) in the early Sunday fixture at the MCG.
The reigning premiers find themselves in a tight spot, having lost four consecutive matches and are now on the brink of losing their grip on the premiership title. With tough opponents like Carlton, Sydney, Brisbane, and Melbourne looming in the final weeks of the season, every game counts.
Despite some commendable performances against Gold Coast, Essendon, and Geelong, where there were glimmers of hope, the Magpies suffered a crushing 66-point defeat to Hawthorn last weekend.
On the other hand, Richmond also faced disappointment last weekend, losing their fifth straight match to Port Adelaide by 41 points. However, the scoreline doesn't fully reflect the contest; the Tigers were competitive, trailing by just one point in the third quarter before Toby Nankervis's injury shifted the momentum.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Collingwood vs. Richmond in the AFL, plus plenty more.
Collingwood vs Richmond date and start time
|Date
|Sunday, July 28, 2024
|Start time
|1:10pm AEST/ 12:40pm ACST/ 11:10am AWST
|Venue
|MCG
|Location
|Melbourne, Australia
How to watch Collingwood vs Richmond on TV & stream live online
There are several options to watch the Collingwood vs Richmond AFL game in Australia, including Network Seven, Foxtel, Foxtel from Telstra, and Kayo Sports.
The best way to livestream the aforementioned AFL game is through Kayo with a seven-day free trial. It also does not have a lock-in contract or equipment fees, which means you can cancel anytime if you are no longer using it.
All you need to decide is whether you want to pick Kayo One at $25 per month (1 stream and up to HD), or Kayo Basic at $35 per month (2 streams and up to 4K).
What channel is Collingwood vs Richmond game on?
The game will not be broadcast live on 7mate on free-to-air TV, but will be available to watch via Fox Footy on pay TV. Triple M, ABC, and AFL Nation will provide the radio coverage.
Streaming the game with a VPN
- Overview of VPN services that allow access to geo-restricted streams
- How to set up and use a VPN service to stream the match
You can watch the game from wherever you are in the world by using a VPN (Virtual Private Network) service such as NordVPN/ ExpressVPN. A VPN will allow you to create a secure connection online when you are abroad on holiday or for work and you want to stream the game live.
If you are not sure which VPN to use or how to use a VPN, we have taken a look at the best options available out there for watching live sports - check out the best VPN services review here.
Here’s an easy step-by-step guide on how to use a VPN to watch a game when you are overseas:
- Install VPN of your choice - see our reviews here for the best options.
- Select the location you wish to connect to. This is easy - if you are visiting the UK and you wish to continue watching one of your U.S. streaming services, you would select the US.
- Grab the popcorn and get ready to watch!
Collingwood vs Richmond team news
Pies coach Craig McRae has made several changes bringing in Mason Cox and Lachie Schulz from injury, along with Billy Frampton, Jack Bytel and Wil Parker. Coming out are Reef McInnes and Joe Richards (both omitted) along with Nathan Kreuger (injured).
As for Richmond, they have had a tough run with injury and form and will be in the race with North Melbourne and West Coast for who will win the 2024 Wooden Spoon. Tim Taranto has been cleared from concussion and Nick Vlastuin's back has past the test and has been named. Toby Nankervis will miss the match though due to concussion protocols.
Collingwood vs Richmond Team Lineups
|Position
|Collingwood
|Richmond
|FB
|Brayden Maynard, Darcy Moore, Isaac Quaynor
|Ben Miller, Nathan Broad, Nick Vlastuin
|HB
|John Noble, Nick Daicos, Wil Parker
|Jayden Short, James Trezise, Daniel Rioli
|C
|Steele Sidebottom, Ned Long, Josh Daicos
|Hugo Ralphsmith, Dion Prestia, Kamdyn McIntosh
|HF
|Bobby Hill, Lachie Schultz, Jamie Elliott
|Rhyan Mansell, Liam Baker, Seth Campbell
|FF
|Mason Cox, Daniel McStay, Jeremy Howe
|Noah Balta, Shai Bolton, Jacob Koschitzke
|FOL
|Darcy Cameron, Scott Pendlebury, Jack Crisp
|Samson Ryan, Tim Taranto, Jacob Hopper
|IC
|Patrick Lipinski, Jack Bytel, Joe Richards, Will Hoskin-Elliott, Harvey Harrison
|Thomson Dow, Tom Brown, Steely Green, Sam Banks, Kaleb Smith
|EMG
|Billy Frampton, Lachlan Sullivan, Oleg Markov
|Tyler Sonsie, Jacob Bauer, Matthew Coulthard
Collingwood vs Richmond Form
Collingwood: WLLLL
|Round
|Match
|R19
|Hawthorn 133-67 Collingwood
|R18
|Collingwood 71-91 Geelong
|R17
|Collingwood 80-92 Essendon
|R16
|Gold Coast 101-90 Collingwood
|R14
|North Melbourne 118-119 Collingwood
Richmond: LLLLL
|Round
|Match
|R19
|Port Adelaide 116-75 Richmond
|R18
|Richmond 84-108 GWS
|R17
|Fremantle 105-54 Richmond
|R16
|Richmond 70-131 Carlton
|R14
|Richmond 49-97 Hawthorn
Collingwood vs Richmond Head-to-Head Results
|Year
|Match
|2023 Round 3
|Collingwood 63-49 Richmond
|2022 Round 8
|Richmond 113-86 Collingwood
|2021 Round 17
|Richmond 71-87 Collingwood
|2020 Round 2
|Collingwood 36-36 Richmond
|2019 Round 19
|Collingwood 66-98 Richmond