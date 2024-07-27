This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
AFL 2024 Collingwood MagpiesGetty Images
Watch Collingwood vs Richmond on Kayo Sports
How to watch today's Collingwood vs Richmond AFL match: Livestream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch today’s AFL game between Collingwood and Richmond- team news, stream, TV channel, and start time.

Collingwood Magpies (8-8-2) will be desperate to keep their season alive as they take on Richmond Tigers (2-16) in the early Sunday fixture at the MCG.

The reigning premiers find themselves in a tight spot, having lost four consecutive matches and are now on the brink of losing their grip on the premiership title. With tough opponents like Carlton, Sydney, Brisbane, and Melbourne looming in the final weeks of the season, every game counts.

Despite some commendable performances against Gold Coast, Essendon, and Geelong, where there were glimmers of hope, the Magpies suffered a crushing 66-point defeat to Hawthorn last weekend.

On the other hand, Richmond also faced disappointment last weekend, losing their fifth straight match to Port Adelaide by 41 points. However, the scoreline doesn't fully reflect the contest; the Tigers were competitive, trailing by just one point in the third quarter before Toby Nankervis's injury shifted the momentum.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Collingwood vs. Richmond in the AFL, plus plenty more.

Collingwood vs Richmond date and start time

DateSunday, July 28, 2024
Start time1:10pm AEST/ 12:40pm ACST/ 11:10am AWST
VenueMCG
LocationMelbourne, Australia

How to watch Collingwood vs Richmond on TV & stream live online

There are several options to watch the Collingwood vs Richmond AFL game in Australia, including Network Seven, Foxtel, Foxtel from Telstra, and Kayo Sports.

The best way to livestream the aforementioned AFL game is through Kayo with a seven-day free trial. It also does not have a lock-in contract or equipment fees, which means you can cancel anytime if you are no longer using it.

All you need to decide is whether you want to pick Kayo One at $25 per month (1 stream and up to HD), or Kayo Basic at $35 per month (2 streams and up to 4K).

What channel is Collingwood vs Richmond game on?

The game will not be broadcast live on 7mate on free-to-air TV, but will be available to watch via Fox Footy on pay TV. Triple M, ABC, and AFL Nation will provide the radio coverage.

Collingwood vs Richmond team news

Pies coach Craig McRae has made several changes bringing in Mason Cox and Lachie Schulz from injury, along with Billy Frampton, Jack Bytel and Wil Parker. Coming out are Reef McInnes and Joe Richards (both omitted) along with Nathan Kreuger (injured).

As for Richmond, they have had a tough run with injury and form and will be in the race with North Melbourne and West Coast for who will win the 2024 Wooden Spoon. Tim Taranto has been cleared from concussion and Nick Vlastuin's back has past the test and has been named. Toby Nankervis will miss the match though due to concussion protocols.

Collingwood vs Richmond Team Lineups

PositionCollingwoodRichmond
FBBrayden Maynard, Darcy Moore, Isaac QuaynorBen Miller, Nathan Broad, Nick Vlastuin
HBJohn Noble, Nick Daicos, Wil ParkerJayden Short, James Trezise, Daniel Rioli
CSteele Sidebottom, Ned Long, Josh DaicosHugo Ralphsmith, Dion Prestia, Kamdyn McIntosh
HFBobby Hill, Lachie Schultz, Jamie ElliottRhyan Mansell, Liam Baker, Seth Campbell
FFMason Cox, Daniel McStay, Jeremy HoweNoah Balta, Shai Bolton, Jacob Koschitzke
FOLDarcy Cameron, Scott Pendlebury, Jack CrispSamson Ryan, Tim Taranto, Jacob Hopper
ICPatrick Lipinski, Jack Bytel, Joe Richards, Will Hoskin-Elliott, Harvey HarrisonThomson Dow, Tom Brown, Steely Green, Sam Banks, Kaleb Smith
EMGBilly Frampton, Lachlan Sullivan, Oleg MarkovTyler Sonsie, Jacob Bauer, Matthew Coulthard
Collingwood vs Richmond Form

Collingwood: WLLLL

RoundMatch
R19Hawthorn 133-67 Collingwood
R18Collingwood 71-91 Geelong
R17Collingwood 80-92 Essendon
R16Gold Coast 101-90 Collingwood
R14North Melbourne 118-119 Collingwood

Richmond: LLLLL

RoundMatch
R19Port Adelaide 116-75 Richmond
R18Richmond 84-108 GWS
R17Fremantle 105-54 Richmond
R16Richmond 70-131 Carlton
R14Richmond 49-97 Hawthorn

Collingwood vs Richmond Head-to-Head Results

YearMatch
2023 Round 3Collingwood 63-49 Richmond
2022 Round 8Richmond 113-86 Collingwood
2021 Round 17Richmond 71-87 Collingwood
2020 Round 2Collingwood 36-36 Richmond
2019 Round 19Collingwood 66-98 Richmond

