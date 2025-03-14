How to watch Collingwood vs Port Adelaide AFL match: Livestream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch Collingwood versus Port Adelaide AFL game - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

The 2025 AFL season rolls on with a Round 1 showdown between Collingwood and Port Adelaide at the MCG on Saturday, March 15.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Collingwood vs Port Adelaide in the AFL, plus plenty more.

Collingwood vs Port Adelaide date and start time

Date Saturday, March 15, 2025 Start time 7:35 pm AEDT/ 6:35 pm AEST/ 6:05 pm ACST/ 4:35 pm AWST Venue SCG Location Sydney, Australia

How to watch Collingwood vs Port Adelaide on TV & stream live online

There are several options to watch the Collingwood vs Port Adelaide AFL game in Australia, including Network Seven, Foxtel, Foxtel from Telstra, and Kayo Sports.

The best way to livestream the aforementioned AFL game is through Kayo with a seven-day free trial. It also does not have a lock-in contract or equipment fees, which means you can cancel anytime if you are no longer using it.

All you need to decide is whether you want to pick Kayo Standard at $25 per month (1 stream and up to HD), or Kayo Premium at $40 per month (2 streams and up to 4K).

What channel is Collingwood vs Port Adelaide game on?

The game will not be broadcast live on Channel 7 and 7mate on free-to-air TV and live streaming. It will also be available to watch Fox Footy and Binge on pay TV. Triple M, ABC and AFL Nation will provide the radio coverage.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Overview of VPN services that allow access to geo-restricted streams

How to set up and use a VPN service to stream the match

You can watch the game from wherever you are in the world by using a VPN (Virtual Private Network) service such as NordVPN/ ExpressVPN. A VPN will allow you to create a secure connection online when you are abroad on holiday or for work and you want to stream the game live.

If you are not sure which VPN to use or how to use a VPN, we have taken a look at the best options available out there for watching live sports - check out the best VPN services review here.

Here’s an easy step-by-step guide on how to use a VPN to watch a game when you are overseas:

Install VPN of your choice - see our reviews here for the best options. Select the location you wish to connect to. This is easy - if you are visiting the UK and you wish to continue watching one of your U.S. streaming services, you would select the US. Grab the popcorn and get ready to watch!

Collingwood vs Port Adelaide team news & confirmed lineups

Collingwood will be bolstered by the return of Dan Houston, who is set to make his first appearance of the season after serving a suspension in Round 1. His inclusion strengthens the Magpies’ defensive setup and adds structure to their lineup. The club has also reinforced its squad with seasoned campaigners Harry Perryman and Tim Membrey, further solidifying what remains one of the competition’s most experienced rosters.

Port Adelaide, meanwhile, enters the clash with several key players sidelined due to injury. Star midfielder Zak Butters is set to miss at least another five weeks, while Todd Marshall, Esava Ratugolea, and Brandon Zerk-Thatcher are also unavailable. The Power’s backline has been stretched thin, forcing defensive mainstay Aliir Aliir into an unfamiliar role, limiting his usual ability to dominate as an intercept marker.

Position Collingwood Port Adelaide FB Brayden Maynard, Darcy Moore, Isaac Quaynor Lachie Jones, Aliir Aliir, Miles Bergman HB Harry Perryman, Reef McInnes, Dan Houston Logan Evans, Jeremy Finlayson, Kane Farrell C Steele Sidebottom, Josh Daicos, Patrick Lipinski Jase Burgoyne, Connor Rozee, Jackson Mead HF Bobby Hill, Daniel McStay, Jamie Elliott Willem Drew, Mitch Georgiades, Willie Rioli FF Tim Membrey, Brody Mihocek, Beau McCreery Darcy Byrne-Jones, Jack Lukosius, Joe Richards FOL Darcy Cameron, Jack Crisp, Nick Daicos Jordon Sweet, Jason Horne-Francis, Sam Powell-Pepper IC Lachie Schultz, Scott Pendlebury, Lachlan Sullivan, Jeremy Howe, Ned Long Joe Berry, Josh Sinn, Ryan Burton, Travis Boak, Ollie Wines EMG Edward Allan, Billy Frampton, Ash Johnson Ivan Soldo, Rory Atkins, Jed McEntee

Collingwood vs Port Adelaide Head-to-Head

Collingwood will take plenty of confidence into Saturday night's showdown, having dominated recent encounters against Port Adelaide. The Magpies have strung together four consecutive victories over the Power, with three of those coming at the MCG. Their last two meetings at the venue were particularly one-sided, with Collingwood securing emphatic wins by 42 and 71 points, further reinforcing their stronghold over their South Australian rivals.

