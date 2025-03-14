How to watch Collingwood vs Port Adelaide AFL match: Livestream, TV channel, and start time

The 2025 AFL season rolls on with a Round 1 showdown between Collingwood and Port Adelaide at the MCG on Saturday, March 15.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Collingwood vs Port Adelaide in the AFL, plus plenty more.
Collingwood vs Port Adelaide date and start time
Date
Saturday, March 15, 2025
Start time
7:35 pm AEDT/ 6:35 pm AEST/ 6:05 pm ACST/ 4:35 pm AWST
Venue
SCG
Location
Sydney, Australia
How to watch Collingwood vs Port Adelaide on TV & stream live online
There are several options to watch the Collingwood vs Port Adelaide AFL game in Australia, including Network Seven, Foxtel, Foxtel from Telstra, and Kayo Sports.
The best way to livestream the aforementioned AFL game is through Kayo with a seven-day free trial. It also does not have a lock-in contract or equipment fees, which means you can cancel anytime if you are no longer using it.
All you need to decide is whether you want to pick Kayo Standard at $25 per month (1 stream and up to HD), or Kayo Premium at $40 per month (2 streams and up to 4K).
What channel is Collingwood vs Port Adelaide game on?
The game will not be broadcast live on Channel 7 and 7mate on free-to-air TV and live streaming. It will also be available to watch Fox Footy and Binge on pay TV. Triple M, ABC and AFL Nation will provide the radio coverage.
Streaming the game with a VPN
- Overview of VPN services that allow access to geo-restricted streams
- How to set up and use a VPN service to stream the match
You can watch the game from wherever you are in the world by using a VPN (Virtual Private Network) service such as NordVPN/ ExpressVPN. A VPN will allow you to create a secure connection online when you are abroad on holiday or for work and you want to stream the game live.
If you are not sure which VPN to use or how to use a VPN, we have taken a look at the best options available out there for watching live sports - check out the best VPN services review here.
Here’s an easy step-by-step guide on how to use a VPN to watch a game when you are overseas:
- Install VPN of your choice - see our reviews here for the best options.
- Select the location you wish to connect to. This is easy - if you are visiting the UK and you wish to continue watching one of your U.S. streaming services, you would select the US.
- Grab the popcorn and get ready to watch!
Collingwood vs Port Adelaide team news & confirmed lineups
Collingwood will be bolstered by the return of Dan Houston, who is set to make his first appearance of the season after serving a suspension in Round 1. His inclusion strengthens the Magpies’ defensive setup and adds structure to their lineup. The club has also reinforced its squad with seasoned campaigners Harry Perryman and Tim Membrey, further solidifying what remains one of the competition’s most experienced rosters.
Port Adelaide, meanwhile, enters the clash with several key players sidelined due to injury. Star midfielder Zak Butters is set to miss at least another five weeks, while Todd Marshall, Esava Ratugolea, and Brandon Zerk-Thatcher are also unavailable. The Power’s backline has been stretched thin, forcing defensive mainstay Aliir Aliir into an unfamiliar role, limiting his usual ability to dominate as an intercept marker.
Position
Collingwood
Port Adelaide
FB
Brayden Maynard, Darcy Moore, Isaac Quaynor
Lachie Jones, Aliir Aliir, Miles Bergman
HB
Harry Perryman, Reef McInnes, Dan Houston
Logan Evans, Jeremy Finlayson, Kane Farrell
C
Steele Sidebottom, Josh Daicos, Patrick Lipinski
Jase Burgoyne, Connor Rozee, Jackson Mead
HF
Bobby Hill, Daniel McStay, Jamie Elliott
Willem Drew, Mitch Georgiades, Willie Rioli
FF
Tim Membrey, Brody Mihocek, Beau McCreery
Darcy Byrne-Jones, Jack Lukosius, Joe Richards
FOL
Darcy Cameron, Jack Crisp, Nick Daicos
Jordon Sweet, Jason Horne-Francis, Sam Powell-Pepper
IC
Lachie Schultz, Scott Pendlebury, Lachlan Sullivan, Jeremy Howe, Ned Long
Joe Berry, Josh Sinn, Ryan Burton, Travis Boak, Ollie Wines
EMG
Edward Allan, Billy Frampton, Ash Johnson
Ivan Soldo, Rory Atkins, Jed McEntee
Collingwood vs Port Adelaide Head-to-Head
Collingwood will take plenty of confidence into Saturday night's showdown, having dominated recent encounters against Port Adelaide. The Magpies have strung together four consecutive victories over the Power, with three of those coming at the MCG. Their last two meetings at the venue were particularly one-sided, with Collingwood securing emphatic wins by 42 and 71 points, further reinforcing their stronghold over their South Australian rivals.