How to watch today's Collingwood vs Melbourne AFL match: Livestream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch today’s AFL game between Collingwood and Melbourne- team news, stream, TV channel, and start time.

The Collingwood Magpies (6-4-2) will face the Melbourne Demons (7-5) in AFL Round 13 action at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Monday.

The Big Freeze match at the G will have major implications for both sides, who will be looking to put their Round 12 woes behind them. The Demons were thrashed by the Fremantle Dockers, lacking any sort of inspiration across the board, and made to look like a training drill inside 50.

Meanwhile, Collingwood's injury list continues to pile up as they finally ran out of lives against the Western Bulldogs and suffered their first defeat since round two. They wouldn't be too disappointed with their last outing, having probably been the better team for three out of the four quarters.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Collingwood vs. Melbourne in the AFL, plus plenty more.

Collingwood vs Melbourne date and start time

Date Monday, June 10, 2024 Start time 3:20pm AEST/ 2:50pm ACST/ 1:20pm AWST Venue MCG Location Melbourne, Australia

How to watch Collingwood vs Melbourne on TV & stream live online

There are several options to watch the Collingwood vs Melbourne AFL game in Australia, including Network Seven, Foxtel, Foxtel from Telstra, and Kayo Sports.

The best way to livestream the aforementioned AFL game is through Kayo with a seven-day free trial. It also does not have a lock-in contract or equipment fees, which means you can cancel anytime if you are no longer using it.

All you need to decide is whether you want to pick Kayo One at $25 per month (1 stream and up to HD), or Kayo Basic at $35 per month (2 streams and up to 4K).

What channel is Collingwood vs Melbourne game on?

The game will be broadcast live on 7mate on free-to-air TV, and will also be available to watch via Fox Footy on pay TV. Triple M, ABC, and AFL Nation will provide the radio coverage.

Streaming the game with a VPN

You can watch the game from wherever you are in the world by using a VPN (Virtual Private Network) service such as NordVPN/ ExpressVPN. A VPN will allow you to create a secure connection online when you are abroad on holiday or for work and you want to stream the game live.

If you are not sure which VPN to use or how to use a VPN, we have taken a look at the best options available out there for watching live sports - check out the best VPN services review here.

Here’s an easy step-by-step guide on how to use a VPN to watch a game when you are overseas:

Install VPN of your choice - see our reviews here for the best options. Select the location you wish to connect to. This is easy - if you are visiting the UK and you wish to continue watching one of your U.S. streaming services, you would select the US. Grab the popcorn and get ready to watch!

Collingwood vs Melbourne team news

Collingwood Magpies

Jamie Elliott (vascular) now has a definite schedule around his time, with Collingwood confident of the veteran recovering inside six weeks. Reef McInnes has exited concussion procedures and will be ready against Melbourne on King's Birthday. Josh Eyre will play in the VFL for the first time since signing during the preseason.

Position Players Rucks Cameron, Kreuger, Steene, Begg, Cox Defenders Carmichael, Frampton, Murphy, Moore, Eyre, Howe, Dean, Quaynor, Maynard, Noble, Jiath, Ryan, Markov, Parker Midfielders De Goey, Mitchell, Daicos, Pendlebury, Demattia, Allan, Sidebottom, Crisp, Bytel, Hoskin-Elliott, Sullivan, Nick Daicos Forwards McStay, McInnes, Johnson, Mihocek, Johnson, Lipinski, Elliott, Schultz, Carmichael, Macrae, Hill, Richards, McCreery, Richards, Harrison, McInnes, Johnson, Mihocek

Melbourne Demons

Melbourne's young forward Jacob van Rooyen (adductor) was sore after the game against St Kilda and did not feature against Fremantle. However, the Demons hope he will be fit in time to take on Collingwood on King's Birthday.

Lachie Hunter suffered a setback and re-injured his calf against the Dockers and is set to miss 4-6 weeks. The unlucky winger picked up the same injury throughout the summer and the first few rounds of the season.

Daniel Turner (calf) and Tom Fullarton (hamstring) both recovered successfully from injury over the weekend, with the latter playing in the VFL.

Position Players Rucks Soldo, Sweet, Ratugolea, Visentini Defenders Burton, McKenzie, Clurey, Aliir, Zerk-Thatcher, McCallum, Marshall, Houston, Farrell, Burgoyne, Williams, L. Jones Midfielders Rozee, Sinn, Butters, Boak, Bergman, Wines, Charleson, Drew, Lorenz, Jackson, Mead Forwards Marshall, Finlayson, Lord, Scully, Walsh, Powell-Pepper, Riolli, Horne-Francis, Georgiades, Dixon, Anastasopoulos, Evans, Scully, Byrne-Jones, McEntee, Narkle

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 07/09/23 Collingwood Magpies 60-53 Melbourne Demons AFL 12/06/23 Melbourne Demons 66-62 Collingwood Magpies AFL 05/08/22 Melbourne Demons 89-96 Collingwood Magpies AFL 13/06/22 Collingwood Magpies 82-56 Melbourne Demons AFL 14/06/21 Melbourne Demons 63-80 Collingwood Magpies AFL

