How to watch today's Collingwood vs Kuwarna (Adelaide Crows) AFL match: Livestream, TV channel, and start time

The Collingwood Magpies (5-3-1) will be looking to remain in the top eight when they host the Adelaide Crows (3-5-1) at the MCG in AFL Round 10 action on Saturday afternoon.

It's safe to say that the Pies have turned their fortunes around and are back in a big way. Since losing their opening three games of the season, Collingwood have now gone undefeated in their last six games with a slight blemish of a draw against Essendon.

Last time out against the Eagles, it was business as usual, with Nick Daicos standing out with 36 disposals, six clearances, and one goal. On the other hand, Adelaide were also impressive against the Lions last weekend, but it wasn't enough to claim the four points in a thrilling end-to-end draw.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Collingwood vs Kuwarna in the AFL, plus plenty more.

Collingwood vs Kuwarna date and start time

Date Saturday, May 18, 2024 Start time 1:45pm AEST/ 1:15pm ACST/ 11:45am AWST Venue MCG Location Melbourne, Australia

How to watch Collingwood vs Kuwarna on TV & stream live online

There are several options to watch the Collingwood vs Kuwarna AFL game in Australia, including Network Seven, Foxtel, Foxtel from Telstra, and Kayo Sports.

The best way to livestream the aforementioned AFL game is through Kayo with a seven-day free trial. It also does not have a lock-in contract or equipment fees, which means you can cancel anytime if you are no longer using it.

All you need to decide is whether you want to pick Kayo One at $25 per month (1 stream and up to HD), or Kayo Basic at $35 per month (2 streams and up to 4K).

What channel is Collingwood vs Kuwarna game on?

The game will not be broadcast live on Channel 7 on free-to-air TV but will be available to watch via Fox Footy on pay TV. Triple M, ABC, AFL Nation and NEMBC Media (Arabic radio) will provide the radio coverage.

Collingwood Magpies team news

Collingwood have been wrecked by injuries in recent weeks, with three players more sidelined after the win against West Coast on Mother's Day, including Jeremy Howe, who may miss up to three games due to a groin issue. Jamie Elliott will miss at least a month due to a vascular problem.

Aiden Begg has been cleared of an ACL injury but will miss some time after injuring his MCL and PCL during the VFL season. Jordan De Goey and Tom Mitchell will have to prove their fitness before Saturday's encounter against Adelaide.

Position Players Rucks Cameron, Kreuger, Steene, Begg, Cox Defenders Carmichael, Frampton, Murphy, Moore, Eyre, Howe, Dean, Quaynor, Maynard, Noble, Jiath, Ryan, Markov, Parker Midfielders De Goey, Mitchell, Daicos, Pendlebury, Demattia, Allan, Sidebottom, Crisp, Bytel, Hoskin-Elliott, Sullivan, Nick Daicos Forwards McStay, McInnes, Johnson, Mihocek, Johnson, Lipinski, Elliott, Schultz, Carmichael, Macrae, Hill, Richards, McCreery, Richards, Harrison, McInnes, Johnson, Mihocek

Kuwarna team news

The only forced change for Adelaide after their exciting draw against Brisbane will be Josh Worrell, who unfortunately will miss 8-12 weeks after requiring surgery on a fractured left forearm.

Position Players Rucks O'Brien Defenders Curtin, Michalanney, Hamill, Hinge, Ryan, Nankervis, Milera, Smith, Borlase, Gallagher, Parnell, Worrell, Murray, Butts, Keane Midfielders Jones, Berry, Crouch, Edwards, Dawson, Soligo, Cook, Taylor, Schoenberg, Laird, Dowling, Sholl, Bond Forwards Thilthorpe, Burgess, Fogarty, Keays, Murphy, Rachele, Pedlar, Walker, Rankine, McHenry, Himmelberg, Strachan, Gollant

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 25/06/23 Collingwood Magpies 82-80 Adelaide Crows AFL 30/04/23 Adelaide Crows 58-59 Collingwood Magpies AFL 16/07/22 Adelaide Crows 86-91 Collingwood Magpies AFL 26/03/22 Collingwood Magpies 100-58 Adelaide Crows AFL 05/06/21 Adelaide Crows 73-78 Collingwood Magpies AFL

