How to watch today's Collingwood vs Geelong AFL match: Livestream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch today’s AFL game between Collingwood and Geelong- team news, stream, TV channel, and start time.

Collingwood Magpies (8-6-2) will desperately be looking to bounce back to winning ways when they face Geelong Cats (10-6) at the MCG on Friday night.

The Magpies find themselves with plenty of problems following back-to-back two-goal losses to the Gold Coast and Essendon, which dropped them out of the top eight. Not only that, but they've suffered additional injuries, the most recent being Brody Mihocek and Isaac Quaynor.

A serious question has to be asked about the reigning premiers' chances of even featuring in postseason action this season with a tricky fixture list ahead. They face Geelong (H), Hawthorn (A), Richmond (H), Carlton (H), Sydney (A), Brisbane (H) & Melbourne (A).

Meanwhile, Geelong have moved within two points of the top four after defeating Essendon and rival Hawthorn in the previous two rounds.

Collingwood vs Geelong date and start time

Date Friday, July 12, 2024 Start time 7:40 pm AEST/ 5:40pm ACST/ 4:40pm AWST Venue MCG Location Melbourne, Australia

How to watch Collingwood vs Geelong on TV & stream live online

There are several options to watch the Collingwood vs Geelong AFL game in Australia, including Network Seven, Foxtel, Foxtel from Telstra, and Kayo Sports.

The best way to livestream the aforementioned AFL game is through Kayo with a seven-day free trial. It also does not have a lock-in contract or equipment fees, which means you can cancel anytime if you are no longer using it.

All you need to decide is whether you want to pick Kayo One at $25 per month (1 stream and up to HD), or Kayo Basic at $35 per month (2 streams and up to 4K).

What channel is Collingwood vs Geelong game on?

The game will be broadcast live on 7mate on free-to-air TV, and will also be available to watch via Fox Footy on pay TV. Triple M, ABC, AFL Nation and NEMBC Media (Spanish Radio) will provide the radio coverage.

Collingwood vs Geelong team news

Collingwood Magpies

Ruckman Darcy Cameron has been allowed to play after suffering an injured rib in the defeat to Essendon. Jamie Elliott, Oleg Markov, John Noble, and Isaac Qauynor will all have to pass fitness tests before being picked to play.

Brody Mihocek will miss the rest of the season due to a pectoral injury, while Beau McCreery is likely to be out for 3-5 weeks. Mason Cox might return as soon as next week, but considering his age and body type, two weeks seems more likely.

Position Players Rucks Cameron, Kreuger, Steene, Begg, Cox Defenders Carmichael, Frampton, Murphy, Moore, Eyre, Howe, Dean, Quaynor, Maynard, Noble, Jiath, Ryan, Markov, Parker Midfielders De Goey, Mitchell, Daicos, Pendlebury, Demattia, Allan, Sidebottom, Crisp, Bytel, Hoskin-Elliott, Sullivan, Nick Daicos Forwards McStay, McInnes, Johnson, Mihocek, Johnson, Lipinski, Elliott, Schultz, Carmichael, Macrae, Hill, Richards, McCreery, Richards, Harrison, McInnes, Johnson, Mihocek

Geelong Cats

Cam Guthrie is claimed to be making good progress in his recovery from an achilles injury, although the schedule has been pushed back on many times. Oli Wiltshire is expected to return from his pelvic injury within the next month. Tom Hawkins will be sidelined for 6-8 weeks due to a foot ailment, while Tanner Bruhn will take longer.

Position Players Rucks Stanley, Conway, Edwards, Humphries, Neale, Furphy, Blicavs Defenders Kolodjashnij, O'Sullivan, De Koning, Bews, Guthrie, Henry, Jeka, Bowes, Duncan, Atkins, Murdoch, Mullin, Mark Midfielders Tuohy, Parfitt, Bruhn, Mannagh, Holmes, Knevitt, Stevens, Willis, Wiltshire, Clark, Guthrie, Hardie Forwards Cameron, Stengle, Foster, Hawkins, Dempsey, Close, Rohan, Stewart, Clohesy

Collingwood vs Geelong Form

Collingwood Magpies: LWWLL

Round Match R17 Collingwood 80-92 Essendon R16 Gold Coast 101-90 Collingwood R14 North Melbourne 118-119 Collingwood R13 Collingwood 89-51 Melbourne R12 Collingwood 82-100 Western Bulldogs

Geelong Cats: WLLWW

Round Match R17 Geelong 110-59 Hawthorn R16 Geelong 105-60 Essendon R15 Carlton 138-75 Geelong R13 Sydney 112-82 Geelong R12 Geelong 99-69 Richmond

Head-to-Head Results

Year Match 2023 Magpies 109-101 Cats 2023 Cats 103-125 Magpies 2022 Cats 78-72 Magpies 2022 Magpies 91-104 Cats 2021 Magpies 51-61 Cats

