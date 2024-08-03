This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
AFL 2024 Collingwood MagpiesGetty Images
Watch Collingwood vs Carlton on Kayo Sports
Abhinav Sharma

How to watch today's Collingwood vs Carlton AFL match: Livestream, TV channel, and start time

TV Guide & Streaming

Everything you need to know on how to watch today’s AFL game between Collingwood and Carlton- team news, stream, TV channel, and start time.

Collingwood Magpies (9-8-2) will aim to honor Scott Pendlebury’s 400th game in style when they face off against traditional rivals Carlton Blues (12-7) on Saturday night at the MCG.

The Magpies recently snapped a four-match losing streak with a much-needed victory over the struggling Richmond Tigers, keeping their slim finals hopes alive.

Nick Daicos appears to have returned to his top form, reminiscent of his performance in their Round 8 meeting, where he kicked the match-winning goal to secure a narrow victory for the Magpies.

However, Carlton will be eager to spoil the celebration as they seek to bounce back from a disappointing 14-point loss to Port Adelaide in their last outing. Michael Voss's team had a strong start, leading by as much as 31 points in the second quarter, but they faltered in the second half, managing to score only 11 points while conceding 94.

The Blues clearly missed the presence of tall forward Harry McKay, who should return to the lineup after missing the game against the Power due to illness.

After Collingwood ended Carlton’s finals aspirations in a heartbreaking fashion in 2022, the Blues will be looking to turn the tables in what promises to be a significant night for Pendlebury and the Collingwood Football Club.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Collingwood vs. Carlton in the AFL, plus plenty more.

Collingwood vs Carlton date and start time

DateSaturday, August 3, 2024
Start time7:30pm AEST/ 7:00pm ACST/ 5:30pm AWST
VenueMCG
LocationMelbourne, Australia

How to watch Collingwood vs Carlton on TV & stream live online

There are several options to watch the Collingwood vs Carlton AFL game in Australia, including Network Seven, Foxtel, Foxtel from Telstra, and Kayo Sports.

The best way to livestream the aforementioned AFL game is through Kayo with a seven-day free trial. It also does not have a lock-in contract or equipment fees, which means you can cancel anytime if you are no longer using it.

All you need to decide is whether you want to pick Kayo One at $25 per month (1 stream and up to HD), or Kayo Basic at $35 per month (2 streams and up to 4K).

What channel is Collingwood vs Carlton game on?

The game will be broadcast live on Channel 7 on free-to-air TV and will also be available to watch via Fox Footy on pay TV. Triple M, ABC, and AFL Nation will provide the radio coverage.

Collingwood vs Carlton team news & lineups

Both Collingwood and Carlton have made a raft of changes to their lineup. Beau McCreery, Jordan De Goey, and Billy Frampton come in for the Magpies, with Harvey Harrison, Lachie Sullivan and Wil Parker all omitted.

The Blues have recalled Jordan Boyd, Blake Acres, Harry McKay, and Jack Martin, with Lewis Young (omitted), Jack Carroll (omitted), Lachie Cowan (omitted), and David Cuningham (shoulder) making way for Saturday night's huge clash.

Collingwood vs Carlton Form

Collingwood: LLLLW

RoundMatch
R20Collingwood 93-67 Richmond
R19Hawthorn 133-67 Collingwood
R18Collingwood 71-91 Geelong
R17Collingwood 80-92 Essendon
R16Gold Coast 101-90 Collingwood

Carlton: WLLWL

RoundMatch
R20Carlton 65-79 Port Adelaide
R19Carlton 107-88 North Melbourne
R18Western Bulldogs 100-86 Carlton
R17GWS 116-104 Carlton
R16Richmond 70-131 Carlton

Collingwood vs Carlton Head-to-Head Results

YearMatch
2024Blues 79-85 Pies
2023Pies 76-93 Blues
2023Blues 57-85 Pies
2022Blues 74-75 Pies
2022Pies 79-75 Blues

