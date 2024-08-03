How to watch today's Collingwood vs Carlton AFL match: Livestream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch today’s AFL game between Collingwood and Carlton- team news, stream, TV channel, and start time.

Collingwood Magpies (9-8-2) will aim to honor Scott Pendlebury’s 400th game in style when they face off against traditional rivals Carlton Blues (12-7) on Saturday night at the MCG.

The Magpies recently snapped a four-match losing streak with a much-needed victory over the struggling Richmond Tigers, keeping their slim finals hopes alive.

Nick Daicos appears to have returned to his top form, reminiscent of his performance in their Round 8 meeting, where he kicked the match-winning goal to secure a narrow victory for the Magpies.

However, Carlton will be eager to spoil the celebration as they seek to bounce back from a disappointing 14-point loss to Port Adelaide in their last outing. Michael Voss's team had a strong start, leading by as much as 31 points in the second quarter, but they faltered in the second half, managing to score only 11 points while conceding 94.

The Blues clearly missed the presence of tall forward Harry McKay, who should return to the lineup after missing the game against the Power due to illness.

After Collingwood ended Carlton’s finals aspirations in a heartbreaking fashion in 2022, the Blues will be looking to turn the tables in what promises to be a significant night for Pendlebury and the Collingwood Football Club.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Collingwood vs. Carlton in the AFL, plus plenty more.

Collingwood vs Carlton date and start time

Date Saturday, August 3, 2024 Start time 7:30pm AEST/ 7:00pm ACST/ 5:30pm AWST Venue MCG Location Melbourne, Australia

How to watch Collingwood vs Carlton on TV & stream live online

There are several options to watch the Collingwood vs Carlton AFL game in Australia, including Network Seven, Foxtel, Foxtel from Telstra, and Kayo Sports.

The best way to livestream the aforementioned AFL game is through Kayo with a seven-day free trial. It also does not have a lock-in contract or equipment fees, which means you can cancel anytime if you are no longer using it.

All you need to decide is whether you want to pick Kayo One at $25 per month (1 stream and up to HD), or Kayo Basic at $35 per month (2 streams and up to 4K).

What channel is Collingwood vs Carlton game on?

The game will be broadcast live on Channel 7 on free-to-air TV and will also be available to watch via Fox Footy on pay TV. Triple M, ABC, and AFL Nation will provide the radio coverage.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Overview of VPN services that allow access to geo-restricted streams

How to set up and use a VPN service to stream the match

You can watch the game from wherever you are in the world by using a VPN (Virtual Private Network) service such as NordVPN/ ExpressVPN. A VPN will allow you to create a secure connection online when you are abroad on holiday or for work and you want to stream the game live.

If you are not sure which VPN to use or how to use a VPN, we have taken a look at the best options available out there for watching live sports - check out the best VPN services review here.

Here’s an easy step-by-step guide on how to use a VPN to watch a game when you are overseas:

Install VPN of your choice - see our reviews here for the best options. Select the location you wish to connect to. This is easy - if you are visiting the UK and you wish to continue watching one of your U.S. streaming services, you would select the US. Grab the popcorn and get ready to watch!

Collingwood vs Carlton team news & lineups

Both Collingwood and Carlton have made a raft of changes to their lineup. Beau McCreery, Jordan De Goey, and Billy Frampton come in for the Magpies, with Harvey Harrison, Lachie Sullivan and Wil Parker all omitted.

The Blues have recalled Jordan Boyd, Blake Acres, Harry McKay, and Jack Martin, with Lewis Young (omitted), Jack Carroll (omitted), Lachie Cowan (omitted), and David Cuningham (shoulder) making way for Saturday night's huge clash.

Collingwood vs Carlton Form

Collingwood: LLLLW

Round Match R20 Collingwood 93-67 Richmond R19 Hawthorn 133-67 Collingwood R18 Collingwood 71-91 Geelong R17 Collingwood 80-92 Essendon R16 Gold Coast 101-90 Collingwood

Carlton: WLLWL

Round Match R20 Carlton 65-79 Port Adelaide R19 Carlton 107-88 North Melbourne R18 Western Bulldogs 100-86 Carlton R17 GWS 116-104 Carlton R16 Richmond 70-131 Carlton

Collingwood vs Carlton Head-to-Head Results

Year Match 2024 Blues 79-85 Pies 2023 Pies 76-93 Blues 2023 Blues 57-85 Pies 2022 Blues 74-75 Pies 2022 Pies 79-75 Blues

More AFL news and coverage