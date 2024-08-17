How to watch today's Collingwood vs Brisbane AFL match: Livestream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch today’s AFL game between Collingwood and Brisbane- team news, stream, TV channel, and start time.

Collingwood Magpies will aim to return to winning form when they host the top-four Brisbane Lions at the MCG on Saturday evening.

The Magpies' hopes for finals have nearly faded after their crushing loss to the ladder-leading Sydney Swans in their last outing.

Craig Macrae's team held a 27-point lead with just 10 minutes to go, underscoring how winning close games like that can be pivotal for securing a premiership, as it was in their title-winning campaign last year.

Interestingly, this weekend’s clash is a rematch of the 2023 Grand Final. Collingwood has already won a Grand Final rematch this season, pulling off a 20-point upset on the road in Round 3. However, both teams have evolved since the start of the season, especially the Lions.

Chris Fagan's squad has turned things around dramatically, winning nine of their last 10 games to transform a 2-5 start into a shot at the minor premiership. That momentum was recently halted by a hungry GWS Giants team, putting their top spot ambitions on hold.

Despite the setback, the Lions enter this match as favorites and will be eager to avenge their previous loss to Collingwood at this venue. A win would give them a psychological boost heading into the finals, especially against the team that denied them the flag in 2023.

Moreover, their top-four spot is not yet secure, with crucial games against Collingwood and Essendon to close out the season. These matches are must-wins if they want to secure the coveted double chance in the finals.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Collingwood vs Brisbane in the AFL, plus plenty more.

Collingwood vs Brisbane date and start time

Date Saturday, August 17, 2024 Start time 4:35pm AEST/ 4:05pm ACST/ 2:35pm AWST Venue MCG Location Melbourne, Australia

How to watch Collingwood vs Brisbane on TV & stream live online

There are several options to watch the Collingwood vs Brisbane AFL game in Australia, including Network Seven, Foxtel, Foxtel from Telstra, and Kayo Sports.

The best way to livestream the aforementioned AFL game is through Kayo with a seven-day free trial. It also does not have a lock-in contract or equipment fees, which means you can cancel anytime if you are no longer using it.

All you need to decide is whether you want to pick Kayo One at $25 per month (1 stream and up to HD), or Kayo Basic at $35 per month (2 streams and up to 4K).

What channel is Collingwood vs Brisbane game on?

The game will not be broadcast live on 7mate on free-to-air TV but also be available to watch via Fox Footy on pay TV. Triple M, ABC, and AFL Nation will provide the radio coverage.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Overview of VPN services that allow access to geo-restricted streams

How to set up and use a VPN service to stream the match

You can watch the game from wherever you are in the world by using a VPN (Virtual Private Network) service such as NordVPN/ ExpressVPN. A VPN will allow you to create a secure connection online when you are abroad on holiday or for work and you want to stream the game live.

If you are not sure which VPN to use or how to use a VPN, we have taken a look at the best options available out there for watching live sports - check out the best VPN services review here.

Here’s an easy step-by-step guide on how to use a VPN to watch a game when you are overseas:

Install VPN of your choice - see our reviews here for the best options. Select the location you wish to connect to. This is easy - if you are visiting the UK and you wish to continue watching one of your U.S. streaming services, you would select the US. Grab the popcorn and get ready to watch!

Collingwood vs Brisbane team news & lineups

Collingwood Magpies

Collingwood Magpies' Jordan De Goey has been sidelined for the rest of the season due to a hamstring injury.

As for Brisbane, Eric Hipwood is set to return for the Lions this week, overcoming his groin injury.

Position Collingwood Brisbane Lions FB Billy Frampton, Darcy Moore, Brayden Maynard Dayne Zorko, Harris Andrews, Brandon Starcevich HB John Noble, Will Hoskin-Elliott, Isaac Quaynor Darcy Wilmot, Ryan Lester, Darragh Joyce C Steele Sidebottom, Jack Crisp, Josh Daicos Jaspa Fletcher, Will Ashcroft, Hugh McCluggage HF Bobby Hill, Lachie Schultz, Jamie Elliott Cam Rayner, Joe Daniher, Jarrod Berry FF Beau McCreery, Daniel McStay, Jeremy Howe Charlie Cameron, Logan Morris, Callum Ah Chee FOL Darcy Cameron, Nick Daicos, Scott Pendlebury Oscar McInerney, Josh Dunkley, Lachie Neale IC Patrick Lipinski, Jack Bytel, Ned Long, Wil Parker, Mason Cox Kai Lohmann, Harry Sharp, Eric Hipwood, Zac Bailey, Shadeau Brain EMG Harry DeMattia, Edward Allan, Joe Richards Deven Robertson, James Madden, Henry Smith

Collingwood vs Brisbane Form

Collingwood: LLWWL

Round Match R22 Sydney 89-86 Collingwood R21 Collingwood 84-81 Carlton R20 Collingwood 93-67 Richmond R19 Hawthorn 133-67 Collingwood R18 Collingwood 71-91 Geelong

Brisbane: WWWWL

Round Match R22 Brisbane 64-82 GWS R21 St Kilda 39-124 Brisbane R20 Gold Coast 65-93 Brisbane R19 Brisbane 79-77 Sydney R18 West Coast 93-106 Brisbane

Collingwood vs Brisbane Head-to-Head Results

Year Match 2024 Lions 72-92 Magpies 2023 Magpies 90-86 Lions 2023 Magpies 100-124 Lions 2023 Lions 116-83 Magpies 2022 Lions 98-91 Magpies

