How to watch today's Collingwood vs Port Adelaide AFL match: Livestream, TV channel, and start time

Last year's AFL premiers Collingwood Magpies (2-3) will look to make it three straight wins when they go head to head against in-form Port Adelaide Power (4-1) in Round 6 action at the MCG on Saturday.

Collingwood were handed the chance to take a break from a wild start to the season with the bye after they kicked off their premiership defence with three disappointing defeats before recovering with back-to-back victories.

The Magpies are yet to match the levels of the past two seasons, but they still have the weaponry to fire a warning shot across the field while facing a top-four contender on their own turf.

Having said that, Collingwood will need to be somewhere near their premiership winning best to take anything out of early Saturday game.

Port Adelaide have excelled in the early stages of the season and now need to carry that success on the road.

The Power have won four of their five matches, but narrowly scraped through in an entertaining contest against Fremantle at the Adelaide Oval last weekend, winning the Round 5 encounter by just three points.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Collingwood vs Port Adelaide in the AFL, plus plenty more.

Collingwood vs Port Adelaide date and start time

Date Saturday, April 20, 2024 Start time 1:45pm AEST/ 1:15pm ACST/ 11:45am AWST Venue MCG Location East Melbourne, Australia

How to watch Collingwood vs Port Adelaide on TV & stream live online

There are several options to watch the Collingwood vs Port Adelaide AFL game in Australia, including Network Seven, Foxtel, Foxtel from Telstra, and Kayo Sports.

The best way to livestream the aforementioned AFL game is through Kayo with a seven-day free trial. It also does not have a lock-in contract or equipment fees, which means you can cancel anytime if you are no longer using it.

All you need to decide is whether you want to pick Kayo One at $25 per month (1 stream and up to HD), or Kayo Basic at $35 per month (2 streams and up to 4K).

What channel is Collingwood vs Port Adelaide game on?

The game will not be broadcast live on Channel 7 on free-to-air TV but will be available to watch via Fox Footy on pay TV. Triple M, ABC, and AFL Nation will provide the radio coverage.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Overview of VPN services that allow access to geo-restricted streams

How to set up and use a VPN service to stream the match

You can watch the game from wherever you are in the world by using a VPN (Virtual Private Network) service such as NordVPN/ ExpressVPN. A VPN will allow you to create a secure connection online when you are abroad on holiday or for work and you want to stream the game live.

If you are not sure which VPN to use or how to use a VPN, we have taken a look at the best options available out there for watching live sports - check out the best VPN services review here.

Here’s an easy step-by-step guide on how to use a VPN to watch a game when you are overseas:

Install VPN of your choice - see our reviews here for the best options. Select the location you wish to connect to. This is easy - if you are visiting the UK and you wish to continue watching one of your U.S. streaming services, you would select the US. Grab the popcorn and get ready to watch!

Collingwood vs Port Adelaide team news

Collingwood Magpies team news

Fringe midfielder Finlay Macrae provided a strong response to his omission with 29 touches in the VFL and could replace Scott Pendlebury if the latter is unable to recover from a rib injury picked up against the Hawks in Gather Round.

The week off will have been extremely beneficial to the Pies as they look for their third win of the season.

Jamie Elliott has showed flashes of his footy brilliance this season, and he was one of the Magpies who stood up when their season was teetering on the edge against the Lions.

Elliott is averaging two goals per game, but is mostly away from the spotlight as attention shifts to the Pies' other speedy attackers, Bobby Hill and Lachie Schultz.

Position Players Rucks Cameron, Kreuger, Steene, Begg, Cox Defenders Carmichael, Frampton, Murphy, Moore, Eyre, Howe, Dean, Quaynor, Maynard, Noble, Jiath, Ryan, Markov, Parker Midfielders De Goey, Mitchell, Daicos, Pendlebury, Demattia, Allan, Sidebottom, Crisp, Bytel, Hoskin-Elliott, Sullivan, Nick Daicos Forwards McStay, McInnes, Johnson, Mihocek, Johnson, Lipinski, Elliott, Schultz, Carmichael, Macrae, Hill, Richards, McCreery, Richards, Harrison, McInnes, Johnson, Mihocek

Port Adelaide Power team news

Zak Butters avoided a ban following an altercation with Fremantle's Bailey Banfield and will suit up against the Magpies.

Veteran Travis Boak will need to prove his fitness this week after struggling with a back issue lately.

Francis Evans fired two goals and produced 22 disposals in the SANFL and could replace Jed McEntee, who was hooked off with just six touches last time out.

Josh Sinn (22 disposals, one goal) also had an impressive outing at reserves level.

Position Players Rucks Soldo, Sweet, Ratugolea, Visentini Defenders Burton, McKenzie, Clurey, Aliir, Zerk-Thatcher, McCallum, Marshall, Houston, Farrell, Burgoyne, Williams, L. Jones Midfielders Rozee, Sinn, Butters, Boak, Bergman, Wines, Charleson, Drew, Lorenz, Jackson, Mead Forwards Marshall, Finlayson, Lord, Scully, Walsh, Powell-Pepper, Riolli, Horne-Francis, Georgiades, Dixon, Anastasopoulos, Evans, Scully, Byrne-Jones, McEntee, Narkle

Head-to-Head Record

