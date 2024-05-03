How to watch today's West Coast Eagles vs Essendon AFL match: Livestream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch today’s West Coast Eagles vs Essendon AFL game- team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

The Essendon Bombers (4-2-1) will look to make it four games without a defeat when they take on the bottom-half West Coast Eagles (2-5) at Optus Stadium in Saturday's AFL Round 8 action.

West Coast couldn't secure a third consecutive victory as they went down 112-75 against the Gold Coast Suns last week. Still, they've dragged themselves off the foot of the ladder after two recent wins. For context, that tally of wins is only one less than their total wins for the 2023 season and the same amount of wins as last year's Grand Finalists Brisbane.

They'll hope they have enough firepower in their ranks to test Essendon, but the Bombers come into this contest following a resilient draw against reigning premiers Collingwood. They're unbeaten in their last three matches, and while this is a potentially tricky game, the Bombers are heavy favourites.

West Coast Eagles vs Essendon date and start time

Date Saturday, May 4, 2024 Start time 8:10 pm AEST/ 7:40 pm ACST/ 6:10 pm AWST Venue Optus Stadium Location Burswood, Western Australia

How to watch West Coast Eagles vs Essendon on TV & stream live online

There are several options to watch the West Coast Eagles vs Essendon AFL game in Australia, including Network Seven, Foxtel, Foxtel from Telstra, and Kayo Sports.

The best way to livestream the aforementioned AFL game is through Kayo with a seven-day free trial. It also does not have a lock-in contract or equipment fees, which means you can cancel anytime if you are no longer using it.

All you need to decide is whether you want to pick Kayo One at $25 per month (1 stream and up to HD), or Kayo Basic at $35 per month (2 streams and up to 4K).

What channel is West Coast Eagles vs Essendon game on?

The game will not be broadcast live on 7mate on free-to-air TV, but will be available to watch via Fox Sports 3 on pay TV. Triple M, ABC and AFL Nation will provide the radio coverage.

Streaming the game with a VPN

You can watch the game from wherever you are in the world by using a VPN (Virtual Private Network) service such as NordVPN/ ExpressVPN. A VPN will allow you to create a secure connection online when you are abroad on holiday or for work and you want to stream the game live.

If you are not sure which VPN to use or how to use a VPN, we have taken a look at the best options available out there for watching live sports - check out the best VPN services review here.

Here’s an easy step-by-step guide on how to use a VPN to watch a game when you are overseas:

Install VPN of your choice - see our reviews here for the best options. Select the location you wish to connect to. This is easy - if you are visiting the UK and you wish to continue watching one of your U.S. streaming services, you would select the US. Grab the popcorn and get ready to watch!

West Coast Eagles vs Essendon team news

West Coast Eagles

Zane Trew will miss a couple of weeks with concussion protocols following a nasty collision in training. Oscar Allen and Matt Flynn are still a few weeks away from returning after knee issues.

Position Players Rucks Flynn, Barnett, B. Williams, Hall, Livingstone Defenders J. McGovern, J. McGovern, A. Williams, Bazzo, Rotham, Barrass, Jamieson, Edwards, Hunt, Witherden, B. Hough, J. McGovern, A. Williams, Jones, Bazzo, Rotham, Barrass, Baker, Burgiel Midfielders Gaff, Sheed, Yeo, Ginbey, Hewett, Reid, Kelly, Duggan, Edwards, Chesser, Johnston, Trew, Hall, Rawlinson, Livingstone, Culley Forwards Waterman, Allen, A. Reid, Darling, J. Williams, Maric, Edwards, Ryan, Waterman, Brockman, Long, Petruccelle, A. Reid, Darling, J. Williams, Dewar, Maric

Essendon Bombers team news

There were no new injury worries for the Bombers after Anzac Day, with forward Harry Jones cleared of any serious damage after picking up a knock to his face. Matt Guelfi made his return from a calf injury in the VFL, while Archie Perkins (hamstring) is pushing for selection this week.

Position Players Rucks Draper, Goldstein, Bryan, Visentini Defenders Ridley, Laverde, Hayes, Baldwin, Reid, McKay, McGrath, Hind, Heppell, Durham, Redman, Kelly, Lual, Davey Jnr, Roberts Midfielders Parish, Tsatas, Caldwell, Merrett, Hobbs, Shiel, Cox, Setterfield, Wright, Duursma, Martin Forwards Langford, Weideman, Perkins, Jones, Baldwin, Caddy, Reid, McKay, Hunter, Gresham, Stringer, Davey, Wanganeen, Menzie

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 04/05/24 West Coast Eagles 73-72 Essendon Bombers AFL 05/08/23 Essendon Bombers 46-96 West Coast Eagles AFL 27/05/23 West Coast Eagles 107-97 Essendon Bombers AFL 24/06/22 West Coast Eagles 71-87 Essendon Bombers AFL 29/05/21 West Coast Eagles 60-45 Essendon Bombers AFL 01/09/20 West Coast Eagles 116-61 Essendon Bombers AFL

