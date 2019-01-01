Coaching on Vidosic’s radar after Melbourne City exit

The former Socceroo is keen to give back to the game in the future

Dario Vidosic was one of a number of Australian footballers that undertook a recent B-Licence course organised by Professional Footballers and the experience has sparked interest in a future coaching career.

Vidosic departed Melbourne City this week to pursue a playing opportunity abroad and while he won't be hanging up his boots just yet, the 32-year-old savoured the chance to try his hand at coaching.

"It was good to look at the little details we don’t think of," Vidosic told Goal.

"It was a great group so a lot of people challenging each other and that made it really good.

"I think so (about pursuing a coaching career). I’d like to stay in the game and that’s one of the options. It’s something I’ve enjoyed so far and the course was enjoyable - added a few more tools to the toolbox.

"I’m starting to think of that side of things a little bit more now I’m getting closer to the end of my career."

Great ‘B’ License run by the @thepfa and @FFA @FFA_Coaching at the AIS in Canberra. Amazing group, full of experience and football knowledge! ⚽️ 📖 pic.twitter.com/Xa7GIwG33M — MattSmith_2 (@MattSmith_2) June 4, 2019

After making just 15 appearances for City this season, Vidosic admits the campaign was personally a bit frustrating as he struggled to work his way into Warren Joyce's side.

"Personally it was harder not playing as often as I would have liked," he said.

"I had a decent virus hit me in January and did my best to push back in the team. I was out at the wrong time and it is what it is.

"I really enjoyed my time with City though and I’m sad to leave."

Though he won't be around the A-League next season, Vidosic is excited to see what impact Western United is going to have on the competition.

"It’s going to add a lot to the league, particularly in Melbourne," Vidosic said.

"It’s a great thing to have a new derby in town and I hope it’s a positive for the league."