How to buy Chris Eubank Jr vs Conor Benn 2 tickets: Last-minute tickets, packages & more

It's official - we're getting a second match of Chris Eubank Jr vs Conor Benn, and the match date has been set for Saturday, 15th November in London, England once again. The Tottenham Hotspur Stadium will play host to the rematch, which has been brewing since Eubank Jr claimed a unanimous decision over Benn at Wembley in the first fight.

Things got heated once again in a new conference promoting the second fight as Eubank Jr. claimed that Team Benn tried to "sabotage" him in the first fight, "They did everything they could to try and destroy me in this last fight. Contract breaches, fines, rehydration clauses, sabotage weigh-in, biased commentary and refereeing", Eubank started before promoter Eddie Hearn batted the claims away as false.

Meanwhile, Benn told Sky Sports last month that he would be less emotional and more ruthless in the ring against his opponent, "I'm going to go in there and steam straight into him. Same as the first one, less emotional, shall we say. Less heart, more brains, you know?"

GOAL breaks down everything you need to know on how to buy tickets to Chris Eubank Jr vs Conor Benn 2.

When is Chris Eubank Jr vs Conor Benn 2?

Chris Eubank Jr and Conor Benn will meet on Saturday, July 19, at Wembley Stadium for what will no doubt be a blockbuster boxing match-up.

When: Saturday, November 15th 2025 Where: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London Time: Main ring walks at 10 pm BST Tickets: Tickets from £90

Where is Chris Eubank Jr vs Conor Benn 2 taking place?

The fight will take place at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, which has hosted some great boxing matches in the past, including Anthony Joshua vs Oleksandr Usyk (2021) and Tyson Fury vs Derek Chisora (2022). The venue has up to 62,027 seating capacity and is home to Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League, and is the third largest football stadium in England.

How can I get tickets to Chris Eubank Jr vs Conor Benn 2 ?

Tickets for Chris Eubank Jr vs Conor Benn 2 went on sale on Wednesday, 30th April, on Ticketmaster.

Tickets have been swept up fast, but there are still loads of options available. If you haven't managed to get your hands on any in the official sale, there are loads of options to get a seat to watch the fight, and you can even look at reliable second-hand resale sites like StubHub for your chance to see the match unfold from £90.

What is the seating plan for Eubank Jr vs Benn 2?

The seating plan for the fight has officially been released by Ticketmaster, which will give fans a closer look at what sort of ticketing options are available. There are four seating options labelled on the map, which you can take a look at below:

Where to stay near the Chris Eubank Jr vs Conor Benn 2 fight?

