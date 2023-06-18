Chelsea willing to include Conor Gallagher in player-plus-cash deal for Brighton star Moises Caicedo

Chelsea are ready to offer Conor Gallagher to Brighton as part of a player-plus-cash deal to sign their star midfielder Moises Caicedo.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Blues are currently in the pole position to land the Ecuadorian midfielder after Arsenal backed out of the deal, but Brighton are likely to demand a transfer fee of £100m for the 21-year-old. While Chelsea will look to negotiate a lower fee for Caicedo by including English international Conor Gallagher in a deal to try to convince the Seagulls to sell their star player, according to The Guardian.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Newly appointed Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino will hope to secure the midfielder's signature as he is set to lose three midfielders in the summer. While N'Golo Kante is set to complete a free transfer to Al-Ittihad, Mason Mount and Matteo Kovacic are linked with moves to Manchester United and Manchester City, respectively.

AND WHAT'S MORE: The London-based club are also in search of a striker and are close to signing Villarreal's Nicolas Jackson by paying his release clause of £30m.

WHAT NEXT FOR CHELSEA? After a disappointing season where Chelsea finished 12th in the Premier League, the players are currently on holiday. They will likely regroup by the first week of July before travelling to the USA for a pre-season tour, where they will face teams like Wrexham, Brighton, Newcastle United, Fulham and Borussia Dortmund.