How to watch today's Chelsea vs Brentford Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Premier League match between Chelsea and Brentford, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Chelsea will be looking to keep the pressure on current Premier League leaders Liverpool when the Blues welcome Brentford to Stamford Bridge for a West-London affair on Sunday.

Coming off a 3-1 Conference League win against Astana, Enzo Maresca's men are on a seven-game unbeaten run in the league since the 2-1 loss to Liverpool in October, while Brentford will look to record back-to-back wins after beating Newcastle United 4-2 last weekend.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Chelsea vs Brentford online - TV channels & live streams

The Premier League match between Chelsea and Brentford will not be telecast live in the United Kingdom (UK).

In the United States (U.S.), the game will be available to stream live online on Fubo, Sling Blue, DirecTV Stream and Peacock Premium, as well as being broadcast live on USA and Telemundo.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Chelsea vs Brentford kick-off time

Premier League - Premier League Stamford Bridge

The Premier League match between Chelsea and Brentford will be played at Stamford Bridge in London, England.

It will kick off at 11 am PT / 2 pm ET / 7 pm GMT on Sunday, December 15, 2024.

Team news & squads

Chelsea team news

After taking 11 Chelsea academy players to Astana, Maresca will revert to a lineup similar to the side that played against Tottenham last week.

Pedro Neto will serve a one-match suspension after his fifth yellow card against Spurs. So Noni Madueke would start on the right side, while Malo Gusto is likely to be handed a start ahead of Romeo Lavia at right-back.

Mykhaylo Mudryk is back in contension after recovering from an illness, but Omari Kellyman, Reece James and Wesley Fofana remain sidelined due to hamstring injuries.

Brentford team news

The likes of Gustavo Nunes, Rico Henry, Mathias Jensen, Josh Dasilva and Aaron Hickey are unlikely to be available for selection through injuries.

In the better news, Vitaly Janelt is expected to be passed fit for the tie after recovering from a minor issue, and the Bees boss Thomas Frank may opt for a slightly defensive set-up as Mads Roerslev and Mikkel Damsgaard could replace Igor Thiago and Fabio Carvalho in the XI.

Wingers Bryan Mbeumo and Keane Lewis-Potter should continue to support Yoane Wissa in attack.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links