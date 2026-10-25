'Strange!' - Arsenal legend Martin Keown slams Xabi Alonso tactics after Chelsea suffer shock Tottenham defeat

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Martin Keown has questioned Xabi Alonso's surprising tactical decisions following Chelsea's disappointing 2-0 home defeat against Tottenham. The former Arsenal defender could not understand why the manager opted for a false nine setup rather than deploying an experienced striker from the bench.

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Spurs secure rare Stamford Bridge win

Tottenham secured a rare 2-0 victory over Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Saturday evening. It marked only their second league win at the stadium in 36 years. A back-up goalkeeper's own goal from a corner gave the visitors the initial lead. Mathys Tel then put the game firmly to bed with a brilliant solo strike to seal the three points.

Chelsea endured a miserable afternoon across the pitch. Cole Palmer was sent off between the two Tottenham goals, capping off a frustrating London derby for the hosts.

Keown questions strange tactical gamble

Chelsea manager Alonso opted to start Morgan Rogers in a false nine role against Tottenham. The decision came after in-form forward Joao Pedro picked up a training injury during the week. Arsenal legend Keown heavily criticised this setup on BBC's Match of the Day. He believed the tactical tweak completely backfired and hindered Chelsea's attacking threat.

"That seemed strange, it seemed strange" Keown said regarding the starting line-up. "I don't remember Morgan Rogers ever playing up front for Aston Villa and I didn't think he was at his best at all today."

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Welbeck left waiting on the bench

The decision to play Rogers out of position was amplified by Alonso's available substitutes. The Chelsea boss had experienced Premier League striker Danny Welbeck ready on the bench. Welbeck was only introduced late in the match when the hosts were already chasing the game. Keown admitted he was completely baffled by this selection choice given the lack of a natural striker on the pitch.

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"We all know what Danny Welbeck can offer and what he can bring," Keown added. "They used him late on in the match but I can't really understand why he didn't start."

Crucial cup clash awaits Chelsea

Alonso must quickly lift his squad following the painful London derby defeat. Chelsea return to action on Wednesday night in a high-profile cup fixture. The team will face Liverpool in the fourth round of the EFL Cup. It offers an immediate opportunity to bounce back and find their goalscoring form.

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Meanwhile, Tottenham have a full week to prepare for their next challenge. They return to Premier League action next weekend against London rivals Crystal Palace.