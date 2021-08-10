Chelsea starlet Broja joins Southampton on season-long loan

The teenage striker signed a new five-year deal with the Blues in July, but will continue his development at St Mary's in 2021-22

Chelsea starlet Armando Broja has joined Southampton on a season-long loan.

Broja graduated to the Chelsea senior squad last year after 11 years in the club's academy, but was sent out on loan to Dutch outfit Vitesse Arnhem for the duration of the 2020-21 campaign.

The 19-year-old impressed during his short spell in the Eredivisie, and was rewarded with a new five-year deal upon his return to Stamford Bridge in July, but won't be a part of Thomas Tuchel's squad when the Blues kick off their new season this weekend.

What's been said?

Broja will continue his development on loan at Southampton, who have snapped up another promising youngster from Chelsea after signing Tino Livramento on a permanent deal earlier this summer.

The Albanian told the Saints' official website of his excitement after being officially unveiled at St Mary's: “I feel very happy. I was really excited to join Southampton. It’s obviously a very good Premier League club.



“They’ve got a good history and they play in the best league in the world, so it’s amazing for a young player to experience it, be in and around a Premier League team, and learn and develop from the older players, the staff and everyone here. It’s a very good opportunity.”

Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhüttl added on Borja's arrival: “Armando is a very talented player who we were impressed by last season.



“He is young, but he comes now with a full season of experience in senior football with a good team, and he brings a lot of qualities that can help us.

“He is a strong, quick player with a good instinct and this makes him a good fit for the way we like to play.



“I know how highly regarded he is by Chelsea, and I think this will be a good place for him to continue his own development as well.”

More to follow.

