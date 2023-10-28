'What we do' - Chelsea savagely trolled by Brentford after Blees clinch third straight Premier League win at Stamford Bridge

Brentford mocked Chelsea after picking up their third straight Premier League win over the Blues at Stamford Bridge.

Brentford troll Chelsea

Third consecutive Premier League win at Stamford Bridge

Brentford enjoy 2-0 win

WHAT HAPPENED? The Bees secured all three points thanks to second-half goals from Ethan Pinnock and Bryan Mbuemo to register a convincing 2-0 win over Chelsea. Right after registering their third straight Premier League victory at Stamford Bridge, the official X handle of Brentford savagely trolled their opponent as they wrote, "Winning at Stamford Bridge is what we do."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Last season, the clash between the Bees and Blues ended with the exact same scoreline at Stamford Bridge, while Thomas Frank's side outclassed Chelsea 4-1 on their own turf during the 2021-22 campaign.

WHAT NEXT? Mauricio Pochettino's side will be next seen in action against Blackburn Rovers on Wednesday in the last 16 of the Carabao Cup.