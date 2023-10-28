'What we do' - Chelsea savagely trolled by Brentford after Blees clinch third straight Premier League win at Stamford Bridge

- Brentford troll Chelsea
- Third consecutive Premier League win at Stamford Bridge
- Brentford enjoy 2-0 win
WHAT HAPPENED? The Bees secured all three points thanks to second-half goals from Ethan Pinnock and Bryan Mbuemo to register a convincing 2-0 win over Chelsea. Right after registering their third straight Premier League victory at Stamford Bridge, the official X handle of Brentford savagely trolled their opponent as they wrote, "Winning at Stamford Bridge is what we do."
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Last season, the clash between the Bees and Blues ended with the exact same scoreline at Stamford Bridge, while Thomas Frank's side outclassed Chelsea 4-1 on their own turf during the 2021-22 campaign.
WHAT NEXT? Mauricio Pochettino's side will be next seen in action against Blackburn Rovers on Wednesday in the last 16 of the Carabao Cup.