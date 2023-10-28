WATCH: Nightmare for Chelsea! Bryan Mbeumo rolls the ball into an empty net with Robert Sanchez way up the pitch as Brentford catch desperate Blues on the break

- Sanchez upfield for last-gasp corner
- Brentford counter for simple goal
- Goals seals miserable afternoon for Blues
WHAT HAPPENED? With Chelsea trailing 1-0 to their west London rivals deep into injury time, goalkeeper Robert Sanchez went forward for a last-gasp corner. When the ball in was cleared, Brentford found themselves with two players arcing through on an empty Chelsea goal. Sanchez made a desperate attempt to stop Neal Maupay but it was all in vain as he squared for Bryan Mbuemo to tap into an empty net.
THE BIGGER PICTURE: The goal sealed a miserable afternoon for the Blues who stumbled once again against their wily neighbours. Brentford have now won on all three trips to Stamford Bridge since returning to top-flight football in 2021.
WHAT NEXT FOR CHELSEA? Chelsea will have to pick themselves up for a tough run of fixtures including Tottenham, Manchester City and Newcastle in the coming weeks.