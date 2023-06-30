Chelsea willing to raise Moises Caicedo transfer offer to £80m after agreeing Mason Mount deal with Man Utd

Chelsea are reportedly ready to raise their offer for Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo to around the £80 million ($101m) mark.

Blues hold long-standing interest

Have raised funds from sales

Want more than one midfielder

WHAT HAPPENED? The Ecuador international was heavily linked with the Blues during the January window, before signing a new contract with the Seagulls, and has seen a £60m ($76m) approach from Stamford Bridge for his services knocked back.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Chelsea are in a position to spend again under Todd Boehly as they are set to raise around £200m ($253m) from sales – with the likes of Kalidou Koulibaly, Kai Havertz and Mason Mount moving on. Standard Sport claims that some of those funds will be invested in Caicedo.

AND WHAT'S MORE: The highly-rated 21-year-old has proven himself in the Premier League and still has plenty of potential to unlock in his game. Arsenal have previously expressed interest in Caicedo, but they are in the process of tying up a club-record £105m ($133m) move for West Ham captain Declan Rice.

WHAT NEXT? Caicedo is not the only midfielder that Chelsea have their sights on as after bidding farewell to the likes of Havertz, Mateo Kovacic, N’Golo Kante and Ruben Loftus-Cheek, they are also monitoring Southampton teenager Romeo Lavia, Everton star Amadou Onana and Celta Vigo ace Gabri Veiga.