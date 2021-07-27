Chelsea in Kounde transfer talks with Sevilla and could offer Zouma in swap deal

The 22-year-old recently featured in France's Euro 2020 squad and is considered one of the continent's brightest young defenders

Chelsea are in talks with Sevilla over the potential signing of defender Jules Kounde - and could include offer Kurt Zouma in a swap, Goal can confirm.

Kounde is willing to join the Blues, but Sevilla would only sell for the right price having already raised funds from the sale of Bryan Gil to Tottenham.

The 22-year-old started 33 league matches for Sevilla last season, earning a spot in France's Euro 2020 squad.

Kounde's record at Sevilla

The centre-back was bought from Bordeaux in 2019 and immediately broke into Sevilla's first-team set-up.

He is considered a prototype for the modern defender - skilled enough with the ball to play both centrally and out wide, and able to quick start counter-attacks by carrying forward or delivering pinpoint passes.

Kounde played primarily in the middle in La Liga, however he was utilised as a right-back in his lone Euro 2020 start for France.

The player has been linked with many of the Premier League's top clubs this summer as competition to catch Manchester City at the top of the table has intensified.

However, Liverpool have already signed Ibrahima Konate from RB Leipzig and Manchester United are set to bring in Raphael Varane from Real Madrid.

Christensen and Rudiger contract complications

Talks with defenders Andreas Christensen and Antonio Rudiger over new contracts are not advanced despite them having less than a year on their current deals, Goal has reported. As a result, there may be added motivation for the Blues to sign a versatile centre-back this summer.

If the Kounde discussions do not progress, Niklas Sule of Bayern Munich may be another target. Chelsea had been tracking Varane but will now miss out.

