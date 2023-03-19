Chelsea boss Graham Potter warns Kai Havertz for mocking Jordan Pickford after converting penalty against Everton

Kai Havertz aimed his celebration at goalkeeper Jordan Pickford after netting in the 2-2 draw at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

Havertz on target against Everton

Mocks Pickford with celebration

Potter not too impressed

WHAT HAPPENED? Havertz netted his third goal in three games for Chelsea at Stamford Bridge, converting a 78th minute penalty to put his side 2-1 up. The Germany international appeared to mock Pickford as he celebrated, and Graham Potter was asked after the game if he would advise Havertz against such actions in the future.

WHAT THEY SAID: “I’m not sure. When players score, they have something like an out-of-body experience," told reporters. "I didn’t score many myself so I wouldn’t know. You should enjoy the celebration, I don’t think you need to involve the opponent. That would be my perspective."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Chelsea twice took the lead in the match but were denied victory as Abdoulaye Doucoure and Ellis Simms both scored for the visitors to snatch a point. The draw leaves Potter's side down in 10th place in the table and has halted their recent revival.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

DID YOU KNOW? Havertz – Chelsea's top scorer in all competitions this season with nine goals – has netted in three consecutive games for the Blues for the second time, previously doing so in March 2022.

WHAT NEXT FOR CHELSEA? The Blues are back in Premier League action after the international break against Aston Villa on Saturday, April 1.